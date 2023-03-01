Moody's downgrades CHS/Community Health's CFR to Caa1 and Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-3, outlook is stable

New York, March 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc.'s ("Community") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to Caa1 from B3 and Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. Moody's also downgraded the ratings of the company's senior secured notes to B3 from B2, senior unsecured notes to Caa3 from Caa2 and the Speculative Grade Liquidity("SGL") Rating to SGL-3 from SGL-2 and affirmed the Caa2 ratings of the junior-priority secured notes. The outlook is stable.

The downgrade of Community's ratings reflects a significant increase in the company's financial leverage and the uncertainty associated with the company's ability to generate positive free cash flow given the tough operating environment. The company's debt/EBITDA has risen to approximately 8.2 times for the last twelve months ended on December 31, 2022, up from 6.3 times a year earlier. Moody's expects that the financial leverage will decline due to the cooling down of the travel nurse market but still remain above 7.0 times in the next 12-18 months. The company continues to face significant inflationary pressures, particularly due to an increase in contract labor cost. The contract labor cost has declined from its peak in early 2022, but continues to remain elevated compared to the pre-pandemic levels.

The downgrade of Community's Speculative Grade Liquidity to SGL-3 from SGL-2 reflects Moody's view that the company will face challenges in generating meaningful positive free cash flow in the next 12-18 months. As such, the company's internal source of liquidity is weak because of depleted cash balance after debt buy backs. The overall adequate liquidity is supported by the company's access to external sources (ABL) and its ability to sell assets. Moody's expects that any future dividend and debt paydown will require funds from the sale of the company's assets.

Social risk considerations are material to the rating action. The company's reliance on highly specialized clinical labor makes it vulnerable to worsening supply-demand imbalance of such labor and the resultant spike in labor costs. This risk has become more pronounced after the COVID pandemic, which triggered increased retirement and a shift from permanent positions to temporary staffing, especially for nurse professionals

Downgrades:

..Issuer: CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2

....Senior Secured Notes, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD6) from Caa2 (LGD6)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc.

....Backed Junior-Priority Secured Notes, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Community's Caa1 Corporate Family Rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company will operate with very high financial leverage over the next 12-18 months. In addition, the rating considers increased costs which will limit operational improvement despite Community's turnaround initiatives. Community's Caa1 CFR is supported by its large scale, geographic diversity and the progress it has made with its divestiture program. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned/operated 80 hospitals, compared to 110 at the end of 2018. Community has actively divested hospitals with weak market positions and limited negotiating leverage with managed care payors.

The SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's view that the company will struggle to generate meaningful positive free cash flow in the next 12 months. However, the company's liquidity is supported by $118 million of cash on hand, $852 million availability under the company's $1.0 billion ABL borrowing facility as of December 31, 2022, and its ability to raise cash for dividends and debt repayment from the sale of assets. Community's almost entire debt (except ABL) has fixed interest rates. Therefore, its exposure to interest rate rise is minimal. Also, the company does not have any meaningful debt maturity before 2026.

Community's senior secured notes are rated B3, one notch higher than the Corporate Family Rating of Caa1. This reflects the priority claim on the assets and the presence of a considerable amount of debt below the first lien borrowings that would absorb losses ahead of the first lien secured creditors. The rating on the first lien secured debt also reflects its position behind a $1 billion ABL (unrated) which has first priority on the company's most liquid assets including cash, receivables and inventory ("ABL collateral"). The company's junior priority secured notes are rated Caa2. These notes have a second lien on tangible and intangible assets that secure the first lien debt and a third priority lien on the ABL collateral. Community's unsecured notes, junior to all secured debt, are rated Caa3.

Social and governance considerations are material to the company's rating. Community's ESG credit impact score is very highly negative (CIS-5), reflecting a very aggressive financial strategy, potential liability related to patient care, exposure to changes in reimbursement rates by its payors, and regulatory and litigation risks. Community has very highly negative credit exposure to governance risk considerations (G-5) reflecting a long track record of persistently high leverage and weak execution, which culminated in transactions Moody's deemed to be distressed exchanges in December 2019 and in December 2020. Community also has an inconsistent track record relative to peers, though recent divestitures of underperforming hospitals have had a positive impact on margins. Community's highly negative credit risk exposure to social risk considerations (S-4), mainly reflects risks associated with responsible production which considers the company's potential liability related to patient care and the exposure to human capital because the company relies on highly specialized labor to provide its services. The company is also exposed to changes in reimbursement rates by its payors, including government payors.

The outlook is stable. Moody's expects Community will operate with good scale and strong geographic diversity, albeit with very high financial leverage in the next 12-18 months and adequate liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if liquidity erodes, free cash flow remains negative, or if Community's earnings weaken such that the debt burden becomes unsustainable. The ratings could also be downgraded if the probability of default increases or if the company pursues a transaction that Moody's deems as a distressed exchange.

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if operational initiatives result in improved volume growth and margin expansion. Community would also need to improve its free cash flow and liquidity and reduce financial leverage. Specifically, sustaining debt to EBITDA below 7.0 times while consistently generating positive free cash flow could support a rating upgrade.

CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc., headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, is an operator of general acute care hospitals in non-urban and mid-sized markets throughout the US. Revenues in the last twelve months ended December 31, 2022 were approximately $12 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

