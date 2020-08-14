Moody's downgrades Callaway's CFR to B1; outlook stable

New York, August 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Callaway Golf Company's ("Callaway") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B1 from Ba3 and Probability of Default Rating to B1-PD from Ba3-PD. Moody's additionally downgraded the company's senior secured term loan B to B1 from Ba3. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating remains SGL-2 and the outlook remains stable.

The downgrade of Callaway's CFR to B1 reflects the disruption and weakness in the company's operating results due to the coronavirus, which Moody's views as a social risk. Temporary government mandated closures of various operating facilities and retail stores for the company as well as their customers, has negatively impacted the company's revenue and earnings and will remain a headwind. While the sales declines have since abated in recent months, driven largely by a recovery in the golf equipment segment, the impact on the business and the recent convertible notes offering, while shoring up liquidity, will leave the company's leverage level elevated through 2021. Moody's also expects a recovery in the competitive apparel business to take multiple years due to higher unemployment and changing consumer buying habits.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: Callaway Golf Company

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B1-PD from Ba3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B1 (LGD4) from Ba3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Callaway Golf Company

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Callaway's B1 CFR reflects the negative impact of the coronavirus on the company's revenue and earnings resulting in elevated leverage, as well as the company's concentration in a niche, highly discretionary and cyclical consumer product segment. Callaway's credit profile is also constrained by the risks associated with its non-golf-related apparel products, an industry with very different and more challenging competitive dynamics than its traditional golf business. Callaway's credit profile is supported by its leading market position and strong brand name in the golf industry. The credit profile also reflects Callaway's good liquidity and solid scale with revenue around $1.5 billion.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Callaway of the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered, given its global exposure, which has left it vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions. A significant number of golf rounds were lost during coronavirus related course shutdowns in March and April, but rounds played are trending meaningfully higher in recent months. Moody's expects a continuation of the positive trend in the second half of 2020 but that rounds played will moderate as more entertainment options reopen and travel recovers.

Callaway is publicly traded and has a balanced approach between shareholder distributions and debt repayment. The company has generally kept a conservative financial profile with modest leverage and a small $4 million annual dividend that the company has suspended for the remainder of 2020. Debt and leverage have increased meaningfully in recent years to fund acquisitions including the purchase of Jack Wolfskin in January 2019.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that demand for the company's golf products will continue to recover through the back half of 2020, and that the apparel business will have a more volatile and longer time period to recovery. The stable outlook also reflects the expectation for the company to maintain good liquidity including positive free cash flow and reduce leverage from its elevated level due to the coronavirus through a combination of debt repayment and earnings recovery.

Ratings could be downgraded if operating performance weakens or liquidity deteriorates from current levels. Leverage maintained above 5x debt to EBITDA could result in a downgrade.

Ratings could be upgraded with continued recovery in the company's golf equipment business and a return to pre-coronavirus levels for the company's apparel business, including Jack Wolfskin. An upgrade would require Debt to EBITDA sustained below 4x with good liquidity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1060509. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Callaway Golf Company, headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, manufactures and sells golf clubs, golf balls, and golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company's portfolio of global brands includes Callaway Golf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. Revenue for the publicly-traded company for the last twelve-month period ended June 30, 2020 was approximately $1.5 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

