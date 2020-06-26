Moody's downgrades CEC Entertainment's PDR to D-PD following Chapter 11 filing

New York, June 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
CEC Entertainment, Inc.'s ("CEC") probability
of default rating (PDR) to D-PD from Caa3-PD following the
company's announcement [1] that it has commenced voluntary Chapter
11 proceedings. All other ratings are unchanged and the outlook
has changed from negative to stable.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: CEC Entertainment, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to D-PD from Caa3-PD
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: CEC Entertainment, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
As a result of the prolonged unit closures caused by the outbreak of COVID-19,
the company's capital structure became unsustainable over the long
term particularly in light of company's maturity profile.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on
CEC of the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered, given
its exposure to prolonged unit closures, which has left it vulnerable
to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating
conditions.
Subsequent to today's actions, Moody's will withdraw the ratings
due to CEC's bankruptcy filing. Please refer to the Moody's
Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available
on its website, www.moodys.com.
CEC Entertainment, Inc., headquartered in Irving,
Texas, owns, operates, and franchises a total of 612
Chuck E. Cheese stores and 122 Peter Piper Pizza locations that
provide family-oriented dining and entertainment in 47 states and
16 foreign countries. CEC is wholly owned by an affiliate of Apollo
Global Management, LLC. Revenue for the last twelve-month
period ended 12/31/2019 (including franchise fees and royalties) was approximately
$913 million.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Restaurant Industry
published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108012.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Company Press Release 25-Jun-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Peggy Holloway
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653