Moody's downgrades CIFI's ratings to Ca/C; outlook negative

Hong Kong, October 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.'s corporate family rating (CFR) to Ca from B3 and senior unsecured rating to C from Caa1.

The outlook remains negative.

"The rating downgrade and the negative outlook reflect CIFI's heightened liquidity and default risk, as well as weakened recovery prospects for the company's creditors driven by the company's liquidity stress and pressure on its operating performance," says Cedric Lai, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

On 13 October 2022, CIFI announced a delay in the remittance of cash to meet certain scheduled offshore interest and amortization payments [1]. This may trigger default on its scheduled debt repayment obligations. Moody's believes CIFI will unlikely be able to raise sizable new funds to address the repayment for all of its maturing debt, including puttable onshore and offshore bonds of around RMB8.0 billion by the end of 2023.

CIFI's unrestricted cash balance has significantly reduced to RMB31.1 billion as of the end of June 2022 from RMB46.5 billion as of the end of 2021, due to lower sales and repayment of some maturing debt using internal cash. Moody's expects the company would have to rely on asset sales or investments from potential investors to generate funds for debt servicing. However, these fundraising activities entail high uncertainties amid the challenging market dynamics.

Moody's forecasts CIFI's contracted sales will decline significantly to around RMB110 billion in 2022 and RMB95 billion in 2023, from around RMB247 billion in 2021, driven by the weak market conditions and lower homebuyers' confidence in the company's products. CIFI's contracted sales significantly decreased by 47% during the first eight months in 2022 to RMB94.3 billion compared with the same period in 2021.

CIFI's Ca CFR reflects the company's high liquidity risks over the next 6-12 months, constrained financial flexibility and weak recovery prospects for its creditors.

The C senior unsecured debt rating is one notch lower than the CFR due to structural subordination risk. The majority of CIFI's claims are at its operating subsidiaries and have priority over claims at the holding company in a liquidation scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. Consequently, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered CIFI's concentrated ownership as its controlling shareholders, Lin Zhong and his family members, collectively held a 53.2% stake in the company as of 31 August 2022. Moody's considers that CIFI's financial strategy and risk management have deteriorated, demonstrated by the delay in the remittance of cash to meet its offshore interest and amortization payments due to the public holiday in China. This weakening governance practice also drives today's rating action.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade CIFI's CFR if the recovery prospects for CIFI's creditors weakens further.

An upgrade is unlikely given the negative outlook.

However, positive rating momentum could develop if CIFI repays its maturing debt obligations and improves its liquidity position materially.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66220. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (CIFI) was founded in 2000 and incorporated in the Cayman Islands in May 2011. It listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in November 2012. As of 31 August 2022, it was 53.2% owned by the Lin family.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: NO

b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO

c.With Access to Management: NO

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] CIFI's filings to Hong Kong Stock Exchange 13-Oct-2022

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Cedric Lai

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Franco Leung

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

