Moody's downgrades Caleres' CFR to B1

New York, April 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Caleres, Inc.'s (Caleres) corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from Ba3, probability of default rating (PDR) to B1-PD from Ba3-PD and senior unsecured notes rating to B2 from B1. The speculative grade liquidity rating was downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2 and the outlook remains negative.

The downgrades of the CFR, PDR and notes rating reflect Moody's view that EBITDA and credit metrics will weaken significantly as a result of COVID-19 related store closures, weak consumer demand and an ensuing highly promotional environment in 2020. Moody's base case assumptions reflect that weak consumer spending will continue into 2021 resulting in gradual earnings recovery such that debt/EBITDA approaches 4.0 times by the end of 2021.

The SGL downgrade to SGL-3 from SGL-2 reflects Moody's expectations that liquidity will weaken but be sufficient to support operations during a limited period of store closures, assuming significant cost cuts and deferrals. As of April 15, 2020, Caleres had $175 million of cash and $440 million borrowings under the upsized $600 million asset-based revolver, with no borrowing capacity currently available. For the full year 2020, Moody's projects breakeven to modestly negative free cash flow and continued significant revolver reliance over the next 12 months.

Moody's took the following rating actions for Caleres, Inc.:

.... Corporate Family Rating, downgraded to B1 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, downgraded to B1-PD from Ba3-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, downgraded to B2 (LGD5) from B1 (LGD5)

.... Outlook, remains negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The non-food retail sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Caleres' credit profile, including its exposure to US discretionary consumer spending and widespread store closures have left it vulnerable to these unprecedented operating conditions and Caleres remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Caleres of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Caleres' B1 CFR is constrained by Moody's expectations for significant near-term earnings declines, high leverage and weakened, but still adequate, liquidity. Moody's projects that credit metrics will weaken significantly in 2020 as a result of steep earnings declines, reflecting the impact from COVID-19-related store closures, decline in consumer demand, and a highly promotional environment. Caleres' relatively low e-commerce penetration, reliance on wholesale partners in its Brand Portfolio, and low operating margin relative to specialty retail peers further increase its vulnerability to the current disruption. Moody's expects that earnings will gradually recover in 2021 but remain below pre-COVID-19 levels reflecting lower levels of consumer spending and disruption in the apparel and footwear sector. In addition, Caleres has predominantly mature brands, fashion risk, and narrow product focus. The company is subject to the high level of competition in the apparel and footwear sector and the ongoing consumer shift to e-commerce, which pressures profit margins. As a result of these factors, Moody's estimates that Caleres' earnings have modestly declined on an organic basis over the past several years. As a footwear retailer and designer, the company also needs to make ongoing investments in its brands and infrastructure, as well as in social and environmental drivers including responsible sourcing, product and supply sustainability, privacy and data protection.

At the same time, the credit profile benefits from the company's diversified portfolio of recognized footwear brands and moderate level of funded debt relative to free cash flow prior to the COVID-19 disruption. Moody's expects the company to have adequate liquidity over the next 12 months. The rating also incorporates governance considerations, specifically the company's financial strategy, which balances debt-financed acquisitions and opportunistic share repurchases with maintaining moderate leverage levels. Moody's expects that the company will prioritize liquidity and deleveraging over shareholder-friendly uses of capital during weak economic conditions, including the current period.

The negative outlook reflects the risk that the impact of coronavirus could result in greater than anticipated declines in earnings, credit metrics or liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded should there not be a clear path to EBITDA improvement in 2021 to a level within 30% below 2019. Ratings could also be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates for any reason or financial strategy becomes more aggressive, including share repurchases before returning to more normalized operating performance. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded with expectations of Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA maintained above 4 times or EBITA/interest expense below 2.0 times.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company maintains steady revenue and earnings growth and good liquidity. Quantitatively, the ratings could be upgraded if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustained below 3.25 times and EBITA/interest expense above 2.75 times.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Caleres, Inc. (Caleres) is a retailer and a wholesaler of footwear. Its Famous Footwear chain, which generates about half of total revenues and earnings, sells moderately priced branded footwear targeting families through about 960 stores in the U.S. and Canada and its website. Through its Brand Portfolio segment, Caleres designs and markets owned and licensed footwear brands including Naturalizer, Vionic, Allen Edmonds, Sam Edelman, Dr. Scholl's, LifeStride, Franco Sarto, Vince, Ryka, Bzees, Fergie, Via Spiga, and Blowfish Malibu. The Brand Portfolio segment also includes about 232 specialty retail stores mostly under the Naturalizer and Allen Edmonds brands in the U.S. and Canada. Revenues for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2020 were approximately $2.9 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

