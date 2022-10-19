Moody's downgrades CPI Property Group to Baa3, outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, October 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded CPI Property Group's (CPI) long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings to Baa3 from Baa2, the senior unsecured MTN rating to (P)Baa3 from (P)Baa2, and its junior subordinate debt rating to Ba2 from Ba1. The outlook has been changed to stable from negative.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

"The rating downgrade of CPI to Baa3 reflects the company's weaker capital structure following the takeovers of Immofinanz and S-Immo. We expect Moody's adjusted leverage at year-end 2022 to be around 51% and net debt to EBITDA at around 15x. The point-in-time weaker credit metrics are to some degree balanced by CPI's stronger business profile underpinned by a notable combined scale exceeding €20 billion as of end of June 2022 and the company's establishment as a leading and dominating office landlord across major CEE countries", says Ana Luz Silva, a Vice President Senior Analyst at Moody's and Lead Analyst for CPI. "While we note CPI's plan to delever its balance sheet from material disposal activity, we also note that the current market environment raises execution risk as to the pace and conditions for disposals. Also, higher refinancing costs for maturing debt will add additional pressure on fixed charge cover, even though a well staggered maturity profile and hedge position help to sustain it at a level commensurate with an investment grade rating", adds Ms. Silva.

RATINGS RATIONALE

CPI's Baa3 long-term issuer rating will remain supported by a large, diversified, and good-quality portfolio focused on strong jurisdictions including the Czech Republic (Aa3 negative), Germany (Aaa stable) and Poland (A2 stable) and predominantly in the office segment, which represents 48% of its portfolio in terms of the combined portfolio value. Other factors supporting the company's rating are the management's historical solid operational execution and strong commitment to its financial policy of maintaining a net LTV of 40% or below in the long-term. The group's liquidity is strong backed by substantial amounts of cash on hand, large undrawn revolving credit facilities and a well-staggered debt maturity profile with no major repayment wall prior to 2025, which protects the company's credit profile at a time when the capital markets are disrupted.

These positives are partly offset by an elevated leverage at a point where economic activity has notably decelerated and the credit cycle has turned. Weak investor sentiment and tight financial conditions put greater pressure on the company's deleveraging plan focused on disposals. CPI together with its European real estate peers face a materially weaker operating environment because of sharply rising interest rates, strained access to public debt and equity capital markets, and concerns over the stability of property values. Rising cost of capital will weigh on the fixed-charge coverage ratios of real estate companies over the next 12 to 24 months, as they deal with refinancing or new financing needs. In the case of CPI, we expect this ratio to be weaker compared to pre-pandemic levels at between 2.5x – 2.8x, but still supported by a high-share of fixed-rate or hedged debt as well as manageable short-term debt maturities through 2024, largely comprised by bank debt that we understand will be refinanced at economically efficient interest rates or repaid through disposal proceeds.

The rising inflationary environment puts upward pressure on personnel costs, fit-out costs, but the impact on earnings is expected to be broadly balanced by the high share of indexed rents implemented by the company. However, a more pronounced economic slowdown will challenge in general real estate landlords' ability to increase rents and could ultimately weigh on occupancy prospects across the more cyclical asset classes such as office and discretionary-led retail properties.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that CPI will maintain solid operating performance despite the weaker economic environment, aided by the company's broad portfolio diversification across asset classes and geographies as well as greater operating scale. We also expect the company to maintain credit metrics at least commensurate with the Baa3 rating guidance and which could gradually strengthen over the next 12-24 months to levels commensurate with its publicly communicated financial policy. However, the rising macroeconomic uncertainty and tightening financial conditions could strain the operating environment of real estate companies even further. Any evidence of a material delay in the company's announced disposal plans due to a sharp contraction in investment activity as well as greater pressure on rents and values due to weaker property market fundamentals than currently expected would result in an outlook revision.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

> Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets sustained below 45%, coupled with a decline in net debt/EBITDA towards levels of 13x

> Moody's-adjusted fixed charge coverage ratio sustained well above 3x

> The company maintaining strong liquidity and a long-dated, well-staggered debt maturity profile, with a record of successfully addressing any refinancing needs well ahead of maturity, combined with a high-quality unencumbered asset pool in strong jurisdictions and an unencumbered asset ratio well above 50%

> CPI continues with a solid execution and prudent financial policies through real estate cycles, with a balanced growth strategy

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

> Failure to execute the largest part of the company's announced disposal plan over the next two years

> Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets above 50% on a sustained basis, or Moody's-adjusted net debt/EBITDA remaining above 15x on a sustained basis

> Moody's-adjusted fixed charge coverage ratio remaining below 2.5x on a sustained basis

> Material decline in its unencumbered asset ratio from around 55% level expected at year-end 2022

> Material deterioration of operating performance evidenced by a sustained increase in vacancy rate or severe price pressure on rents and values due to much weaker property market fundamentals than currently expected

> A sharp and persistent deterioration in local currencies against the euro, which would force the company to heavily discount rents (particularly in its retail portfolio) on a long-term basis

LIQUIDITY

CPI will maintain a strong liquidity over the next 12-18 months. As of year-end 2022, we expect the company to have €1.3 billion in available liquidity, in addition to €915 million available under its revolving credit facility. Available liquidity together with company's funds from operations will comfortably cover operational cash needs of CPI over the next 12 to 18 months and the company's debt maturities until 2024.

The company's bridge facilities put in place in the context of the takeovers were extended until the first half of 2025 which provide CPI with adequate flexibility to repay or refinance the amounts drawn underneath. As of today, €1.6 billion are drawn with an additional maximum €280 million to spend in case all remaining S-IMMO shares are tendered until November 18, 2022. Any additional drawings would be comfortably covered under the remaining available bridge facility.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Governance risks we consider into CPI's rating is an ownership structure that is heavily concentrated with Radovan Vitek holding an 88.77% stake. Other shareholders include Clerius Properties, an affiliate of Apollo Funds that holds a 5.47% stake. Governance risks are partly balanced by a clearly articulated financial policy, which the company has tightened over time. Other considerations are CPI's demonstrated appetite for growth through acquisitions, because it leads to event risk and a rising complexity of the group structure, that could reduce the transparency of business strategies, asset quality, operating performance, and financial liabilities as well as induce related party transactions.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: CPI Property Group

Downgrades:

.... LT Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2

....Junior Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1

....Junior Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, Downgraded to (P)Ba2 from (P)Ba1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Downgraded to (P)Baa3 from (P)Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: CPI Hungary Investments Kft.

Downgrades:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

