Moody's downgrades CLEAResult's CFR to B3; outlook stable

Approximately $660 million of rated debt affected
New York, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
CRCI Longhorn Holdings, Inc. (d.b.a CLEAResult)
ratings, including its corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from
B2 and its probability of default rating to B3-PD from B2-PD.
At the same time, Moody's downgraded the instrument ratings
on CLEAResult's first and second lien senior secured credit facilities
to B2 from B1 and to Caa2 from Caa1, respectively. The outlook
is changed to stable from negative.
"The downgrade of CLEAResult's ratings is driven by our expectation
that the onset of the coronavirus pandemic will keep the company's
leverage above our previous downgrade indicator of 6.5 times during
the next 12 to 18 months," said Andrew MacDonald, Moody's
lead analyst. "The stable outlook reflects that while the
company's credit metrics will weaken in 2020, the company
has sufficient liquidity to insulate itself from the coronavirus until
they are able to resume field work."
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects
the impact on CLEAResult of the breadth and severity of the shock,
and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: CRCI Longhorn Holdings, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B3 from B2
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: CRCI Longhorn Holdings, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
CLEAResult's B3 CFR broadly reflects the company's limited
scale and high leverage of 7.7x Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA
for the year ended 31 December 2019 before considering the impact of the
coronavirus. Roughly 50% of the company's revenue
relies on face-to-face interactions with customers to perform
energy audits and other field work that is expected to be limited in the
coming months as many utility providers have temporarily paused programs
as they have been determined to be non-essential. The severity
of the impact will depend on the length of the duration of the coronavirus
outbreak and the timing of individual states in allowing non-essential
workers to return.
The company's liquidity is considered adequate and is supported
by cash balances in the high $70 million range as of early April
2020 that includes $20 million of recent revolver draw on its $85
million revolving credit facility (less letters of credit). Liquidity
is also supported by revolver availability in the mid-to-high
$50 million range, however the company's springing
first lien net leverage covenant is tested at 7.2x should revolver
borrowings exceed 35% of availability (currently not tested).
Moody's expects that coverage is currently sufficient should the
covenant be tested, however covenant relief may become necessary
during the next 12 to 18 months if field work stoppage extends beyond
the second quarter and the company requires additional revolver reliance.
Moody's expects the company will look to rationalizing fixed charges to
offset revenue declines and anticipate working capital should initially
be a source of cash in a downturn given the company's blue-chip
client base comprised of large utility providers. Supporting the
rating is the expectation that the resumption of field work should lead
to a stronger second half of the year as demand is likely to have been
deferred. The company also benefits from a lack of near term debt
maturities.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of adequate liquidity
supported by free cash flow and revolver availability despite any weakening
of credit metrics while field work is paused under shelter-in-place
orders in several states.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates, including
sustained negative free cash flow or an increased probability of a covenant
breach. Debt-to-EBITDA sustained above 7.5x
beyond 2021 could also lead to a downgrade.
While unlikely in the near term, ratings could be upgraded should
the company' demonstrate revenue and earnings growth with debt-to-EBITDA
sustained below 6.5x and FCF-to-debt sustained in
the low single digits.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, CRCI Longhorn Holdings,
Inc. (CLEAResult) is a leading provider of outsourced energy efficiency
optimization solutions for both utility and non-utility clients
in the US and Canada. Following its August 2018 LBO, CLEAResult
is majority owned by TPG. The company reported revenues of $451
million for the year ended 31 December 2019.
