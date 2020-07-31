Moody's downgrades California Pizza Kitchen's PDR to D-PD following Chapter 11

New York, July 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded California Pizza
Kitchen, Inc.'s ("CPK") probability of default rating
(PDR) to D-PD from Ca-PD/LD following the company's announcement
that it has commenced voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings. All other
ratings are unchanged and the outlook has changed to stable from negative.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: California Pizza Kitchen, Inc.
(CPK)
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to D-PD from Ca-PD/LD
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: California Pizza Kitchen, Inc.
(CPK)
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The bankruptcy filing follows CPK's decision to stop paying interest
and principal on it's debt due to poor operating results and high capital
spending that resulted in negative free cash flow and an unsustainable
capital structure.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety.
CPK is owned by Golden Gate Capital. CPK's financial sponsor ownership
is a rating factor given the potential implications from both a capital
structure and operating perspective. Financial policies are always
a key concern of sponsor-owned companies with regards to the potential
for higher leverage, extractions of cash flow via dividends,
or more aggressive growth strategies.
Subsequent to today's actions, Moody's will withdraw the ratings
due to CPK's bankruptcy filing. Please refer to the Moody's Investors
Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its
website, www.moodys.com.
California Pizza Kitchen, Inc. is an owner, operator
and franchisor with 206 casual dining restaurants in 28 states and 6 countries.
The company is majority owned by affiliates of Golden Gate Capital.
Annual revenue were approximately $570 million for the LTM period
ending March 31, 2020.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Restaurant Industry
published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108012.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
William V. Fahy
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
