Moody's downgrades Callaway's CFR to B1; outlook stable

New York, August 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded
Callaway Golf Company's ("Callaway") Corporate Family Rating
("CFR") to B1 from Ba3 and Probability of Default Rating to B1-PD
from Ba3-PD. Moody's additionally downgraded the company's
senior secured term loan B to B1 from Ba3. The company's
Speculative Grade Liquidity rating remains SGL-2 and the outlook
remains stable.
The downgrade of Callaway's CFR to B1 reflects the disruption and
weakness in the company's operating results due to the coronavirus,
which Moody's views as a social risk. Temporary government
mandated closures of various operating facilities and retail stores for
the company as well as their customers, has negatively impacted
the company's revenue and earnings and will remain a headwind.
While the sales declines have since abated in recent months, driven
largely by a recovery in the golf equipment segment, the impact
on the business and the recent convertible notes offering, while
shoring up liquidity, will leave the company's leverage level
elevated through 2021. Moody's also expects a recovery in
the competitive apparel business to take multiple years due to higher
unemployment and changing consumer buying habits.
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:
Ratings Downgraded:
..Issuer: Callaway Golf Company
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B1 from Ba3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B1-PD from Ba3-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B1 (LGD4) from Ba3 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Callaway Golf Company
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Callaway's B1 CFR reflects the negative impact of the coronavirus
on the company's revenue and earnings resulting in elevated leverage,
as well as the company's concentration in a niche, highly
discretionary and cyclical consumer product segment. Callaway's
credit profile is also constrained by the risks associated with its non-golf-related
apparel products, an industry with very different and more challenging
competitive dynamics than its traditional golf business. Callaway's
credit profile is supported by its leading market position and strong
brand name in the golf industry. The credit profile also reflects
Callaway's good liquidity and solid scale with revenue around $1.5
billion.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the
impact on Callaway of the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered,
given its global exposure, which has left it vulnerable to shifts
in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.
A significant number of golf rounds were lost during coronavirus related
course shutdowns in March and April, but rounds played are trending
meaningfully higher in recent months. Moody's expects a continuation
of the positive trend in the second half of 2020 but that rounds played
will moderate as more entertainment options reopen and travel recovers.
Callaway is publicly traded and has a balanced approach between shareholder
distributions and debt repayment. The company has generally kept
a conservative financial profile with modest leverage and a small $4
million annual dividend that the company has suspended for the remainder
of 2020. Debt and leverage have increased meaningfully in recent
years to fund acquisitions including the purchase of Jack Wolfskin in
January 2019.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that demand for
the company's golf products will continue to recover through the back
half of 2020, and that the apparel business will have a more volatile
and longer time period to recovery. The stable outlook also reflects
the expectation for the company to maintain good liquidity including positive
free cash flow and reduce leverage from its elevated level due to the
coronavirus through a combination of debt repayment and earnings recovery.
Ratings could be downgraded if operating performance weakens or liquidity
deteriorates from current levels. Leverage maintained above 5x
debt to EBITDA could result in a downgrade.
Ratings could be upgraded with continued recovery in the company's
golf equipment business and a return to pre-coronavirus levels
for the company's apparel business, including Jack Wolfskin.
An upgrade would require Debt to EBITDA sustained below 4x with good liquidity.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables
Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1060509.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Callaway Golf Company, headquartered in Carlsbad, CA,
manufactures and sells golf clubs, golf balls, and golf and
lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company's portfolio
of global brands includes Callaway Golf, Odyssey, OGIO,
TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. Revenue for the publicly-traded
company for the last twelve-month period ended June 30, 2020
was approximately $1.5 billion.
