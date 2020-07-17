Moody's downgrades California Resources' PDR to D-PD on bankruptcy filing

New York, July 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
California Resources Corp.'s (CRC) Probability of Default Rating
(PDR) to D-PD from Ca-PD/LD. California Resources'
other ratings were affirmed, including its Ca Corporate Family Rating
(CFR), B2 rating on its senior secured revolving credit facility
rating, Caa3 rating on its senior secured first lien term loan due
2022, Ca rating on its senior secured first lien term loan due 2021,
C rating on its senior secured second lien notes and senior unsecured
notes. The outlook remains negative. These actions follow
CRC's July 15, 2020 voluntary filing of petitions for relief
under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy
Court for the Southern District of Texas.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: California Resources Corp.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to D-PD from Ca-PD /LD
Affirmations:
..Issuer: California Resources Corp.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ca
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Affirmed Ca (LGD4)
....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility,
Affirmed B2 (LGD1)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Affirmed Caa3 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured Second Lien Notes,
Affirmed C (LGD5)
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed
C (LGD6)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: California Resources Corp.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing has resulted in a downgrade of CRC's
PDR to D-PD, reflecting the company's default on its
debt agreements. The affirmation of the Ca CFR and other debt instrument
ratings reflects Moody's view on expected recoveries. Shortly
following this rating action, Moody's will withdraw all of CRC's
ratings. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for
Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration
and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
California Resources Corp., headquartered in Santa Clarita,
California, operates exclusively in California and had production
of 128,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day as of December
31, 2019.
