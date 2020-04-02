Moody's downgrades California Resources' CFR to Caa3; negative outlook

New York, April 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
California Resources Corp.'s (CRC) Corporate Family Rating (CFR)
to Caa3 from Caa1 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa3-PD
from Caa1-PD. The rating on the company's secured first
lien revolving credit facility was downgraded to B2 from B1, its
secured first lien term loan due 2022 was downgraded to Caa1 from B2 and
its secured first lien term loan due 2021 was downgraded to Caa3 from
Caa1. The rating on the secured second lien notes was downgraded
to C from Caa2 and the ratings on the unsecured notes were downgraded
to C from Caa3. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating was downgraded
to SGL-4 from SGL-3. The outlook is negative.
The rating actions reflect CRC's elevated restructuring risk,
including the potential for a bankruptcy filing or distressed exchange,
following its failed attempt to execute a debt for debt exchange in March.
The precipitous drop in oil prices and likelihood that low prices will
persist into 2021, compounded by production declines that will result
from severely reduced investment and the lack of price hedging,
will result in greatly reduced cash flow in 2020 and weaken the company's
ability to service its high debt load.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: California Resources Corp.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-3
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa3 from Caa1
....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B2 (LGD1) from B1 (LGD1)
....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan due
2022, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD2) from B2 (LGD2)
....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan due
2021, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD4) from Caa1 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured Notes, Downgraded
to C (LGD6) from Caa2 (LGD5)
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Downgraded
to C (LGD6) from Caa3 (LGD6)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: California Resources Corp.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
CRC's Caa3 CFR reflects the company's high financial leverage,
substantial refinancing risk over next 18 months, an unsustainable
capital structure and elevated risk of covenant breach. CRC has
approximately $4.2 billion of debt maturities in the 2021-22
period. The deep discounts at which most of its debt trades indicate
considerable restructuring risk. Moody's would view any material
amount of debt repurchases done at a significant discount to par to be
a distressed exchange, which we consider a default.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The E&P sector has
been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to demand and oil prices. More specifically,
the weaknesses in CRC's credit profile have left it vulnerable to shifts
in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and CRC
remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread and oil prices
remaining weak. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact
on CRC of the breadth and severity of the oil demand and supply shocks,
and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
The SGL-4 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's'
expectation that CRC will have weak liquidity through 2021. While
Moody's expects that CRC had significant cash balances at the end
of the first quarter, augmented through realizing $76 million
by liquidating its hedge positions, the company will have difficulty
maintaining compliance with the covenants under its revolver in the latter
part of 2020.
CRC has cut its capital spending to a level that maintains mechanical
integrity of its operations, to preserve liquidity. However,
this significantly reduced level of spending will not generate new production
to offset natural decline. As a result, Moody's expects
CRC's production to decline at least 10% through the first
quarter of 2021 before giving effect to any potential shut-in production,
further constraining cash flow. In addition to its revolver,
which matures in June 2021, CRC has $2.4 billion of
debt maturities in 2021 (assuming the springing maturity on the term loan
due 2022 is activated) and $1.8 billion in 2022.
The capital structure is comprised of (in order of decreasing priority
of claim): the revolving credit facility (rated B2), first
lien term loan due 2022 (Caa1), first lien term loan due 2021 (Caa3),
second lien notes due 2022 (C) as well as senior unsecured notes (C).
The ratings reflect the Caa3 CFR, priority of claim of the individual
debt issues and relative amounts of the debt.
The negative outlook reflects the possibility that a very low commodity
price environment could further erode CRC's debt coverage metrics.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be downgraded if asset values weaken further and Moody's
assessment of expected recovery worsens. Although unlikely in the
near term, an upgrade would be considered if CRC satisfactorily
addresses 2021 debt maturities, bolsters liquidity and resolves
potential covenant issues, and reverses recent production declines.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration
and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
California Resources Corporation, headquartered in Santa Clarita,
California, operates exclusively in California and had annual production
of 128,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day in 2019.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
John Thieroff
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Steven Wood
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653