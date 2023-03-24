Moody's downgrades Cabell Huntington Hospital, Inc. (WV) to Baa2; outlook remains negative

New York, March 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Cabell Huntington Hospital, Inc.'s (Cabell), WV revenue bond rating to Baa2 from Baa1. The outlook remains negative at the lower rating. Cabell had approximately $334 million in outstanding debt at fiscal year-end 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Baa2 reflects material cash flow weakening in fiscal 2022 that has resulted in a measurable degradation of balance sheet metrics. Cash flow losses are largely due to ongoing labor challenges, which were intensified by a month-long strike of the services workers union in November 2021. Although labor expenses are expected to moderate from recent highs, margins will remain constrained in fiscal 2023 by the system's weak service area demographics, slow volume recovery, and other inflationary pressures. Furthermore, balance sheet metrics, particularly days cash and cash to total debt, will remain weak relative to similarly rated peers. Favorably, Cabell has identified various cost saving opportunities, which will help improve margins, and capital spending is expected to be manageable. Other factors supporting the rating include Cabell's leading market position over a broad service area and its role as the primary teaching hospital for Marshall University.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Cabell will face difficulties achieving substantial margin improvements in 2023 given ongoing and significant labor challenges and related costs. Inability to materially improve operating performance or further balance sheet weakening could place pressure on the rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained improvement in operating performance

- Material strengthening of days cash and leverage metrics

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to stem cash declines resulting in further reduction of days cash or cash to total debt

- Failure to improve operating performance quarter over quarter, excluding one-time items, and meet 2023 budget

LEGAL SECURITY

Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center, Inc. comprise the obligated group on all parity obligations. The bonds are secured by a pledge of gross receipts. Covenants under the 2018 amended and restated Master Trust Indenture (MTI) include a maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage of at least 1.10 times. MADS coverage below 1.1 times but above 1.0 times requires a consultant call in; coverage below 1.0 times would result in an event of default. Covenants under the letter of credit associated with the Series 2008A bonds are consistent with those of the amended and restated MTI. Swaps remain on parity with bonds.

PROFILE

Cabell Huntington Hospital is a regional referral center with over 300 beds and serves as the primary teaching hospital for the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. In May 2018, Cabell became the sole member of St. Mary's Medical Center, a tertiary care hospital with 393 beds, and in October 2022, became the sole corporate member of Pleasant Valley Hospital, a 100-bed acute care hospital. In addition to the hospitals, the system owns various outpatient sites, and is the largest healthcare system in the primary service area. The combined system saw 40,169 inpatient admissions in FY 2022 and over 33,000 surgeries. Cabell Huntington is also the sole member of Mountain Health Network, Inc. which provides management services and strategic planning for the system.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018.

