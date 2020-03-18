Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers CBL & Associates Limited Partnership Related Research Credit Opinion: CBL & Associates Limited Partnership: Update to credit analysis following a recent rating downgrade Issuer Comment: CBL & Associates Limited Partnership: Q4 2019: modest improvements but concentration in weak retailers continues to pose significant near-term credit risks Issuer In-Depth: CBL & Associates Limited Partnership: Potential covenant violation, meaningful exposure to failing retailers are credit challenges Rating Action: Moody's downgrades CBL's senior unsecured debt to Caa1; outlook revised to negative Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of CBL & Associates Limited Partnership Rating Action: Moody's downgrades CBL's senior unsecured debt to Caa3; outlook remains negative 18 Mar 2020 New York, March 18, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded the ratings of CBL & Associates Limited Partnership ("CBL"), including the senior unsecured debt rating to Caa3 from Caa1, the corporate family rating to Caa1 from B2 and the speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-4 from SGL-3. The rating outlook remains negative. The rating downgrade reflects Moody's expectation that the secured financing available for CBL's less productive malls has weakened materially, limiting the alternative liquidity provided by CBL's remaining low quality unencumbered asset pool. This was evidenced by CBL's failure to successfully secure the refinancing for two of its mortgage loans that matured at year-end 2019. The lack of contingent liquidity challenges CBL's ability to meet the growing near-term capital needs to redevelop the vacated space in its malls, including the potential Forever 21 stores and Macy's stores closures in the next four quarters. The current more challenging operating environment facing mall REITs also suggests an increasing probability of a distressed debt exchange for a weak mall REIT such as CBL when its unsecured debt requires refinancing beginning in 2023. The rating outlook remains negative. The rating downgrade reflects Moody's expectation that the secured financing available for CBL's less productive malls has weakened materially, limiting the alternative liquidity provided by CBL's remaining low quality unencumbered asset pool. This was evidenced by CBL's failure to successfully secure the refinancing for two of its mortgage loans that matured at year-end 2019. The lack of contingent liquidity challenges CBL's ability to meet the growing near-term capital needs to redevelop the vacated space in its malls, including the potential Forever 21 stores and Macy's stores closures in the next four quarters. The current more challenging operating environment facing mall REITs also suggests an increasing probability of a distressed debt exchange for a weak mall REIT such as CBL when its unsecured debt requires refinancing beginning in 2023. The following ratings were downgraded: Issuer: CBL & Associates Limited Partnership --Senior unsecured debt rating to Caa3 from Caa1 --Corporate family rating to Caa1 from B2 --Speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-4 from SGL-3 Outlook Action: Issuer: CBL & Associates Limited Partnership --Rating outlook remains negative RATINGS RATIONALE CBL's access to the contingent liquidity necessitated by the growing pool of assets that require redevelopment capital expenditures continues to be significantly constraint while net operating income (NOI) growth is projected to be more negative in 2020 than 2019. CBL projects same-center NOI growth for 2020 to be between -8% and -9.5%, substantially worse than the -6.5% for 2019. Moody's expects CBL to be most vulnerable to Macy's announced three-year strategic initiative that includes a plan to close 125 of its least productive stores. The greatest risk to CBL who has 31 Macy's stores is the prospect of additional vacancies as most of these Macy's stores are in locations that are also suffering from other anchor and in-line tenant vacancies including Forever 21, Sears and Bon-Ton. Thus far, CBL announced one Macy's closure in its portfolio, at the Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The REIT said it expects another six or seven closures beginning in 2021. CBL has reported negative net operating income growth since 2017, which is due in part to the continued shift to online shopping trend and the constant change in consumer preferences that continues to strain the operating performance of class B malls. Moody's expects CBL's ongoing operating challenges will escalate in the coming months as the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented as the spreading of the coronavirus and deteriorating macro climate leading to more tenant bankruptcies and store closures. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Moreover, CBL's weak financial position makes it very vulnerable to the operating risks given its weak liquidity. CBL's increasing difficulty with mortgage refinancing has caused Moody's to be more concerned about CBL's ability to obtain any secured financing on its lower quality pool of unencumbered assets. The REIT also faces significant refinancing hurdles with a large pool of mortgage loans maturing in the next eighteen months, some of which have material loan balances. While CBL's $1.2 billion senior secured credit facility, maturing in July 2023, which includes a fully-funded $500 million term loan and a $685 million revolving line of credit, removed CBL's near-term financing risk, its unsecured bonds are currently trading at yields ranging between approximately 27% and 34%, which suggests an increasing likelihood that CBL will need to explore some form of distressed debt exchange as the REIT gets closer to their maturities beginning in 2023. CBL has $450 million in unsecured bonds due in 2023, $300 million due in 2024 and $625 million due in 2026. CBL's cushion on its bond covenant compliance remains modest, particularly the debt service test, which requires consolidated income to annual debt service charge to be greater than 1.50x. The ratio has declined to 2.3x at year end 2019 from 2.5x at year-end 2018 due principally to declining operating income during this period. Positively, CBL's dividend reduction to conserve liquidity beginning in early 2018 reflected a prudent financial policy. The REIT's management quality is supported by its stable management team and its robust public financial disclosures. Nonetheless, the private equity ownership in the REIT by Exeter Capital Investors, LP beginning in Q3 2019 is credit negative. Exeter appointed two members to CBL's board of director. It also formed a Capital Allocation Committee to serve as an advisory committee to the board. Exeter Capital Investors, L.P. is a single purpose entity controlled by Michael Ashner to acquire common shares in CBL. The SGL-4 speculative grade liquidity rating incorporates the REIT's weak liquidity profile, which is constrained by the small size and the low availability under its secured revolving credit facility at December 31, 2019 of approximately $374.1 million. Additionally, CBL maintains only a modest cushion for the required debt yield and debt service ratios. Furthermore, a majority of CBL's higher quality assets, including its Tier 1 and Tier 2 malls, are encumbered and/or pledged as collateral to the facility. The negative rating outlook captures the potential for further deterioration in CBL's operating performance and financial metrics, which could challenge its ability to remain in compliance with the covenants under its bond and secured credit facility. CBL's senior unsecured notes at Caa3 are rated two notches below the corporate family rating reflecting Moody's expectation that the unencumbered assets quality will deteriorate more rapidly in the next four quarters relative to the higher quality assets that are mortgaged or pledged to the senior secured credit facility. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the consolidated unencumbered properties generated approximately 27.4% of total consolidated NOI, compared with 58.2% for year-end 2018, which reflects CBL's senior secured credit facility that replaced its unsecured credit facility, resulting in a significant reduction of its unencumbered pool of assets begining in early 2019. An upgrade is very unlikely in the near to medium term given the negative outlook and would require positive trends in CBL's fixed charge coverage, same-store NOI growth, rent growth and occupancy rate. Upward rating movement will also require the sustained improvements in CBL's net debt to EBITDA to a level that is commensurate with higher rated retail peers. Ratings could be downgraded if credit metrics were to weaken further such that the REIT's adequate liquidity profile were to erode. The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. CBL & Associates Limited Partnership is the operating partnership of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. [NYSE: CBL], which is a retail REIT headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 108 properties, including 59 malls, 29 associated and community centers. The properties are located in 26 states as of December 31, 2019. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Thuy Nguyen

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Philip Kibel

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



