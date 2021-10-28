Moody's downgrades Carestream Dental's CFR to B3, rates refinanced capital structure; outlook stable

New York, October 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded Carestream Dental
Technology, Inc.'s ("Carestream Dental"), Corporate
Family Rating ("CFR") to B3 from B2, the Probability of Default
Rating to B3-PD from B2-PD. Moody's also assigned
new B2 and Caa2 ratings to the new senior secured first lien credit facility
(consisting of a term loan and a revolver) and senior secured second lien
term loan respectively. For the new debt, Carestream Dental
Technology, Inc. and its sister company within the credit
group (Carestream Dental, Inc.) will be co-borrowers.
The outlook remains stable.
This rating action follows the company's announcement of a complete
refinancing of its capital structure, including a $510 million
dividend to shareholders. Carestream Dental will raise new money
through $695 million and $260 million senior secured first
and second lien term loans, respectively. Proceeds from the
new financing along with approximately $32 million in internal
cash will also be used to repay approximately $460 million of existing
term loans and transaction fees.
The downgrade of the company's corporate family rating reflects
the material increase in financial leverage. Moody's expects the
company's debt/EBITDA will be around 7.3 times (proforma for this
transaction), up from approximately 4.3 times for the LTM
period ended June 31, 2021.
Governance risk considerations are material to the rating. Moody's
views the use of incremental debt to fund shareholder dividends as an
aggressive financial policy. Moody's recognizes that the company
will maintain very good liquidity and will generate positive free cash
flow in the next 1-2 years, which moderates the risks from
increased leverage.
Ratings downgraded:
Issuer: Carestream Dental Technology, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, downgraded
to B3 from B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD
Ratings assigned:
Issuer: Carestream Dental Technology, Inc.
...Proposed $100 million senior secured first
lien revolver due 2026, assigned B2 (LGD3)
...Proposed $695 million senior secured first
lien term loan due 2028, assigned B2 (LGD3)
...Proposed $260 million senior secured second
lien term loan due 2029, assigned Caa2 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
Issuer: Carestream Dental Technology, Inc.
...Outlook, remains stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Carestream Dental's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects Moody's expectations
that the company's leverage after the refinancing transaction will
approach 7.3 times on pro forma basis as of June 30, 2021
The rating also reflects the company's limited scale and significant competition
from larger firms, many of which have substantially greater resources.
The company benefits from its good market position in the digital dental
equipment business, and the positive longer-term trends for
dental services. Carestream Dental's credit profile is also bolstered
by its dental practice management software segment, which provides
stable earnings and cash flows given the essential nature of the product
and high switching costs for its clients.
The rating also reflects the company's very good liquidity profile with
total liquidity of ~20 million in cash and full access to a $100
million revolving credit facility post refinancing transaction.
The stable outlook reflects the company's very good liquidity, stable
operations and ability to manage financial leverage down in 6.0x-7.0x
range in the next 12-18 months.
The new credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility
that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms
include the following: (1)The proposed first lien credit facility
contains incremental facility capacity not to exceed the greater of $145.0
million and an equal amount of the corresponding EBITDA, plus an
unlimited amount up to 4.75x consolidated first lien leverage Ratio;
no portion of the incremental may be incurred with an earlier maturity
than the initial term loans. (2) There are no express "blocker"
provisions which prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted
subsidiaries; such transfers are permitted subject to carve-out
capacity and other conditions; (3) Non-wholly-owned
subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or
transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could
jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting
such guarantee releases; and (4) There are no express protective
provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction.
The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement
may be materially different.
Medical device companies such as Carestream Dental face moderate social
risk. However, they regularly encounter elevated elements
of social risk, including responsible production as well as other
social and demographic trends. Risks associated with responsible
production include compliance with regulatory requirements for the safety
of medical devices as well as adverse reputational risks arising from
recalls, safety issues, or product liability litigation.
Medical device companies will generally benefit from demographic trends,
such as the aging of the populations in developed countries. Dental
companies have somewhat less pressure from payors as a lower level of
costs is by commercial and government payors. We believe the near-term
risks to pricing are manageable, but rising pressures may evolve
over a longer period. With respect to governance, we expect
Carestream Dental's financial policies to remain aggressive due to its
ownership by private equity investors Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R)
and CareCapital Advisors Limited (CareCapital) an affiliate of Hillhouse
Capital Management.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded if the company continues to demonstrate growth
in sales while maintaining its high margins, indicating it continues
to be a successful standalone company. Quantitatively, ratings
could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 6 times while maintaining
good liquidity.
Ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance deteriorates,
liquidity erodes, or free cash flow is negative for a sustained
period.
Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Carestream Dental is a manufacturer
of dental imaging systems and a provider of dental practice management
software. The company is owned by affiliates of Clayton,
Dubilier & Rice and CareCapital Advisors. Revenues are approximately
$454 million.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and
Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1278812.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
