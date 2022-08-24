Moody's downgrades Buenaventura's rating to B2; stable outlook

New York, August 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.'s (Buenaventura) corporate family rating (CFR) and senior unsecured ratings to B2 from B1. The ratings outlook remains stable.

The downgrade reflects the expectation that Buenaventura's credit metrics will remain weak compared to Moody's original expectations and similarly rated peers; with high leverage at above 6x, weak interest coverage ratios below 1x and negative free cash flow generation, which better positions the company in the B2 rating category. In addition, the rating action incorporates the company's revised production estimates that reflect the effects of extended suspension of operations in Uchucchacua, lower than expected production in El Brocal following the landslide in March, and higher costs across its operating units.

Buenaventura managed to improve its liquidity after repaying the syndicated facility in February 2022; however, higher capex related to San Gabriel, coupled with weaker operating profit will drive negative fee cash flow eroding liquidity in 2023 onwards. While the company has a balanced portfolio of base and precious metals the current cost structure had limited flexibility to withstand additional setbacks. These operational challenges combined with difficult economic environment including volatile metals prices and market conditions, as well as supply chain disruptions, limits visibility on the company's deleveraging path.

Social and environmental considerations are material to the rating action. The company's E-5 and S-5 scores already reflect the company's inherent exposure to local political and community protests, the reliance on natural capital, the physical damage that mining can cause including health and safety considerations related to the landslide in El Brocal.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B2 from B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Buenaventura currently does not have projects that will reach the production phase before 2025 to increase its production, helping mitigate volatility in prices and production. Moody's assumes medium-term price sensitivities of $1,300-$1,600 per ounce of gold, $17-$21 per ounce of silver and $3-$4 per pound of copper; however, Buenaventura's lead, zinc and copper production volumes remain volatile and costs increasing.

The strike in Uchucchacua that started in September 2021, was followed by the company's decision to request an extended suspension of operations to focus on improving profitability at this unit. Uchucchacua operated in 2021 with a cost applicable to sales of $28.73 per ounce generating negative EBITDA and free cash flow, the longer than expected loss in production volumes will have a negative impact on the company's operating results. Buenaventura is currently doing underground development and mine preparation aiming at restart the mine only in the fourth quarter of 2023 with an improved cost position; however, in the meantime there will be no revenues coming from this unit.

The open pit at El Brocal operating unit, was affected by a landslide that occurred in March 2022, resulting in the death of three workers. While the cause of the landslide is under investigation, this event triggered a change of the mine plan increasing costs related to the rehabilitation following the accident and prompting the need to use low-grade stock piles to supply the processing plant. At the same time, the underground copper mine, faces inflationary pressures, as well as additional development costs including infrastructure to ramp up the underground mine.

On top of this, Buenaventura is dealing with social issues that could delay San Gabriel project, if not addressed soon. Buenaventura reported that this situation has not had any negative implication in the timeline of the project; however, given the company's limited life of mine and the lack of any new projects contributing significant EBITDA before 2024, there is limited flexibility in the company's growth investments, including exploration and development expenses; which Moody's believes will drive negative free cash flow through 2024 eroding liquidity.

Buenaventura's analysis considers the company's cash balance at $326 million as of June 2022, negative free cash flow due to the investments in San Gabriel and dividends from Cerro Verde, which Buenaventura expects at around $120 million per year in 2023 and 2024. These cash sources will be sufficient to address Buenaventura's debt maturities and interest servicing needs through the end of 2023. However, the cash burn associated with the construction of San Gabriel and absent the restart of operations in Uchucchacua or operational improvement in the remaining operating units, will continue pressuring the company's credit metrics and liquidity.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Buenaventura's credit metrics will remain commensurate with B2 rating category and that the company's production levels will continue to increase from 2022 levels as a result of the ramp up in El Brocal underground mine and restart of operations in Uchacchacua.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would require Buenaventura to record a sustainable improvement in its cost position, enabling the company to better weather significant declines in metal prices and maintain a stable EBIT margin, at least around 8%, with leverage below 4x. Should the company manage to secure sources of liquidity enough to meet the gap related to the investment at San Gabriel, would also be positive.

Buenaventura's rating could be downgraded if the company is not able to improve its profitability and financial profile. Negative pressure could also arise if the company is unable to increase its production from current levels or experiences further operating challenges at its mines, leading to liquidity deterioration. Quantitatively, leverage (Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA) consistently above 4.5x could result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/76085. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Lima, Peru, Buenaventura is a mining company engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, copper, zinc and lead in Peru. In addition to five wholly owned and two majority-owned mines, the company also has a 19.58% stake in Cerro Verde, one of the world's largest copper mines; and a 40.1% stake in Coimolache, which owns the Tantahuatay gold mine that Buenaventura operates. Buenaventura is controlled by the Benavides family (27% of the voting stock), and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Lima Stock Exchange. For the 12 months that ended June 2022, the company generated $857 million in revenue and Moody's adjusted leverage of 5.3x.

