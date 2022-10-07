Moody's downgrades Broom to B2; stable outlook

Paris, October 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded to B2 from B1 the corporate family rating ("CFR") of Broom Holdings BidCo Limited ("Broom") - the holding company of Beauparc Utilities Holdings Limited ("Beauparc") - and to B2 from B1 the rating on its senior secured term loan and credit facilities due 2028. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded the probability of default rating to B2-PD from B1-PD. The outlook is changed to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action follows the confirmation on 15 September by the Irish Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) that it had received formal notification from Panda Power – a subsidiary owned by Broom – that it would exit the gas and electricity markets in Ireland. It is a voluntary withdrawal from the market whereby customers will be transferred to the supplier of last resort. The formal withdrawal occurred on 30 September. Whilst the earnings contribution of Panda Power to the overall group was overall modest, this energy market exit will reduce Broom's EBITDA generation at a time when leverage was already high following acquisitions undertaken earlier this year. In addition, Moody's notes that Broom (1) is experiencing some cost pressure in its core waste businesses because of fuel and wage inflation; and (2) has not been delivering the EBITDA growth expected from various investment initiatives because of delays in their execution. The downgrade of Broom's CFR to B2 from B1 reflects that the combination of these elements will result in a slower deleveraging than previously expected by Moody's.

Although Panda Power's withdrawal from the Irish energy supply market will modestly reduce earnings, Moody's views such exit as broadly neutral for Broom's business profile. The rating agency had always considered Broom's utility business to carry a higher degree of business risk than Broom's core waste businesses because it was reliant on third-party generation and, as such, subject to volatility in electricity wholesale markets. Moreover, in view of the current strong volatility in gas and electricity markets, the company would have had to tie up an increasing amount of money in working capital with risks of bad debts being on the rise. These funds can now be deployed to Broom's core waste activities instead. Over the next 18 months, Moody's expects that Broom will generate positive free cash flows, however, its magnitude will to some extent reflect the company's level of capital expenditures. In that regard, the rating agency notes that a large part of its capex is discretionary and can be postponed if necessary.

Broom's B2 CFR continues to benefit from (1) its diversification along the waste value chain and geographic diversification across Ireland, the UK and, to a lesser extent, the Netherlands; (2) its leading market position in Ireland waste collection and processing, with high barriers to entry, as well as a developing regional market share in the UK's fragmented market; (3) the supportive regulatory and industry trends where it operates and; (4) Beauparc's track record of solid and increasing margins.

At the same time, the B2 CFR is constrained by (1) Broom's high financial leverage with gross debt to EBITDA (as adjusted by Moody's) of around 6.0x in 2021, with deleveraging dependent on future earnings growth; (2) the group's small size, with EBITDA of EUR106 million in 2021; (3) the exposure of commercial waste collected volumes to cyclical macro-economic conditions, which are currently deteriorating; (4) a moderate level of waste internalization; (5) a high level of capital expenditure in the next 12 to 18 months to drive earnings growth; (6) the risk of political intervention; and (7) some degree of event risk related to future M&A operations.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 ratings on Broom's senior secured term loan and credit facilities are aligned with the B2 CFR, reflecting that the loan and facilities are guaranteed by Broom and subsidiaries representing 80% of consolidated EBITDA.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's expects Broom's liquidity profile to be good over the next 12-18 months, supported by (1) the absence of material debt maturities and (2) the rating agency's expectation that the company will generate positive free cash flows over that period. As of 30 June, Broom had EUR40 million of cash on its balance sheet. In addition, the company's EUR120 million Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) due 2028 was fully undrawn as of 8 July.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Broom will – in spite of a degree of cost inflation – continue to grow its EBITDA allowing for its leverage – defined as Moody's adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA – to remain below 6x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings should Broom be successful in driving further EBITDA growth so that its leverage decreases below 5x on a sustained basis.

Downward pressure could develop should Broom's leverage remain above 6x for a sustained period of time, or if its liquidity positioning were to substantially deteriorate.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Environmental Services and Waste Management Companies published in April 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/54482. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Broom Holdings BidCo Limited, headquartered in Dublin, is the holding company that owns 100% of the shares in Beauparc Utilities Holdings Limited (Beauparc), an Irish waste management company involved in the collection and processing of waste in Ireland and in the UK. In June 2021, Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) announced the acquisition of Beauparc. In 2020, Beauparc reported revenues of EUR529 million and EBITDA of EUR90 million.

