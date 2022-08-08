Moody's downgrades CPV Shore Holdings, LLC's senior secured credit facilities to Ba3; outlook is negative

Approximately $488 million (originally $545 million) of credit facilities affected

New York, August 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded CPV Shore Holdings, LLC ("CPV Shore" or the "Project") senior secured credit facilities to Ba3 from Ba2, affecting approximately $368 million of outstanding senior secured term loans and a $120 million revolving credit facility. The rating outlook remains negative.

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: CPV Shore Holdings, LLC

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CPV Shore Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the declining financials trends impacting CPV Shore's cash flows leading to a deterioration of its credit metrics over the past two years, and an expectation that this trend will continue through 2022. These trends factor in the combined impact of the expiration of the Project's initial heat rate call option(HRCO) in 2021, lower realized energy margins and higher than anticipated carbon emission costs associated with the Northeast Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) which New Jersey joined in 2020. The Project's EBITDA has declined to about $47 million in 2021 from approximately $68 million in 2019, and is expected to reduce further in FY 2022 due to the additional impact of lower PJM Base Residual Auction (BRA) capacity prices based on the 2022/2023 auction for the EMAAC region. CPV Shore's DSCR has reduced to 1.72x from 2.34x with net debt to EBITDA increasing to 7.8x from 5.8x, each over the three year period ending FY 2021. Both metrics are anticipated to weaken further in FY 2022. Cash available for debt paydown has been further impacted by higher cash collateral posting requirements under its hedging program. Moreover, a combination of higher cash collateral postings related to its power and gas hedges, as well as increased working capital needs have reduced the project's ability to paydown the level of term debt initially anticipated. The term loan balance stood at $368.2 million at the end of FY 2021, with no additional repayments expected during 2022. The Project's term loan balance is currently at approximately 87% of the initially issued face amount, relative to the original expectation of achieving a 74% level by the end of 2022, all of which likely increases the amounts needing to be refinanced at the 2025 maturity date relative to initial expectations.

That said, we anticipate that CPV Shore will benefit positively from increasing power market prices and spark spreads being realized in the JCPL market node as the forward curves suggest going into 2023 and beyond. These power market dynamics will be expected to boost the Project's cash flows going into 2023, offsetting the adverse impact from the lower PJM BRA capacity prices which have declined to $98 MW-day for 2022/2023, and further declined to $49 MW-day based on the most recent 2023/2024 capacity auction for the PJM EMAAC region.

The rating recognizes certain proactive measures taken by CPV Shore to prefund certain capital outlays including reserving for the Project's upcoming major maintenance overhaul expected during the Spring of 2023, and strategic purchases of RGGI related CO2 credits and RECs/SRECs associated with its hedges. While this use of cash has limited the Project's ability to repay its term debt, it does provide a liquidity buffer going into 2023 and 2024. The Project's overall liquidity is supported by its $120 million revolving credit facility with a $25 million sublimit fully available for working capital purposes, and $110 million of the facility available for posting letters of credit in support of collateral posting requirements for hedging purposes. We note that the revolver matures in 2023, and it is Moody's expectation that the current lenders will extend the revolver for the remainder of the term debt duration.

The rating also reflects the Project's competitive operating profile demonstrating a heat rate below 6,900 Btu/kWh and historically operating at nearly a 70% capacity factor, though the Project experienced some deterioration in the dispatch levels due to the lower demand dynamics during Covid. The Project's strong competitive position is supported by the use of highly efficient combined-cycle generating technology and its location in the capacity constrained EMAAC region of PJM. The Project's relative efficiency and competitive profile positions it to benefit from recent run up in power prices. Furthermore, while capacity prices are experiencing a downward trend within PJM, the capacity prices in EMAAC typically clear at a premium relative to the RTO clearing price and regional barriers to entry limit the number of new entrants.

RATING OUTLOOK

CPV Shore's negative outlook reflects the expectation for further weakening of its cash flow and credit metrics in FY 2022. The negative outlook also reflects the adverse cash flow impact from continued deterioration in PJM BRA pricing for EMAAC and reflects the less predictable financial results going into 2023-24 due to a greater reliance on more volatile wholesale power market for energy margins.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

In light of the negative rating outlook, The rating currently has limited prospects for an upgrade. The rating could stabilize should the Project repay greater debt than expected enabling it to generate financial metrics in line with the Ba rating category including debt-to-EBITDA of less than 6.0x on a sustained basis.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

The rating could be downgraded if CPV Shore faces lower than anticipated power market pricing conditions in 2023 and beyond, or face operational performance issues resulting in a further deterioration of its credit metrics, such that the Project's DSCR remains below 1.5x and/or the debt-to-EBITDA ratio exceeds 6x on a sustained basis.

PROFILE

CPV Shore owns Woodbridge Energy Center, a 725 MW combined cycle electricity generating facility located in Woodbridge Township in Middlesex County, New Jersey. CPV Shore is owned by by affiliates of CPV Power Holdings, LP, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Osaka Gas Co., Ltd and John Hancock Life Insurance Company.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/361400. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

M. Sanjeeva Senanayake

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Project Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



A.J. Sabatelle

Associate Managing Director

Project Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

