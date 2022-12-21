Moody's downgrades Camposol's rating to B3; outlook remains negative

New York, December 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded Camposol S.A. ("Camposol")'s corporate family rating and the rating of its 6% $350 million senior unsecured notes due 2027 and guaranteed by Camposol's parent company, CSOL Holding Ltd. to B3 from B1.

The outlook remains negative.

The downgrade of Camposol's ratings reflects persistent tight liquidity and weak credit metrics. Moody's believes that, due to a deteriorated economic environment, Camposol will continue to operate with weak leverage and coverage metrics through 2023. The rating action also considers the high refinancing risk associated with the company's $202 million in debt maturing in the next twelve months and the limited financial flexibility to absorb external shocks amid a challenging economic environment and tighter credit conditions.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Camposol S.A.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B1

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 from B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Camposol S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 rating of Camposol incorporates weaker than expected results in 2022 that materially deviate from original expectations with a 44% drop in YTD EBITDA as of September 2022, compared to the year before and as reported by the company. Higher costs of inputs, particularly fertilizers and freights, coupled with lower prices for avocados and blueberries, will continue to challenge the company's ability to generate cash flows through 2023. The company posted a Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.7% and leverage of 8.4x for the last twelve months ended September 2022, which negatively compare to the 29.3% and 4.3x, respectively, posted in December 2021. While freights costs are signaling some reduction, Moody's expects these to remain above historical averages in the 2023-2024 period.

At the same time, Camposol's liquidity has been under pressure by working capital required to build inventories of fertilizers and other inputs. The negative working capital drove higher short term debt to finance a $187 million gap as of September 2022, which negatively compares to the company's cash balance of $28 million. The bulk of the short term debt is comprised of advised working capital lines that are secured by inventories providing liquidity during the harvesting season.

To address the liquidity pressures, Camposol shared an updated guidance for 2023 that includes a reduction of capex to $65 million, no dividend distribution and a 10% SG&A savings. In addition, Camposol confirmed that it is currently working on refinancing its short term debt extending its maturities. For this reason Moody's believes that any leverage reduction will be primarily driven by EBITDA improvement rather than a material debt reduction. Given the challenging economic environment forecasted for 2023, leverage will remain above 6 times in the foreseeable future.

Other sources of liquidity include $46 million available under the company's $60 million revolving credit facility that was secured by Camposol in October 2021.

On 7 December, the Government of Peru (Baa1 stable) restored government and constitutional order after sitting President Pedro Castillo attempted to dissolve congress. Since then, the country has a new president, Dina Boluarte. Social protests led the government to declare a 1-month state of emergency on December 14. Demonstrators blocked roads, cutting off supplies to copper mines and local food markets and shutting down tourism sites. Most of the protests are concentrated in the southern region of Peru, where most of the agribusiness and mining activities are concentrated. This increases the risk for Peruvian companies; although Camposol mostly operates in the northern region and it already completed most of its harvest season. Nonetheless, Moody's believes that this could, in a stressed scenario, delay the company's ability to execute liability management exercises.

The B3 ratings reflect the company's position as a vertically integrated producer of fresh and frozen fruits, its portfolio of fruits with increasing demand and the expertise of its senior management. Camposol's ratings are constrained by its modest geographic diversification, with most of its productive assets concentrated in Peru; its relatively small size compared with that of its industry peers; weak liquidity and high leverage; its exposure to weather events; and the commoditized and seasonal nature of the company's highest-selling fruits.

The negative outlook reflects the company's weak liquidity and the uncertainty around the company's cash flow generation capacity in the current global and domestic environment in Peru, increasing the risk of a distressed exchange.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Camposol's ratings could be upgraded if the company improves its liquidity profile by extending the maturity of its short term debt and addressing its 2023 maturities. Longer term, positive pressure could arise should the company increases its size and geographic diversification, while maintaining an adequate liquidity and adj. debt/EBITDA below 6x, EBITA/interest expense is above 1.5x.

The ratings could be downgraded if Camposol's liquidity worsens further or if the company is unable to rollover its short term debt. Lack of success in improving credit metrics such that Camposol's adj. debt/EBITDA is consistently maintained above 7x without clear prospects of improvement or EBITA/interest expense remains below 1.0x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Protein and Agriculture published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Based in Lima, Peru, Camposol S.A. (Camposol) is the main operating subsidiary of CSOL Holding Ltd. and Subsidiaries and a vertically integrated producer of branded fresh fruit; it also has a small portfolio of frozen fruit, accounting for 7% of sales. Camposol's main products are avocados and blueberries, which are sold to the largest retailers and wholesalers in the world. Camposol reported revenue of $426 million for the last twelve months ended September 2022.

