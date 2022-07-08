Moody's downgrades Carestream Health, Inc.'s PDR to Caa3-PD on announced debt for equity exchange

New York, July 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Carestream Health Inc.'s ("Carestream") Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa3-PD from B3-PD. There is no change to the B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B1 ratings of senior secured first lien credit facilities and Caa1 rating of second lien term loan. The outlook remains negative.

The rating action follows Carestream Health's announced agreement with a substantial majority of its lenders to engage in a recapitalization transaction. Moody's notes that the transaction has not yet closed, and it is unclear when a potential recapitalization would be executed. As part of the recapitalization, the company announced that Carestream Health's lenders would be exchanging debt for the company's equity. Moody's would likely consider this potential transaction to be a distressed exchange, given it may result in a loss to creditors pursuant to the exchange of new equity for outstanding debt. Moody's notes that absent the recapitalization or other liquidity event, substantially all of the company's debt maturities will become current in 2022. Specifically, the company's 1st lien credit facilities are already current and due in May 2023, and its 2nd lien term loan is due in August 2023. If the distressed exchange is successfully executed, and the company is able to refinance debt not subject to the exchange, Moody's would expect Carestream's credit profile to be improved on a pro forma basis. The negative outlook primarily reflects the elevated refinancing risk.

Governance risk considerations are material to the rating action. The company operates with aggressive financial policies under private equity ownership, including the recently announced distressed exchange, of new equity for debt, on the second lien term loan.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Carestream Health, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa3-PD from B3-PD

RATINGS RATIONALE

Carestream's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's high reliance on its film business, which comprises the majority of earnings. Moody's expects that the medical film business will remain in structural decline for the foreseeable future. The company also has a presence in medical digital products, which Moody's expects to grow at rates that align with the broader market. Carestream's ratings reflect the company's moderately aggressive leverage, which Moody's expects will remain in the low-five times range over the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's also expects that the company will generate improved free cash flow in 2022, as non-recurring charges associated with cost saving initiatives are wound down. Absent the elevated refinancing risk (substantially all of the company's debt is due in 2023), the company has an adequate liquidity position. Carestream has access to a $118 million revolving credit facility with $36 million of availability as of March 31, 2022, in addition to $65 million in cash on the balance sheet.

The negative outlook primarily reflects elevated refinancing risk, as substantially all of the company's debt maturities will become current in 2022 absent a successful refinancing transaction (or other liquidity event that would result in the repayment of outstanding debt).

ESG considerations are material to Carestream's credit profile. Medical device companies face moderate social risk, however they regularly encounter elevated elements of social risk including those associated with responsible production including compliance with regulatory requirements and potential reputational and financial impacts from product recalls or related issues. Governance considerations reflect the company's aggressive financial policies under private equity ownership, including the recently announced distressed exchange of new equity for debt. In addition, the company's controlled ownership limits the independence of the company's board.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Ratings could be downgraded if the company is unable to refinance its 2023 debt maturities in the very near term. Ratings could also be downgraded if the company's liquidity erodes or it experiences a deterioration in operational performance, which could include accelerating negative trends in sales or earnings. In addition, a downgrade could also be warranted if the company was unable to generate enough free cash flow to cover mandatory amortization on a sustained basis, driving a further deterioration in liquidity. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA was sustained above 5.5 times.

Ratings could be upgraded if Carestream is able to stabilize earnings and improve market share in the digital radiography segment. Quantitatively, ratings upside is dependent upon debt/EBITDA sustained below 4.5 times.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75796. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Rochester, NY, Carestream Health, Inc. is a global provider of medical imaging products. The company's film business provides specialized paper to produce images from digital x-rays, printers, non-destructive testing, dental film and contract manufacturing. The company's medical digital business provides digital medical imaging systems. The company's LTM revenues are approximately $1.1 billion. Carestream is owned by affiliates of Onex Corporation

