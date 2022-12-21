Moody's downgrades Canary Wharf ratings to Ba1 from Baa3; ratings remain on review for downgrade

London, December 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today withdrawn the Baa3 long term issuer rating of Canary Wharf Group Investment Holdings plc (CWGIH or the company) as per the rating agency's practice for corporates transitioning to speculative grade and assigned a Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) to CWGIH. At the same time, Moody's downgraded CWGIH's senior secured instrument ratings to Ba1 from Baa3. The outlook remains unchanged at ratings under review.

Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, https://ratings.moodys.com.

A full list of affected ratings can be found towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's downgraded the ratings because it believes that CWGIH will not be able to sustain credit metrics and an unencumbered assets ratio commensurate with the Baa3 rating level given the worsening outlook for the real estate sector and a more difficult funding environment.

The rating agency expects drops in office values that could be as high as 10% to 15% in the next 18 months to drive CWGIH's Moody's-adjusted gross debt / total assets well above 50% from its 48.5% level as 30 June 2022. The company-reported look through loan-to-value (LTV) was 47.8% at H1 2022, or 45.8% Total LTV based on bond covenant calculations. Meanwhile materially increased funding costs and weaker demand for occupational space as the macroeconomic environment worsens will make it difficult for CWGIH to materially improve its Moody's adjusted fixed charge coverage which stood at 1.2x as of 30 June 2022. The company-reported fixed charge coverage ratio was 1.42 at H1 2022 based on bond covenant calculations. Furthermore, deleveraging through asset disposals is challenging because of weak real estate investment markets and the still wide gap between buyer and seller price expectations that has led to a low level of transactions.

In addition, the company has still not fully addressed its near-term debt maturity profile with around Â£430 million of secured debt that needs to be refinanced in the first four months of 2023.

The review will focus on (1) the potential impact of the worsening operating and funding environment on CWGIH's credit metrics (2) the extent of property value declines and any mitigating actions the company undertakes including potential asset disposals and support from shareholders to maintain its financial policy target of keeping net LTV below 50% (3) review of liquidity, capacity under the company's various covenants and plans to refinance upcoming maturities.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

Credit Impact Score of 3 reflects moderately negative impact of ESG considerations on the company's ratings. This reflects moderately negative exposures to environmental, social and governance risks for credit quality mainly linked to its tolerance for higher leverage and potential social risks as people's changing habits including working from home more regularly could dampen demand for the company's offering. The company has a comprehensive approach and dedicated teams that help it in identifying, measuring, and mitigating ESG risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely given the ratings are on review for downgrade.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if:

-Moody's-adjusted gross debt / total assets remains elevated well above 50%, or if the rating agency's expectation for Moody's-adjusted fixed charge coverage ratio does not materially improve from its 1.2x as of 30 June 2022.

-Weak operating performance or liquidity, or not addressing upcoming debt maturities well ahead of their due date.

-Excessive risk with the development pipeline or if development activities as measured by the ratio of total costs to complete committed developments over total assets rises materially above 10%.

-If Moody's perceives a material gap in credit quality between the rated issuer and its parent (or if the LTV for the fully consolidated group is materially higher than that of the rated issuer), or if any liquidity issues develop across the group especially in relation to the shareholder "Eurobond".

The senior secured notes, which Moody's views as unsecured because they do not benefit from a direct fixed charge security over any properties, could be downgraded if there is a deterioration in the quality of the unencumbered pool or a weakening of unencumbered asset coverage for unsecured creditors.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

In line with Moody's REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms methodology, CWGIH's Ba1 CFR references a senior secured rating because secured funding forms most of the company's funding mix. Moody's rates CWGIH's senior secured notes, which it views as unsecured, at the same level as the CFR because the company's unencumbered asset pool is of sufficient quality and provides adequate asset coverage to unsecured creditors.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Canary Wharf Group Investment Holdings plc

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3; Placed On Review for further Downgrade

Assignments:

..Issuer: Canary Wharf Group Investment Holdings plc

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Ba1; Placed On Review for Downgrade

Withdrawals, Previously Placed on Review for Downgrade:

..Issuer: Canary Wharf Group Investment Holdings plc

....LT Issuer Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated Baa3

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: Canary Wharf Group Investment Holdings plc

....Outlook, Remains Unchanged at Ratings Under Review

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

The company develops, manages and currently owns interests in approximately 9 million square feet of mixed-use space including over 1,100 Build to Rent apartments. The investment properties, developments, and development land it owns were valued in aggregate at Â£8.5 billion as of 31 December 2021, with 27 income-producing properties generating Â£299 million of gross rental income in 2021. CWG is the largest private sector led developer in Europe. The Estate consists of 100 acres of land and includes 30 office buildings, five shopping zones across 13 buildings with over 300 shops, cafés, bars, restaurants, and amenities, and over 20 acres of open space. In addition to directly managing its properties, the company also maintains the roads, car parks, open spaces, gardens and waterfront promenade and other common areas on the Estate. The company is the largest sustainable developer in the UK and has purchased 100% electricity from renewable sources since 2012 and sent zero waste to landfill since 2009.

CWGIH is ultimately owned on a 50/50 basis between Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Brookfield Property Partners LP.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ramzi Kattan

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Richard Etheridge

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

