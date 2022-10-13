Moody's downgrades Cano Health, LLC's CFR to Caa1, outlook stable

New York, October 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Cano Health, LLC ("Cano") including the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3, and the Probability of Default Rating to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded the ratings of Cano's First Lien Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Caa1 from B2 and the ratings of the Senior Unsecured Notes to Caa3 from Caa2. The rating outlook is stable. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating was lowered to SGL-4 (weak) from SGL-3 (adequate).

The ratings downgrade reflects Moody's view that Cano will continue to have high leverage and is weakly positioned to absorb future unexpected operating setbacks in light of the company's weak liquidity and current trend in the company's cash burn and poor performance. Leverage is roughly 8.4x as of June 30, 2022 including the adjustment for the Medicare Risk Assessment (MRA) accounting restatement. Moody's forecasts leverage will increase to around 14x by FYE 2022 as Moody's anticipates that Cano will need to draw on the revolver to continue to fund its aggressive growth contemplated for 2022 and 2023. Additionally, Moody's expects Cano to incur higher expenses as Cano ramps up its new clinic expansions, which included a faster pace of membership growth including a larger percentage of patients with higher acuities and higher expected utilization for those new members.

Governance risk considerations are material to the rating action. Governance risk factors related to financial strategy, risk management, credibility and track record are elevated because financial leverage has been persistently high following Cano's very aggressive debt-funded growth strategy that has more than doubled membership in two years and is contributing to the downgrade. Additionally, Cano has revised down its EBITDA guidance by about 15% in August 2022, only 2 months after it reiterated its EBITDA guidance the prior quarter.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Cano Health, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-3

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Dealyed Draw Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD6) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Cano Health, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Caa1 CFR is constrained by Cano's high financial leverage, with pro forma adjusted debt to EBITDA of around 8.4x as of June 30, 2022, moderate scale, and Moody's anticipated cash burn in 2022 and 2023. Moody's anticipates that leverage will rise to roughly 14x by FYE 2022, as Cano will need to draw on the revolver to continue to fund its aggressive growth contemplated for 2022 and 2023. Further, leverage will be impacted by ongoing margin compression related to newer higher acuity patients that require more care at the onset. The CFR is constrained by significant geographic concentration in Florida. Further, Cano's high reliance on Humana for about 40% of its members reflects material customer concentration risk.

Moody's expects these exposures to remain high over the next 12-18 months, but to moderate over time as Cano enters new states and expands its relationships with other Medicare Advantage plan providers. An inherent challenge within Cano's business model is that it requires the company to aggressively manage the cost of patient care and other expenses, given that it earns revenues on a capitated basis from Medicare Advantage plan providers. The company's ambitious plans for growth has resulted in new members with higher acuity, which is negatively impacting the company's profitability.

The Caa1 CFR is supported by the company's rapid pace of organic growth and its focus on treating patients with Medicare Advantage health insurance plans in a cost-effective manner. Moody's expects enrollment of retirees in Medicare Advantage plans to continue outstripping that of Medicare fee-for-service plans by a wide margin. This represents a significant opportunity for good performing, value-based providers that can offer low costs to payers.

The Caa1 rating on the first lien senior secured credit facilities is the same as the Caa1 CFR as it represents the preponderance of debt in Cano's capital structure. The Caa3 rating on the senior unsecured notes is two notches below the CFR, reflects their junior position in the capital structure.

The outlook is stable. Moody's expects solid near-term growth of the business but with some longer-term uncertainty around the business model and Cano's ability to appropriately price risks in its new markets and for new members. While planned acquisitions will add scale and expand Cano's footprint into new geographies, there is integration risk and execution risk.

Moody's lowered Cano's liquidity rating to SGL-4 reflecting Moody's expectation that Cano will need to draw on its revolver to meet its cash needs in 2022 and to continue to fund growth. Moody's anticipates that Cano will burn cash in 2022, over $150 million as Cano will continue to be aggressive in its growth prospects, compounded with negative working capital swings that will only be partially offset by the MRA adjustment. Cano has a springing maximum first lien net leverage covenant with step-downs over time, that springs at 35% utilization. The revolver is not currently being used, but Moody's expects the company to draw on the revolver but to maintain an adequate cushion.

ESG considerations are material to Cano's credit profile, reflected in the Credit Impact Score of CIS–5 very highly negative (previously CIS-4, highly negative). Credit exposure to governance risk considerations is very highly negative (G-5) (previously G-4, highly negative). Governance credit risk exposures are influenced by the company's aggressive financial policies and unreliable track record of execution as the company has revised down its EBITDA guidance.

Credit exposure to environmental risks considerations is highly negative (E-4) due to the company's high exposure to physical climate risk as Cano has roughly 90% concentration in Florida which makes the company susceptible to hurricanes and other extreme weather conditions.

Credit exposure to social risks considerations is very highly negative (S-5). Cano is almost entirely reliant on government payors, including Medicare and Medicare Advantage, which may face longer-term budgetary pressures. As a healthcare service provider, Cano is also exposed to labor pressures and human capital constraints.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Cano's operating performance deteriorates, or if it experiences material integration related disruptions. Additionally, the ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity erodes or there is a higher likelihood of a distressed exchange. Further, debt-funded shareholder returns or debt-funded acquisitions could also result in a downgrade.

The ratings could be upgraded if Cano achieves greater diversity by state and customer and improves its profitability and cash flow. Cano will also need to demonstrate a longer track record of effectively managing its aggressive acquisition-led growth strategy. An upgrade would also be supported by the company adopting more conservative financial policies, improved liquidity and interest coverage.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Cano Health, LLC medical centers and affiliates provide primary care health services to more than 280,000 members in Florida, Texas, California, Nevada, Illinois, New Mexico, New York, New Jersey and Puerto Rico with a focus on Medicare Advantage members. The company has 143 owned medical centers with approximately 400 employed providers, and relationships with approximately 1,000 affiliate providers. Cano's PF LTM revenue as of June 30, 2022 was approximately $2.4 billion. Cano is publicly traded on the NYSE under ticker "CANO". ITC Rumba, LLC (InTandem Capital Partners) maintains about 34% equity stake.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

