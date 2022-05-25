Moody's downgrades CNG's corporate family and senior secured ratings to Caa1, outlook stable

New York, May 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded CNG Holdings, Inc.'s (CNG) corporate family and senior secured ratings to Caa1 from B3. CNG's outlook was changed to stable from negative.

The following rating actions were taken:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: CNG Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CNG Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of CNG's ratings reflects Moody's view that CNG's earning capacity has diminished, with a heightened level of uncertainty concerning its ability to substantially rebuild capital over the next 12-18 months.

The company's profitability and capital levels have declined significantly in the last two years, stemming from a material decrease in earning assets. This decrease in lending was driven by diminished customer demand resulting from government stimulus payments during the coronavirus pandemic and the wind down of the company's California, Ohio, Virginia, and Nebraska loan portfolios due to state regulatory restrictions. Although CNG has, in the past year, demonstrated its ability to grow receivables, and earning assets have come off their lows with increased demand in the company's core financial services business due to runoff of federal stimulus programs and a continued expansion of online lending, loan balances continue to be significantly below pre-pandemic levels and uncertainty remains about the pace of prospective growth. Notably, due to the company's recent cost cutting initiatives, it now requires a lower balance of receivables than it would have in the past to achieve comparable levels of profitability.

As of 26 March 2022, gross earning assets for the company stood at $313 million, substantially lower than $554 million as of year-end 2019, although higher than the $257 million quarter-end low reported at the end of the second quarter of 2021. Moody's expects the company to grow its gross earnings assets at a modest rate over the next 12-18 months.

The company's profitability, as measured by net income to average managed assets (NI/AMA) has deteriorated due to these lower levels of earning assets, and was -10.1% loss for the first quarter of 2022 and a -10.9% loss for fiscal 2021, a decrease from US-GAAP profitability of 3.3% for 2020 and 7.7% for 2019.

The recent net losses have resulted in the company's capitalization, as measured by tangible common equity to tangible managed assets (TCE/TMA), decreasing significantly to -10.7% deficit in the first quarter of 2022 from 5.7% as of year-end 2020, weakening CNG's ability to absorb unexpected losses.

CNG's stable outlook reflects Moody's assessment that CNG has sufficient near-term liquidity to execute its strategic plan, but that its profitability and capital will remain challenged.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

CNG's ratings could be upgraded if it is able to significantly increase its level of originations and earning assets, such that it reaches a firm trajectory to improved capitalization and profitability, with annualized EBITDA above $75 million.

CNG's ratings could be downgraded if its financial performance substantially further deteriorates, resulting in a further significant weakening of its profitability. The ratings could also be downgraded in the event of adverse regulatory or legislative developments, should this have a significant adverse impact on the company's operations, profitability and capitalization.

