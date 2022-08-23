Moody's downgrades Carestream Health's PDR to D-PD following Chapter 11 filing

New York, August 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Carestream Health, Inc.'s ("Carestream") ratings following the company's filing for protection under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code on August 23rd. The downgrades include Carestream's Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to D-PD from Caa3-PD, Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa3 from B3, senior secured first lien credit facilities to Caa1 from B1, and second lien term loan to Ca from Caa1. The outlook is stable, revised from negative.
Governance risk considerations are material to the rating action. The company operates with aggressive financial policies under private equity ownership. The company was unable to successfully execute a publicly announced out of court recapitalization transaction, and subsequently filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Ratings Downgraded:
..Issuer: Carestream Health, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa3 from B3
.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to D-PD from Caa3-PD
....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD2) from B1 (LGD2)
....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD2) from B1 (LGD2)
....Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Ca (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Carestream Health, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating actions follows Carestream Health's unsuccessful out of court recapitalization transaction that was previously announced on April 25, 2022, and its subsequent chapter 11 bankruptcy filing on August 23rd. The company's Chapter 11 filing resulted in the downgrade of Carestream Health's PDR to D-PD. The CFR, as well as the ratings on the company's senior secured first lien credit facilities and second lien term loan were downgraded to reflect Moody's view on potential recoveries. Moody's notes that absent the chapter 11 filing, substantially all of the company's debt maturities were due in 2023. Carestream plans to emerge from bankruptcy in 35-45 days and will operate under business-as-usual conditions throughout the proceedings.
Subsequent to the rating action, Moody's will withdraw all the ratings of Carestream Health, Inc. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, https://ratings.moodys.com.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75796. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Rochester, NY, Carestream Health, Inc. is a global provider of medical imaging products. The company's film business provides specialized paper to produce images from digital x-rays, printers, non-destructive testing, dental film and contract manufacturing. The company's medical digital business provides digital medical imaging systems. The company's LTM revenues are approximately $1.1 billion. Carestream is owned by affiliates of Onex Corporation.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Michael Weinstein
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Ola Hannoun-Costa
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653