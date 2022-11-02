Moody's downgrades Camposol's rating to B1; changes outlook to negative

New York, November 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded Camposol S.A. ("Camposol")'s corporate family rating and the rating of its 6% $350 million senior unsecured notes due 2027 and guaranteed by the Peruvian fruit producer's parent company, CSOL Holding Ltd. to B1 from Ba3. Moody's changed the outlook to negative from stable.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Camposol S.A.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

.... Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Camposol S.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to B1 is driven by the deterioration in Camposol's credit metrics and increasing liquidity risk.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Camposol's operating performance will remain under pressure with Moody's adjusted leverage above 4x and negative free cash flow in the next 12 months as the company faces inflationary headwinds and supply chain challenges.

Higher costs of inputs, particularly fertilizers and freights, will continue challenging the company's performance through 2023, at least. The company reported a 21% decrease in EBITDA for the last twelve months ended June 2022 leading to Moody's adjusted leverage of 6.2x.

At the same time, Camposol's liquidity remains pressured by the need to build inventories to secure fertilizers among other inputs. The negative working capital drove higher short term to finance this gap with a balance of $152 million as of June 2022, which negatively compares to the company's cash balance at $33 million. The bulk of the short term debt is comprised of advised working capital lines that are secured by inventory to finance the harvesting season, and while short term debt should decline slightly by year end 2022 due to the seasonal nature of the company's operations, Moody's does not expect a material change. Other sources of liquidity include a $60 million revolving credit facility (RCF) that Camposol secured in October 2021.

Camposol expects a net leverage to decline towards 3.3x by 2023 from 4.6x as of June 2022, which translates into a gross leverage of 3.8x including Moody's adjustments. However, negative free cash driven by higher input costs, higher interest expenses and negative working capital support Moody's view that a material debt reduction will be challenging through 2023.

The B1 ratings reflect the company's position as a vertically integrated producer of fresh and frozen fruits, its portfolio of fruits with increasing demand and the expertise of its senior management.

Camposol's ratings are constrained by its modest geographic diversification, with most of its productive assets concentrated in Peru; its relatively small size compared with that of its industry peers; its exposure to weather events; and the commoditized and seasonal nature of the company's highest-selling fruits.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, a rating upgrade is unlikely in the short term. However, longer term, Camposol's ratings could be upgraded if the company were to increase its size and geographic diversification, while improving its liquidity with positive free cash flow and adj. debt/EBITDA below 3.5x and cash flow from operations/debt ratio to be above 15%.

The ratings could be downgraded if Camposol's liquidity worsens further or if the company is unable to timely and successfully rollover its short term debt. A deterioration in credit metrics such that Camposol's adj. debt/EBITDA increases consistently over 4.5x or cash flow from operations/debt ratio expected to remain below 10%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Protein and Agriculture published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Based in Lima, Peru, Camposol S.A. (Camposol) is the main operating subsidiary of CSOL Holding Ltd. and Subsidiaries and a vertically integrated producer of branded fresh fruit; it also has a small portfolio of frozen fruit, accounting for 7% of sales. Camposol's main products are avocados and blueberries, which are sold to the largest retailers and wholesalers in the world. Camposol reported revenue of $415 million for the last twelve months ended June 2022.

