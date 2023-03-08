Moody's downgrades Cano Health, LLC's CFR to Caa3, outlook stable

New York, March 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Cano Health, LLC ("Cano") including the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa3 from Caa1, and the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded the ratings of Cano's First Lien Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Caa2 from Caa1 and the ratings of the Senior Unsecured Notes to Ca from Caa3. Moody's also assigned a Caa2 rating to Cano's new $150 million senior secured term loan. The rating outlook remains stable. There was no action to the Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, which remains SGL-4.

The ratings downgrade reflects Moody's view that Cano's capital structure is becoming increasingly unsustainable and the probability of a default, by way of a distressed exchange is high. Cano has experienced a significant erosion in operating performance and profitability in 2022 which Moody's expects will continue throughout 2023 and 2024. Despite the cash added to the balance sheet and repayment of the revolver using the new $150 million first lien term loan, Moody's forecasts Cano will continue to have negative free cash flow. As a result, Cano will need to draw on the revolver to continue to fund its operations given higher than expected operating expenses, which are driven by a faster pace of membership growth including a larger percentage of patients with higher acuities and higher expected utilization for those new members. Moody's expects the company to continue to have high leverage and is weakly positioned to absorb any unexpected operating setbacks in light of the company's cash burn and poor performance.

Governance risk considerations are material to the rating action. Governance risk factors related to financial strategy, risk management, credibility and track record are elevated because financial leverage has been persistently high following Cano's very aggressive debt-funded growth strategy that has more than doubled membership in two years and is contributing to the downgrade. Additionally, Cano has revised down its EBITDA guidance multiple times in 2022 and incurred a large goodwill impairment charge. The company has the option to PIK its interest for the new $150 million term loan. While the option will help liquidity, it will continue to add debt and increase leverage overall.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the default probability is high and appropriately captured at the current rating level.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Cano Health, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD2) from Caa1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD2) from Caa1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Delayed Drawn Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD2) from Caa1 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Downgraded to Ca (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD6)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Cano Health, LLC

....Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned Caa2 (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Cano Health, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Caa3 CFR is constrained by Cano's very high financial leverage, that will continue to increase with its new $150 million PIK loan, moderate scale, and Moody's anticipated cash burn in 2023. Moody's Adjusted debt/EBITDA for the last twelve months ending December 31, 2022, pro forma for the new term loan has increased to over 20 times. Moody's anticipates that Cano will need to draw on the revolver for its operational needs in 2023. Further, leverage will be impacted by ongoing margin compression related to newer higher acuity patients that require more care at the onset. The CFR is constrained by significant geographic concentration in Florida. Further, Cano's high reliance on Humana for about 40% of its members reflects material customer concentration risk.

Moody's expects these exposures to remain high over the next 12-18 months, but to moderate over time as Cano enters new states and expands its relationships with other Medicare Advantage plan providers. An inherent challenge within Cano's business model is that it requires the company to aggressively manage the cost of patient care and other expenses, given that it earns revenues on a capitated basis from Medicare Advantage plan providers. The company's ambitious plans for growth has resulted in new members with higher acuity, which is negatively impacting the company's profitability.

The Caa3 CFR is supported by the company's focus on treating patients with Medicare Advantage health insurance plans in a cost-effective manner. Moody's expects enrollment of retirees in Medicare Advantage plans to continue outstripping that of Medicare fee-for-service plans by a wide margin. This represents a significant opportunity for good performing, value-based providers that can offer low costs to payers.

The Caa2 rating on the first lien senior secured credit facilities is rated one notch higher than the Caa3 Corporate Family Rating, because they benefit from the loss absorption provided by the $300 million of senior unsecured notes. The Ca rating on the senior unsecured notes is one notch below the CFR, reflects their junior position relative to the significant amount of senior secured debt in the capital structure.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the default probability is high and appropriately captured at the current rating level.

Cano's liquidity rating is SGL-4 reflecting Moody's expectation that Cano will continue to burn cash in 2023. Despite the recent cash infusion from the new term loan and lower capital expenditures requirements due to a slow down on growth of new facilities, rising interest rates will continue to constrain cash. Cano has a maximum first lien net leverage covenant with step-downs over time. The revolver was repaid with the new term loan, but Moody's expects the company to draw on the revolver but to maintain an adequate cushion.

ESG considerations are material to Cano's credit profile, reflected in the Credit Impact Score of CIS–5 very highly negative. Credit exposure to governance risk considerations is very highly negative (G-5 ). Governance risk exposures are influenced by the company's aggressive financial policies and unreliable track record of execution as the company has revised down its EBITDA guidance. Credit exposure to environmental risks considerations is highly negative (E-4) due to the company's high exposure to physical climate risk as Cano has roughly 90% concentration in Florida which makes the company susceptible to hurricanes and other extreme weather conditions. Credit exposure to social risks considerations is very highly negative (S-5). Cano is almost entirely reliant on government payors, including Medicare and Medicare Advantage, which may face longer-term budgetary pressures. As a healthcare service provider, Cano is also exposed to labor pressures and human capital constraints.

The new credit facility is expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following:

Until the new $150 million term loan has been repaid in full, the Company may not incur any additional first lien senior secured debt ( i.e. pari passu debt). Any future debt financing must be junior lien or unsecured.

The credit agreement does not permit the designation of unrestricted subsidiaries, preventing collateral "leakage" to unrestricted subsidiaries.

Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; sales of guarantor stock could jeopardize guarantees subject to protective provisions which only permit guarantee releases subject to an arm's length sale of capital stock to a bona fide third party purchaser.

The credit agreement provides some limitations on up-tiering transactions, including the requirement that each lender directly and adversely affected consents in writing to any waiver, amendment or modification that subordinates the obligations (or any portion thereof) or the liens on the collateral securing the obligations (or any portion thereof), to any other indebtedness. The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if Cano substantially improves operating performance and materially reduces leverage to a more sustainable level. Cano will also need to demonstrate a track record of effectively managing its aggressive growth strategy. A material improvement in liquidity could also lead to an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if Cano experiences further operating or cash flow disruption. Further rising likelihood of debt impairment would also lead to a rating downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Cano Health, LLC medical centers and affiliates provide primary care health services to more than 310,000 members across 9 states and Puerto Rico with a focus on Medicare Advantage members. The company has 172 owned medical centers with approximately 400 employed providers and 1,500 affiliated providers. Cano's FYE 2022 revenue was approximately $2.7 billion. Cano is publicly traded on the NYSE under ticker "CANO". ITC Rumba, LLC (InTandem Capital Partners) maintains about 34% equity stake.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jaime Johnson

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ola Hannoun-Costa

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

