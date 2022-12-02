info

Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades CSC Holdings, LLC's CFR to B2; outlook is stable

02 Dec 2022

New York, December 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded CSC Holdings, LLC's (CSC or the Company) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B2 from B1, the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B1-PD, the Senior Secured Credit Facility and Senior Guaranteed Notes to B1 from Ba3, and the Senior Unsecured Notes to Caa1 from B3. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating was downgraded to SGL-2, from SGL-1. The outlook is stable.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: CSC Holdings, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B1 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,  Downgraded to B1 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5)

..Issuer: Neptune Finco Corp.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CSC Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

The downgrade of the CFR to B2 reflects the weak operating trends the Company has experienced in 2022 and the expectation that earnings, cash flows and key credit metrics will remain under pressure over at least the next 12 to 18 months and possibly longer. Intense competition in CSC's markets has led to increasing subscriber losses, though Moody's expects the pace of broadband subscriber declines to moderate in the coming quarters. Coupled with investments in sales and marketing, inflationary pressures, higher interest, loss of contractual wholesale revenue (air strand) and greater capital intensity, earnings and free cash flows have fallen sharply in 2022. As a result, key credit metrics including leverage (Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA) and free cash flow (FCF) to debt have deteriorated. The leverage ratio will rise to mid to high 6x, while FCF to debt will fall to very low single-digit percent in 2023. The company is executing a very costly multi-year capital project to deploy fiber-to-the home in up to 75% of its footprint which Moody's estimates will cost over $800 million annually. Following the build, which should be completed in the next three years (by the end of 2025), capital intensity should moderate significantly (in the low teens percent range or better), significantly lifting free cash flows to at least $1-$1.25 billion annually. Moody's also expects the investments to steadily improve the company's market position, yielding returns in terms of customer acquisition and retention, supporting a recovery in both revenue and earnings growth.

RATINGS RATIONALE

CSC's credit profile is supported by its large size (near $9-$10 billion in revenue) and somewhat diversified footprint. The business model is profitable, generating steady EBITDA margins near 40% and providing a high degree of visibility given the very predictable monthly recurring revenue from a diversified and large base of residential and commercial customers. Broadband demand is a favorable tailwind and opportunity, with positive and sustained secular growth, though intensifying competition and execution issues have led to weak broadband subscriber trends for the company in 2022. The company also has good liquidity.

The credit profile is constrained by a less than conservative financial policy that targets net leverage of 4.5x-5.0x but tolerates a much higher ratio (Management Q3 LTM calculation, approximately 6.3x Moody's adjusted gross leverage which excludes collateralized debt obligations), and currently prioritizes capital investments over debt repayment. Additionally, the video and voice businesses are declining rapidly under secular pressure, shedding subscribers in the low teens percent range. Broadband demand and growth, a historical offset providing top-line support, has also weakened considerably due to higher competitive intensity. Fixed wireless access and or fiber providers are now taking share, evident in the decline of data subscribers in the low single digit percent range. As a result, the company is deploying an aggressive and capital-intensive multi-year fiber build, driving capex to near 20% of revenue substantially constraining free cash flows which could fall under $100 million in 2024.

The SGL-2 liquidity rating reflects good liquidity supported by strong operating cash flow, a partially drawn but large revolving credit facility with significant capacity, ample covenant headroom. The company also benefits from a favorable maturity profile with limited maturities over the next year.

Moody's rates CSC's senior secured bank debt facilities B1 (LGD3), one notch above the B2 CFR. The secured debt is collateralized by a stock pledge and is guaranteed by the operating subsidiaries of the Company. Moody's also rates the senior unsecured guaranteed notes at CSC B1 (LGD3), as the notes benefit from the same guarantee from the restricted subsidiaries (as the credit facility creditors) and Moody's view that the stock pledge for secured lenders provides no additional lift/benefit as the equity collateral would likely be worthless in a default scenario. Secured lenders benefit from junior capital provided by the senior unsecured bonds at CSC (which are not guaranteed) rated Caa1 (LGD5), two notches below the B2 CFR given the subordination in the Company's capital structure. The instrument ratings reflect the probability of default of the Company, as reflected in the B2-PD Probability of Default Rating, an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default given the mix of secured and unsecured debt in the capital structure, and the particular instruments' rank in the capital structure.

Moody's maintains a B1 senior secured rating and a Caa1 senior unsecured rating on certain debt that was originally issued by Neptune Finco Corp. (Neptune, no outlook), an acquisition vehicle used by Altice USA, Inc. (CSC's ultimate parent company, unrated) to acquire the operating subsidiary D/B/A Cablevision. In 2015, Neptune was merged with and into CSC, which effectively assumed all of Neptune's obligations; however, our internal databases continue to reflect Neptune as a debt issuer.

The company's ESG Credit Impact Score is CIS-4, highly negative. The CIS score primarily reflects the company's highly negative governance risk driven by financial strategy and risk management policies, specifically a tolerance for leverage up to at least 6x (Management Q3 net debt to EBITDA calculation) dividends and debt-financed M&A in the past, and highly concentrated ownership. Social risk is also moderately negative reflecting data privacy risks in its wireless service. Environmental risks are neutral-to-low, having little effect (positive or negative) on the CIS score.

Moody's outlook reflects a baseline expectation for revenue to decline by low single digit percent over the next 12-18 months, driving revenue under $9.5 billion. Moody's expects leverage to rise and be sustained in mid to high 6x range, on debt averaging $26 billion. EBITDA margins will be stable, near 40%, producing $3.6-$3.7 billion in EBITDA. Net of capex (approaching 20% of revenue) and average borrowing costs (rising over 6%), free cash flows will be $50 - $150 million, covering low single digit percent of debt. Our outlook reflects certain key assumptions including a decline in broadband, video, and voice subscribers (approximately flat, and low teens percent range respectively). Moody's expects liquidity to remain very good.

Note: all figures are Moody's adjusted over the next 12-18 months unless otherwise noted.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is very unlikely at this time given the pressures on the business. However, Moody's could consider an upgrade if conditions improved substantially such that:

• Leverage (Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA) is sustained below 6x, and

• Free cash flow to debt (Moody's adjusted, before dividends) is sustained above 3%

An upgrade would also be considered on same or better liquidity, return to revenue and EBITDA growth supported by stable subscriber base driven by a sustained rise in broadband growth, and or a more conservative financial policy.

Moody's could consider a downgrade if:

• Leverage (Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA) is sustained above 7x, or

• Free cash flow to debt (Moody's adjusted, before dividends) is sustained below 1%

A downgrade could also be considered if the scale of the company declined, liquidity deteriorated, there was a material and unfavorable change in operating performance, or the company adopted a more aggressive financial policy.

Headquartered in Long Island City, New York, CSC Holdings, LLC passes over 9.4 million homes in 21 states, serving approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers and about 8.6 million subscribers. The company is wholly owned by Altice USA Inc., a public company majority owned and controlled by Patrick Drahi. Revenues for the last twelve months ending 30 September 2022 were approximately $9.8 billion.

In 2020 Altice sold 49.99% of Lightpath Group (Cablevision Lightpath LLC and its subsidiaries), its fiber enterprise business, to Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP) for an enterprise value of $3.2 billion. Altice retains a 50.01% interest in Lightpath Group, maintains control of the company, and consolidates its financial results.              

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pay TV published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75741. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jason Cuomo
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Lenny J. Ajzenman
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

