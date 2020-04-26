Moody's downgrades Caleres' CFR to B1

New York, April 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Caleres,
Inc.'s (Caleres) corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from Ba3,
probability of default rating (PDR) to B1-PD from Ba3-PD
and senior unsecured notes rating to B2 from B1. The speculative
grade liquidity rating was downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2
and the outlook remains negative.
The downgrades of the CFR, PDR and notes rating reflect Moody's
view that EBITDA and credit metrics will weaken significantly as a result
of COVID-19 related store closures, weak consumer demand
and an ensuing highly promotional environment in 2020. Moody's
base case assumptions reflect that weak consumer spending will continue
into 2021 resulting in gradual earnings recovery such that debt/EBITDA
approaches 4.0 times by the end of 2021.
The SGL downgrade to SGL-3 from SGL-2 reflects Moody's
expectations that liquidity will weaken but be sufficient to support operations
during a limited period of store closures, assuming significant
cost cuts and deferrals. As of April 15, 2020, Caleres
had $175 million of cash and $440 million borrowings under
the upsized $600 million asset-based revolver, with
no borrowing capacity currently available. For the full year 2020,
Moody's projects breakeven to modestly negative free cash flow and
continued significant revolver reliance over the next 12 months.
Moody's took the following rating actions for Caleres, Inc.:
.... Corporate Family Rating, downgraded
to B1 from Ba3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
downgraded to B1-PD from Ba3-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2
.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
downgraded to B2 (LGD5) from B1 (LGD5)
.... Outlook, remains negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The non-food retail
sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the
shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More
specifically, the weaknesses in Caleres' credit profile, including
its exposure to US discretionary consumer spending and widespread store
closures have left it vulnerable to these unprecedented operating conditions
and Caleres remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Caleres of the
breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in
credit quality it has triggered.
Caleres' B1 CFR is constrained by Moody's expectations for significant
near-term earnings declines, high leverage and weakened,
but still adequate, liquidity. Moody's projects that credit
metrics will weaken significantly in 2020 as a result of steep earnings
declines, reflecting the impact from COVID-19-related
store closures, decline in consumer demand, and a highly promotional
environment. Caleres' relatively low e-commerce penetration,
reliance on wholesale partners in its Brand Portfolio, and low operating
margin relative to specialty retail peers further increase its vulnerability
to the current disruption. Moody's expects that earnings
will gradually recover in 2021 but remain below pre-COVID-19
levels reflecting lower levels of consumer spending and disruption in
the apparel and footwear sector. In addition, Caleres has
predominantly mature brands, fashion risk, and narrow product
focus. The company is subject to the high level of competition
in the apparel and footwear sector and the ongoing consumer shift to e-commerce,
which pressures profit margins. As a result of these factors,
Moody's estimates that Caleres' earnings have modestly declined
on an organic basis over the past several years. As a footwear
retailer and designer, the company also needs to make ongoing investments
in its brands and infrastructure, as well as in social and environmental
drivers including responsible sourcing, product and supply sustainability,
privacy and data protection.
At the same time, the credit profile benefits from the company's
diversified portfolio of recognized footwear brands and moderate level
of funded debt relative to free cash flow prior to the COVID-19
disruption. Moody's expects the company to have adequate
liquidity over the next 12 months. The rating also incorporates
governance considerations, specifically the company's financial
strategy, which balances debt-financed acquisitions and opportunistic
share repurchases with maintaining moderate leverage levels. Moody's
expects that the company will prioritize liquidity and deleveraging over
shareholder-friendly uses of capital during weak economic conditions,
including the current period.
The negative outlook reflects the risk that the impact of coronavirus
could result in greater than anticipated declines in earnings, credit
metrics or liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded should there not be a clear path to EBITDA
improvement in 2021 to a level within 30% below 2019. Ratings
could also be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates for any reason or financial
strategy becomes more aggressive, including share repurchases before
returning to more normalized operating performance. Quantitatively,
the ratings could be downgraded with expectations of Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA maintained above 4 times or EBITA/interest expense below 2.0
times.
The ratings could be upgraded if the company maintains steady revenue
and earnings growth and good liquidity. Quantitatively, the
ratings could be upgraded if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustained
below 3.25 times and EBITA/interest expense above 2.75 times.
Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Caleres,
Inc. (Caleres) is a retailer and a wholesaler of footwear.
Its Famous Footwear chain, which generates about half of total revenues
and earnings, sells moderately priced branded footwear targeting
families through about 960 stores in the U.S. and Canada
and its website. Through its Brand Portfolio segment, Caleres
designs and markets owned and licensed footwear brands including Naturalizer,
Vionic, Allen Edmonds, Sam Edelman, Dr. Scholl's,
LifeStride, Franco Sarto, Vince, Ryka, Bzees,
Fergie, Via Spiga, and Blowfish Malibu. The Brand Portfolio
segment also includes about 232 specialty retail stores mostly under the
Naturalizer and Allen Edmonds brands in the U.S. and Canada.
Revenues for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2020 were approximately
$2.9 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Raya Sokolyanska
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653