Moody's downgrades Cabinetworks' CFR to Caa1, outlook remains negative

New York, November 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded ACProducts Holdings, Inc.'s (Cabinetworks) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3, Probability of Default Rating to Caa1-PD from B3-PD, senior secured first lien term loan B to B3 from B2 and the senior unsecured rating to Caa3 from Caa2. The rating outlook remains negative.

"The downgrade reflects our expectations of meaningful volume declines in 2023 amidst weaker consumer demand for discretionary goods, such as cabinets, which will lead to further earnings underperformance and deterioration in credit metrics," said Griselda Bisono, Moody's Vice President – Senior Analyst. The company has an aggressive leverage profile, and Moody's expects adjusted debt/EBITDA will be maintained at or above 9.0x and EBITA interest coverage below 1.5x through 2023.

The negative outlook considers the risk that Cabinetworks' will experience steeper EBITDA declines than expected in 2023 due to an inability to pass on price increases to customers to help offset material, freight and labor costs. The negative outlook also reflects the impact of rising interest rates on the company's cash flow, which could strain liquidity and, when coupled with already very high leverage, elevates the risk of a debt restructuring.

Downgrades:

Issuer: ACProducts Holdings, Inc.

Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: ACProducts Holdings, Inc.

Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Caa1 CFR reflects Cabinetworks' high debt leverage, weakening interest coverage and low margin profile. The rating also considers the improving, but still high, cost of hardwood lumber, ocean freight and labor, which will compress margins over the next year. Furthermore, the rating reflects the highly discretionary nature of cabinets within the spectrum of building products, which will negatively impact earnings for Cabinetworks over the next year as consumer demand wanes. The company's customer concentration with big box retailers also exposes the company to corrective inventory actions such as de-stocking. The company's performance over the next 12 months will hinge on its ability to pass on price increases to help offset high input costs and lower volumes. Finally, Cabinetworks' rating takes into account the company broad product portfolio, diverse channel distribution network and national scale.

Cabinetworks' liquidity is expected to be adequate over the next 12 to 18 months and considers positive free cash flow of about $32 million in 2022 and $6 million 2023, which is lower than Moody's earlier forecast in April 2022. Liquidity is supported by a $250 million asset-based revolver due 2026 that is expected to be utilized from time to time for general corporate needs.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's changed the governance risk score for Cabinetworks to G-5 (very highly negative) from G-4 (highly negative) and the credit impact score to CIS-5 (very highly negative) from CIS-4 (highly negative). The change in governance risk and credit impact scores reflects very aggressive financial policies under private equity ownership, as evidenced by very high debt leverage. The company has a track record of operational underperformance and a lack of meaningful management track record in achieving near-term performance targets, which further elevates its governance risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Cabinetworks consistently operates with adjusted debt-to-EBITDA below 6.25x, adjusted EBITA-to-interest above 1.5x and positive free cash flow. An upgrade would also be predicated on maintenance of good liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's adjusted EBITA-to-interest falls below 1.0x or the company experiences further deterioration in liquidity. Finally, a downgrade would likely result if the likelihood of a restructuring resulting in a reduction in recovery prospects for creditors or a default increases.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Cabinetworks Group, headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI, is a national manufacturer and distributor of kitchen and bathroom cabinetry. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2022, the company generated about $2.1 billion in revenue.

