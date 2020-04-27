Moody's downgrades CLEAResult's CFR to B3; outlook stable

Approximately $660 million of rated debt affected

New York, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded CRCI Longhorn Holdings, Inc. (d.b.a CLEAResult) ratings, including its corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B2 and its probability of default rating to B3-PD from B2-PD. At the same time, Moody's downgraded the instrument ratings on CLEAResult's first and second lien senior secured credit facilities to B2 from B1 and to Caa2 from Caa1, respectively. The outlook is changed to stable from negative.

"The downgrade of CLEAResult's ratings is driven by our expectation that the onset of the coronavirus pandemic will keep the company's leverage above our previous downgrade indicator of 6.5 times during the next 12 to 18 months," said Andrew MacDonald, Moody's lead analyst. "The stable outlook reflects that while the company's credit metrics will weaken in 2020, the company has sufficient liquidity to insulate itself from the coronavirus until they are able to resume field work."

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on CLEAResult of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: CRCI Longhorn Holdings, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CRCI Longhorn Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

CLEAResult's B3 CFR broadly reflects the company's limited scale and high leverage of 7.7x Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA for the year ended 31 December 2019 before considering the impact of the coronavirus. Roughly 50% of the company's revenue relies on face-to-face interactions with customers to perform energy audits and other field work that is expected to be limited in the coming months as many utility providers have temporarily paused programs as they have been determined to be non-essential. The severity of the impact will depend on the length of the duration of the coronavirus outbreak and the timing of individual states in allowing non-essential workers to return.

The company's liquidity is considered adequate and is supported by cash balances in the high $70 million range as of early April 2020 that includes $20 million of recent revolver draw on its $85 million revolving credit facility (less letters of credit). Liquidity is also supported by revolver availability in the mid-to-high $50 million range, however the company's springing first lien net leverage covenant is tested at 7.2x should revolver borrowings exceed 35% of availability (currently not tested). Moody's expects that coverage is currently sufficient should the covenant be tested, however covenant relief may become necessary during the next 12 to 18 months if field work stoppage extends beyond the second quarter and the company requires additional revolver reliance. Moody's expects the company will look to rationalizing fixed charges to offset revenue declines and anticipate working capital should initially be a source of cash in a downturn given the company's blue-chip client base comprised of large utility providers. Supporting the rating is the expectation that the resumption of field work should lead to a stronger second half of the year as demand is likely to have been deferred. The company also benefits from a lack of near term debt maturities.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of adequate liquidity supported by free cash flow and revolver availability despite any weakening of credit metrics while field work is paused under shelter-in-place orders in several states.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates, including sustained negative free cash flow or an increased probability of a covenant breach. Debt-to-EBITDA sustained above 7.5x beyond 2021 could also lead to a downgrade.

While unlikely in the near term, ratings could be upgraded should the company' demonstrate revenue and earnings growth with debt-to-EBITDA sustained below 6.5x and FCF-to-debt sustained in the low single digits.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, CRCI Longhorn Holdings, Inc. (CLEAResult) is a leading provider of outsourced energy efficiency optimization solutions for both utility and non-utility clients in the US and Canada. Following its August 2018 LBO, CLEAResult is majority owned by TPG. The company reported revenues of $451 million for the year ended 31 December 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

