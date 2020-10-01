Moody's downgrades CapitaLand Mall Trust to A3, outlook negative; upgrades CapitaLand Commercial Trust to Baa1, outlook stable

Singapore, October 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the issuer and senior unsecured ratings of CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT) to A3 from A2.

Moody's has also downgraded (1) CMT MTN Pte. Ltd.'s senior unsecured ratings (including backed) to A3 from A2, (2) the backed senior unsecured multicurrency medium-term note program ratings of the notes issued by CMT MTN Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of CMT, to (P)A3 from (P)A2, and (3) the senior unsecured rating on the retail bond program issued by CMT, to (P)A3 from (P)A2.

The outlook on all of CMT's ratings has been changed to negative from rating under review.

Moody's has upgraded the issuer rating of CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT) to Baa1 from Baa2.

Moody's has also upgraded (1) CCT MTN Pte. Ltd.'s backed senior unsecured debt ratings to Baa1 from Baa2, and (2) the backed senior unsecured medium-term note program ratings of the notes issued by CCT MTN Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of CCT, to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2.

The outlook on all of CCT's ratings has been changed to stable from ratings under review.

These actions conclude the ratings under review initiated on 24 January 2020.

The ratings actions follow extraordinary general meeting of CMT and the extraordinary general meeting and trust scheme meeting of CCT on 29 September 2020 in relation to the proposed merger of CMT and CCT. The merger is to be effected through the acquisition by CMT of all the issued and paid-up units in CCT. The transaction is expected to close by November 2020.

The total consideration for the proposed transaction is approximately SGD6.3 billion, which is estimated based on the closing price of CMT at SGD1.90 as at 26 August 2020. Under the proposed transaction, each CCT unitholder will receive 0.720 new CMT units and SGD0.2590 in cash for each CCT unit held. CMT will fund the cash component of the proposed transaction by drawing down on its existing credit facilities.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL433941 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- CapitaLand Mall Trust

"The downgrade reflects our expectation that CMT's credit metrics will weaken and remain at levels no longer consistent with its A2 rating, driven by the merger with CCT, which has a weaker leverage profile, coupled with the incurrence of around SGD1 billion in incremental debt to fund the merger's cash consideration," says Junling Tan, a Moody's Analyst.

The A3 rating also takes into account the enlarged entity's (1) more diversified portfolio, (2) balanced exposure across integrated developments, retail and office assets, and (3) reduction in the trust's asset concentration risk. The merger of CMT and CCT is expected to create the second largest REIT in the Asia Pacific region, with the total portfolio property value of the merged entity increasing to around SGD22.4 billion and market capitalization increasing to SGD12.7 billion as at 30 June 2020.

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty surrounding (1) the extent of the coronavirus related disruption and its impact on the earnings and performance of retail properties; and (2) CMT's long-term financial policy and business strategy.

"The curtailment of international travel, social distancing measures and weaker consumer sentiment due to coronavirus disruption, will also curb retail spending at retail malls and could sustainably increase vacancy and lower rental income," adds Tan.

On a pro forma basis, Moody's expects CMT's adjusted net debt/ EBITDA to weaken to 9.6x and 10.0x in 2020 and 2021 respectively, before gradually recovering to around 9.0x in 2022. The deterioration is caused by the incremental debt to fund the merger and the decline in EBITDA due to the coronavirus disruption.

CMT's liquidity profile is inadequate. As of 30 June 2020, on a proforma basis, the enlarged trust's cash and cash equivalents of around SGD285 million and undrawn committed facilities were insufficient to cover SGD1.44 billion of its upcoming debt maturities over the next 12-18 months. Nonetheless, the refinancing risk is mitigated by the trust's track record of access to funding and established banking relationships. The refinancing risk will also be mitigated by its financially strong and committed sponsor, CapitaLand Limited, a Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited (Aaa stable) linked entity.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered the governance risk stemming from related-party transactions between CMT and its sponsor, CapitaLand Limited. This risk is mitigated by the regulatory oversight provided by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and exercised through the board, which for the majority consists of independent directors. Further, there is an alignment of interest between CMT and its sponsor because the latter has a 28.49% stake in the trust.

-- CapitaLand Commercial Trust

"The upgrade reflects our expectation that CCT will reduce its leverage following the merger such that it will be able to maintain its current credit profile despite transfer of assets to the enlarged CMT. The upgrade also incorporates one-notch uplift in CCT's rating because of our expectation of strong linkages and integration between the enlarged CMT and CCT after the merger," adds Tan, who is also Moody's Lead Analyst for CCT.

Following the merger, CCT will be de-listed and become a private sub-trust of CMT. CCT will transfer its holdings of MSO Trust (100% interest in CapitaGreen), RCS Trust (60% interest in Raffles City Singapore) and Glory Office Trust (45% interest in CapitaSpring, target completion 2H2021) to CMT.

CCT's adjusted net debt/ EBITDA will improve to 8.4x in 2020 from 9.9x in 2019, after it transfers debt related to RCS Trust and Glory Office Trust to CMT. There is no outstanding debt at MSO Trust. Given the transfer of assets, Moody's expects CCT will eventually reduce its debt with corresponding increase in debt at the enlarged entity. Consequently, Moody's expects CCT to maintain its adjusted net debt/EBITDA of around 10.0x-11.0x over the next 12-18 months. In absence of any debt reduction at CCT, its adjusted net debt/EBITDA will deteriorate to around 13.0x and 12.0x in 2021 and 2022 respectively, accounting for the decline in full-year EBITDA derived from MSO Trust, RCS Trust and Glory Office Trust.

The stable outlook reflects (1) CCT will reduce its borrowings in line with the reduction in its assets base over the next 12-18 months; and (2) CCT has minimal exposure to tenants in sectors severely affected by coronavirus-related disruptions, such as food & beverage, retail and tourism. The stable outlook also reflects the likelihood that the one notch uplift in CCT's rating can be maintained even if Moody's downgrade the rating of the enlarged CMT.

CCT's liquidity is inadequate. As of 30 June 2020, CCT's cash and cash equivalents and undrawn committed facilities were insufficient to cover its upcoming debt maturities of SGD725 million over the next 12-18 months. Nonetheless, the refinancing risk is mitigated by the trust's track record of access to funding and established banking relationships. The refinancing risk will also be mitigated by its ownership of the enlarged CMT, which is owned by CapitaLand Limited, a Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited (Aaa stable) linked entity.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered the governance risk stemming from related-party transactions between CCT and its sponsor, CapitaLand Limited. This risk is mitigated by the regulatory oversight provided by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and exercised through the board, which for the majority consists of independent directors. Further, there is an alignment of interest between CCT and its sponsor because the latter has a 29.42% stake in the trust. Following the merger, the rating will take into account the concentrated ownership structure and its status as an unlisted private sub trust of CMT.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-- CapitaLand Mall Trust

Given the negative outlook, a rating upgrade is unlikely. However, the outlook could return to stable if (1) the operating environment improves significantly over the next 12 months; (2) CMT improves its credit metrics, such that adjusted debt/total deposited assets remains below 45% and adjusted net debt/EBITDA falls below 8.5x, both on a sustained basis; and (3) the enlarged trust improves its liquidity position such that its cash and committed credit facilities are sufficient to cover its debt maturing over the next 12 months.

The rating could be downgraded if (1) the operating environment deteriorates, leading to higher vacancy levels and a decline in operating cash flow or a fall in asset valuations; (2) the enlarged trust fails to maintain a well-managed debt maturity profile; (3) credit metrics of the enlarged trust weaken, such that adjusted debt/total deposited assets exceeding 45%, adjusted net debt/EBITDA remains above 8.5x, or adjusted EBITDA/interest coverage falls below 3.0x. In addition, any material change to CMT's business risk profile from acquisitions and/or expansions into higher risk jurisdictions could put the trust's rating under pressure.

-- CapitaLand Commercial Trust

A rating upgrade over the next 18-24 months is unlikely, given that the weak operating environment will result in CCT's credit metrics remaining weak relative to its ratings, especially if it fails to reduce its borrowings. However, the ratings could be upgraded over a longer term on improvement of the operating environment and completion of debt reduction resulting in improvement in its credit metrics such that its net debt/EBITDA falls below 9.5x on a sustained basis and there is improvement in its liquidity position. The upgrade will also require that the enlarged CMT's rating is at least maintained at or above A3.

CCT's rating could be downgraded if (1) the operating environment deteriorates, leading to higher vacancy levels and declining operating cash flow; or (2) CCT fails to reduce its borrowings in line with Moody's expectation such that its credit metrics remain weak, with adjusted debt/total deposited assets exceeding 45%, adjusted net debt/EBITDA staying above 10.5x and adjusted EBITDA interest coverage falling below 3.0x. A downgrade of enlarged CMT's rating below Baa1 will also result in downgrade of CCT's rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT) is Singapore's largest retail REIT by market capitalization. The trust was listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange in 2002. As of 30 June 2020, the trust had a portfolio of 15 suburban and downtown core shopping malls located across Singapore, with a total appraised value of around SGD11.4 billion.

CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT) was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited in 2004. The trust has a portfolio of ten office and commercial buildings, eight of which are well-located in Singapore's central business district and two in Frankfurt. As of 30 June 2020, CCT's asset portfolio had a total appraised value of SGD10.9 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

