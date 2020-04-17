Moody's downgrades CSTN's rating to B3; outlook negative

New York, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded CSTN Merger Sub, Inc.'s (d.b.a. Cornerstone Chemical Company) Corporate Family Rating to B3 from B2 and its senior secured global notes rating to B3 from B2. These actions are a result of the expectation for weaker financial performance and reduced availability under its ABL facility in 2020 due to the weaker demand and commodity prices arising from the economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic. The outlook is negative as the timeframe for a sustained improvement in industrial demand and improving commodity prices is uncertain.

"Cornerstone's EBITDA is expected to decline by double digits in 2020 due to reduced industrial demand and lower commodity margins," said John Rogers, Senior Vice President and lead analyst for CSTN. "Moreover, we expect a significant decline in industrial demand and durable goods end markets starting in the second quarter."

Downgrades:

..Issuer: CSTN Merger Sub, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CSTN Merger Sub, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The downgrade to B3 and the negative outlook reflects uncertainty of the depth and duration of the downturn in demand and profitability that the company will experience as a result of the coronavirus. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Cornerstone from the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The company's B3 rating is supported by its position as the second largest producer of acrylonitrile and the only producer of melamine in the US. The company facility is considered critical to the supply/demand balance in the US for these two products and supports the operation of much larger downstream chemical operations. The rating is constrained by its limited liquidity, the likely increase in leverage over the next three quarters and single site risk related to its facility in Waggaman. As of December 31, 2019, Moody's-adjusted credit metrics were 6.9x Debt/EBTIDA and Retained Cash Flow/Debt (RCF/Debt) of 7.7%. Moody's adjustments add $32.6 million to debt and boost EBITDA by $6.9 million. The company's leverage is expected to peak at over 8x in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus.

Cornerstone liquidity is weak with less than $30 million of liquidity at year end 2019 and roughly $27 million at the end of the first quarter. The availability under it $90 million ABL facility could be constrained further by reduced demand and lower commodity prices. The company has been successful in getting its bank group to modestly increase the advance rates under the facility, it will benefit from an inflow of working capital over the next three quarters and has taken steps to significantly reduce capital spending. Despite these efforts, Moody's remains concerned that the company may need to access other sources of liquidity that may be under disadvantageous terms during the coming downturn. The company has a springing fixed charge coverage ratio under the facility, which is triggered when availability is under $6 million or 12.5% of the borrowing base.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that credit metrics and liquidity will remain challenged over the next 12-18 months due to uncertainty over the degree to which demand for the company's products and prices for its commodity products are impacted by the downturn.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would likely consider a downgrade, if Cornerstone's liquidity fall below $15 million. An upgrade is unlikely at this time due to the expected economic downturn as a result of the coronavirus, but in the future, if liquidity improves to over $50 million on a sustained basis and Moody's-adjusted leverage declines toward 6.5x an upgrade is likely.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental, social, and governance factors are important considerations in Cornerstone's credit quality. The company is exposed to environmental and social risks typical for a commodity chemical company, such as accidental chemical spills or releases and social concerns due to the size and location of its production facility. The company does not have any accrued environmental liabilities but does have asset retirement obligations of roughly $7 million. However, this will not hurt its credit profile given the long tail nature of these liabilities. The company's governance is considered weak due to its ownership by the private equity firm Littlejohn & Co. and their control of the Board and financial policies that include relatively high leverage.

Headquartered in Waggaman, LA, CSTN Merger Sub., Inc., more commonly known as Cornerstone Chemical Company, produces base chemicals such as acrylonitrile, urea, melamine, and sulfuric acid. Private equity firm Littlejohn & Co. bought Cornerstone in August 2017 from H.I.G. Capital, which has owned the company since the carve-out from Cytec Industries in February 2011. Revenues are under $500 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

