Moody's downgrades Carestream Dental's CFR to B3, rates refinanced capital structure; outlook stable

New York, October 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded Carestream Dental Technology, Inc.'s ("Carestream Dental"), Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B3 from B2, the Probability of Default Rating to B3-PD from B2-PD. Moody's also assigned new B2 and Caa2 ratings to the new senior secured first lien credit facility (consisting of a term loan and a revolver) and senior secured second lien term loan respectively. For the new debt, Carestream Dental Technology, Inc. and its sister company within the credit group (Carestream Dental, Inc.) will be co-borrowers. The outlook remains stable.

This rating action follows the company's announcement of a complete refinancing of its capital structure, including a $510 million dividend to shareholders. Carestream Dental will raise new money through $695 million and $260 million senior secured first and second lien term loans, respectively. Proceeds from the new financing along with approximately $32 million in internal cash will also be used to repay approximately $460 million of existing term loans and transaction fees.

The downgrade of the company's corporate family rating reflects the material increase in financial leverage. Moody's expects the company's debt/EBITDA will be around 7.3 times (proforma for this transaction), up from approximately 4.3 times for the LTM period ended June 31, 2021.

Governance risk considerations are material to the rating. Moody's views the use of incremental debt to fund shareholder dividends as an aggressive financial policy. Moody's recognizes that the company will maintain very good liquidity and will generate positive free cash flow in the next 1-2 years, which moderates the risks from increased leverage.

Ratings downgraded:

Issuer: Carestream Dental Technology, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

Ratings assigned:

Issuer: Carestream Dental Technology, Inc.

...Proposed $100 million senior secured first lien revolver due 2026, assigned B2 (LGD3)

...Proposed $695 million senior secured first lien term loan due 2028, assigned B2 (LGD3)

...Proposed $260 million senior secured second lien term loan due 2029, assigned Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: Carestream Dental Technology, Inc.

...Outlook, remains stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Carestream Dental's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects Moody's expectations that the company's leverage after the refinancing transaction will approach 7.3 times on pro forma basis as of June 30, 2021 The rating also reflects the company's limited scale and significant competition from larger firms, many of which have substantially greater resources. The company benefits from its good market position in the digital dental equipment business, and the positive longer-term trends for dental services. Carestream Dental's credit profile is also bolstered by its dental practice management software segment, which provides stable earnings and cash flows given the essential nature of the product and high switching costs for its clients.

The rating also reflects the company's very good liquidity profile with total liquidity of ~20 million in cash and full access to a $100 million revolving credit facility post refinancing transaction.

The stable outlook reflects the company's very good liquidity, stable operations and ability to manage financial leverage down in 6.0x-7.0x range in the next 12-18 months.

The new credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following: (1)The proposed first lien credit facility contains incremental facility capacity not to exceed the greater of $145.0 million and an equal amount of the corresponding EBITDA, plus an unlimited amount up to 4.75x consolidated first lien leverage Ratio; no portion of the incremental may be incurred with an earlier maturity than the initial term loans. (2) There are no express "blocker" provisions which prohibit the transfer of specified assets to unrestricted subsidiaries; such transfers are permitted subject to carve-out capacity and other conditions; (3) Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such guarantee releases; and (4) There are no express protective provisions prohibiting an up-tiering transaction.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

Medical device companies such as Carestream Dental face moderate social risk. However, they regularly encounter elevated elements of social risk, including responsible production as well as other social and demographic trends. Risks associated with responsible production include compliance with regulatory requirements for the safety of medical devices as well as adverse reputational risks arising from recalls, safety issues, or product liability litigation. Medical device companies will generally benefit from demographic trends, such as the aging of the populations in developed countries. Dental companies have somewhat less pressure from payors as a lower level of costs is by commercial and government payors. We believe the near-term risks to pricing are manageable, but rising pressures may evolve over a longer period. With respect to governance, we expect Carestream Dental's financial policies to remain aggressive due to its ownership by private equity investors Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) and CareCapital Advisors Limited (CareCapital) an affiliate of Hillhouse Capital Management.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the company continues to demonstrate growth in sales while maintaining its high margins, indicating it continues to be a successful standalone company. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 6 times while maintaining good liquidity.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance deteriorates, liquidity erodes, or free cash flow is negative for a sustained period.

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Carestream Dental is a manufacturer of dental imaging systems and a provider of dental practice management software. The company is owned by affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and CareCapital Advisors. Revenues are approximately $454 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1278812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

