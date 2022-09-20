Moody's downgrades CareerBuilder's CFR and Senior Secured rating to Caa3 from Caa1 as debt maturity approaches; outlook stable

New York, September 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded CareerBuilder, LLC's ("CareerBuilder") corporate family rating ("CFR") to Caa3 from Caa1, probability of default rating ("PDR") to Ca-PD from Caa1-PD, and Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan Rating to Caa3 from Caa1. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

The downgrade of CareerBuilder's CFR to Caa3 reflects Moody's view that the likelihood of a debt restructuring has increased given the company's July 2023 maturity of its senior secured term loan and the company's negative operating trends that include declining revenue, negative free cash flow and a lack of consolidated profits. Moody's views the capital structure as unsustainable particularly given the limited timeframe the company has to complete an asset sale and, or refinancing. The downgrade of the PDR to Ca-PD from Caa1-PD specifically incorporates Moody's view of a high likelihood of a distressed exchange – pre-emptive or otherwise – with an above average recovery in the event of default.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: CareerBuilder, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ca-PD from Caa1-PD

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CareerBuilder, LLC

.... Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

CareerBuilder's Caa3 CFR reflects its elevated risk of a distressed exchange given the remaining $175.6 million senior secured term loan due in July 2023 and the company's weak credit metrics that include a 7.5% revenue decline over the past twelve months ending June 30, 2022. The company's earning quality is very weak and characterized by negative EBITDA without including large add-backs for restructuring charges and other items. After investing heavily in marketing and its go-to-market strategy over nearly the past two years, the company has slowed revenue declines but has yet to demonstrate a consistent growth profile that would lead to earnings improvement sufficient of capably serving its current debt load, or one that would allow for refinancing on good economic terms. With $52.1 million of cash on hand, the company has sufficient cash to operate until its July 2023 maturity but Moody's expects it to run free cash flow deficits of about $45 million on an annual basis under the current capital structure. CareerBuilder benefits from a well-known brand and a large database of resumes. However, there the company faces strong competition, including from larger, better-capitalized peers such as Indeed.com owner Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (A3 stable) and LinkedIn owner Microsoft Corporation (Aaa stable).

All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard adjustments.

Moody's expects CareerBuilder's financial strategies will be aggressive under its private equity ownership and may include cash distributions to shareholders. The company used proceeds from asset sales in 2020 for debt reduction, cash to fund future investment and a distribution to shareholders and may potentially look to divest other assets in anticipation of its July 2023 debt maturity. Moody's notes that the losses and cash flow burn are partly a result of the company's decision to invest asset sale proceeds in the business. Nonetheless, the continuation of revenue declines, while they are slowing, are also a key driver of poor operating results.

CareerBuilder's liquidity profile is considered weak. The company will rely on its large cash balance to fund operations. Cash as of June 30, 2022 was $52.1 million. The $50 million revolving credit facility is no longer available after having expired in July 2022. Moody's expects the company will generate negative $45 million of free cash flow on an annual basis up to the July 2023 maturity of its senior secured term loan. There are no financial covenants on the first lien credit facility following the expiration of the revolver.

The Caa3 rated senior secured $175 million term loan maturing in July 2023 reflects both the PDR of Ca-PD and the loss given default ("LGD") assessment of LGD3. The senior secured first lien term loan benefits from secured guarantees from all existing and subsequently acquired domestic subsidiaries and is in line with the Caa3 CFR, as there is no other meaningful debt in the capital structure.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the company's probability of default, including the potential for a debt restructuring, will remain at current levels as it executes its plan to address upcoming debt maturities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company addresses its debt maturity and reduces its debt burden.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity were to erode faster than Moody's expects such that the likelihood of default became more imminent or if the company were to undertake a distressed exchange of its debt.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CareerBuilder, headquartered in Chicago, IL and controlled by affiliates of private-equity sponsor Apollo Global Management, operates an online job board and provides related services and software. Revenue for the twelve months ending June 30, 2022 was $242 million.

