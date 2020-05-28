Moody's downgrades CBL's corporate family rating to Ca; outlook remains negative

New York, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded the ratings of CBL & Associates Limited Partnership ("CBL"), including the corporate family rating to Ca from Caa1 and senior unsecured debt to C from Caa3. The speculative grade liquidity rating remains unchanged at SGL-4. The rating outlook remains negative.

The rating downgrade reflects Moody's expectation that CBL's liquidity profile will erode rapidly in the next two quarters. The prolonged disruption in retail activities as a result of the coronavirus pandemic will lead to further deteriorating tenant credit profile, a significant challenge for CBL before the pandemic, given CBL's sizable exposure to distressed and defaulted retailers in its top 25 tenant list. Moody's expects CBL's tenant credit profile to worsen materially in the next twelve to eighteen months and that its weakening fundamental trend to accelerate, including a meaningful increase in portfolio vacancy, with further deepening of same-store NOI growth. Moody's also anticipates that CBL will not be in compliance with its bond and secured credit facility covenants in the next two quarters.

The following ratings were downgraded:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: CBL & Associates Limited Partnership

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ca from Caa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to C from Caa3

Outlook Action:

Issuer: CBL & Associates Limited Partnership

...Rating outlook remains negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The commercial mall real estate sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in CBL's credit profile have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and CBL remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action in part reflects the impact on CBL, the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

CBL's access to the contingent liquidity necessary to address the growing pool of assets that require redevelopment capital expenditures continues to be significantly constraint while net operating income (NOI) growth is projected to be more negative in 2020 than previously anticipated. Moody's expects CBL to be most vulnerable to J.C. Penney's bankruptcy and Macy's announced three-year strategic initiative that includes a plan to close 125 of its least productive stores. The greatest risk to CBL who has 47 J.C. Penney stores and 31 Macy's stores is the prospect of additional vacancies as most of these stores are in locations that are also suffering from other anchor and in-line tenant vacancies including Sears and Bon-Ton. CBL has reported negative net operating income growth since 2017, which is due in part to the continued trend towards a shift to online shopping and the constant change in consumer preferences that strains the operating performance of class B malls.

CBL's increasing difficulty with mortgage refinancing has caused Moody's to be more concerned about CBL's ability to obtain any secured financing on its lower quality pool of unencumbered assets. The REIT also faces significant refinancing hurdles with a large pool of mortgage loans that will mature in the next eighteen months, some of which have material loan balances.

Moody's expects CBL's ongoing operating challenges will escalate in the coming months as the spreading of the coronavirus and deteriorating macro climate lead to more tenant bankruptcies and store closures. Moreover, CBL's weak financial position makes it especially vulnerable to the operating risks given its weak liquidity.

While CBL's $1.2 billion senior secured credit facility, maturing in July 2023, which includes a fully-funded $500 million term loan and a $685 million revolving line of credit, removed CBL's near-term financing risk, its unsecured bonds are currently trading at yields ranging between approximately 25% and 27%, which suggests an increasing likelihood that CBL will need to explore some form of a distressed debt exchange as the REIT gets closer to their maturities beginning in 2023. CBL has $450 million in unsecured bonds due in 2023, $300 million due in 2024 and $625 million due in 2026.

CBL's cushion on its bond covenant compliance remains very modest. The negative rating outlook captures the potential for further deterioration in CBL's operating performance and financial metrics, which could challenge its ability to remain in compliance with the covenants under its bonds and secured credit facility. The negative rating outlook also reflects the increased risk of a debt restructuring.

The SGL-4 speculative grade liquidity rating incorporates the REIT's weak liquidity profile, which is constrained by the small size of its secured revolving credit facility, which has been substantially drawn as of Q1 2020. CBL maintains only a modest cushion for the covenants' ratios required for debt yield and debt service ratio. Moreover, a majority of CBL's higher quality assets, including its Tier 1 and Tier 2 malls, are encumbered and/or pledged as collateral to the facility. Positively, CBL's dividend reduction to conserve liquidity beginning in early 2018 reflected a prudent financial policy.

CBL's senior unsecured notes at C is one notch below the corporate family rating reflecting the high proportion of secured debt in CBL's capital structure and Moody's expectation that the unencumbered assets quality will deteriorate rapidly in the two quarters.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is very unlikely in the near to medium term given the negative outlook and would require CBL to maintain a good liquidity profile, ample covenant cushion and positive trends in CBL's fixed charge coverage, same-store NOI growth, rent growth and occupancy rate. These indications will suggest that CBL will be able to repay its upcoming maturities in full or refinance them.

Ratings could be downgraded if credit metrics were to weaken such that the REIT's weak liquidity profile were to erode or a debt restructuring is enacted.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CBL & Associates Limited Partnership is the operating partnership of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. [NYSE: CBL], which is a retail REIT headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 108 properties, including 59 malls, 29 associated and community centers. The properties are located in 26 states as of December 31, 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

