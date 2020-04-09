Moody's downgrades CSM Bakery Solutions to Caa3; outlook revised to negative

Approximately €609 million of rated debt instruments affected.
New York, April 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded ratings of CSM Bakery
Solutions Limited and subsidiaries ("CSM"), including the Corporate
Family Rating to Caa3 from Caa2, Probability of Default rating to
Ca-PD from Caa2-PD and second lien-term loan rating
to Ca from Caa3. Moody's affirmed the first lien term loan
rating at Caa1. Finally, the outlook was revised to negative
from stable.
The rating downgrades reflect high financial leverage and critically weak
liquidity due to approaching debt maturities, which result in a
rising probability of default. The debt maturities include the
July 2020 expiration of the company's $125 million (€112
million) asset-based revolving credit facility and the concomitant
maturity of its $447 million (€399 million) first lien term
loan, followed thereafter by the July 2021 maturity of its $209
million (€187 million) second lien term loan. CSM's
efforts to either refinance or extend these maturities have been complicated
by its high financial leverage, and more recently, market
disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic.
Moody's affirmation of the first lien debt rating reflects an anticipated
high recovery rate on this instrument in the event of a default,
the risk of which is currently high. The differential between the
Caa3 CFR and the Ca-PD reflects the elevated default risk and Moody's
assumption that the company's customer relationships and network
of production and distribution facilities will lead to an above average
family recovery.
Moody's has downgraded the following ratings:
CSM Bakery Solutions Limited:
Corporate Family Rating to Caa3 from Caa2;
Probability of Default Rating to Ca-PD from Caa2-PD.
CSM Bakery Solutions LLC:
$209 million Secured Second Lien Term Loan due 1 July 2021 to Ca
(LGD3) from Caa3 (LGD4).
Moody's has affirmed the following rating:
CSM Bakery Solutions LLC:
$447 million Secured First Lien Term Loan due July 2020 at Caa1
(to LGD2 from LGD3).
Outlook:
CSM Bakery Solutions Limited
Outlook revised to negative from stable
CSM Bakery Solutions LLC
Outlook revised to negative from stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
CSM's Caa3 corporate family rating reflects its high financial leverage,
low profit margin, weak liquidity and poor future earnings visibility,
due partly to the coronavirus pandemic. These negative factors
are balanced against supportive fundamentals of CSM's business,
including its leading positions in North American and European premium
bakery supply categories including icings, glazes, cakes,
cookies, and pastry ingredients. Financial policies under
private equity ownership are aggressive. CSM is controlled and
supported by sponsor firm Rhône Capital.
In 2019, CSM reported improved operating performance, especially
in its European business, which has partially offset, but
still weak, although somewhat improved, performance in North
America where operations have not yet fully recovered from past lost business
due to major enterprise systems disruptions that began in late 2015.
Although the company has since largely remediated its systems issues,
the company has been unable to win back as much lost sales as planned.
European operations, have been more stable, primarily through
better business mix. As a result of higher earnings in 2019,
financial leveraged has declined significantly, but remains high.
Incorporating Moody's adjustments, debt/EBITDA was approximately
8.4x at the end of fiscal 2019 compared to 10.4x in fiscal
2018. Free cash flow was negative $29 million in 2019.
Moody's anticipates that the company will suffer further disruptions
across most of its business this year due to the coronavirus, which
will likely cause leverage to rise again.
The negative outlook reflects the potential for earnings deterioration
in 2020 that would further elevate default risk or weaken recovery values.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be downgraded if operating performance, liquidity
or recovery estimates deteriorate, or if CSM pursues a debt restructuring
or transaction that Moody's would consider a distressed exchange,
and hence a default. Ratings could be upgraded if operating performance
improves, and the company is able to successfully refinance or extend
its upcoming debt maturities at a manageable cost.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's views the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk given the substantial
credit implications of public health and safety. The rapid and
widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. While food companies in general are likely to
be more resilient than companies in other sectors, volatility can
be expected in 2020 due to uncertain demand characteristics, channel
shifting, and the potential for supply chain disruptions.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged
Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
CORPORATE PROFILE
CSM Bakery Solutions Limited is headquartered in Cardiff, United
Kingdom. The company is managed out of its US operations located
in Tucker, Georgia (USA).
CSM produces and distributes bakery ingredients and products for artisan
and industrial bakeries, and for in-store and out-of-home
markets, mainly in Europe and North America. The company
supplies bakery products finished or semi-finished. Annual
sales are approximately €1.6 billion. The company is
owned and controlled by investment funds associated with private equity
firm Rhône Capital.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Brian Weddington, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
John E. Puchalla, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653