Moody's downgrades Carousel Center Project PILOT revenue bonds to B1 from Ba3; outlook negative

Approximately $292 million PILOT revenue bonds affected
New York, June 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
downgraded to B1 from Ba3 the rating on Syracuse Industrial Development
Agency, NY's (SIDA) Carousel Center Project's PILOT Revenue Bonds
Series 2007B, Series 2016A, and Series 2016B. The outlook
is negative. These actions conclude the review for downgrade that
was initiated on April 17, 2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade to B1 reflects the PILOT bonds increased default risk,
but high expected recovery, owing to the severe negative impact
of the coronavirus on current and forecast cashflows. The rating
also reflects the already high leverage that may be outsized compared
to the long-term revenue generating potential of the mall in a
post coronavirus operating environment. We understand the CMBS
loan servicer, Wells Fargo, extended the June 6, 2020
loan maturity to October 6, 2021 and waived the 7.5%
NOI test originally required to do so, the 8.5% NOI
test required for the next extension to June 6, 2022 is highly unlikely
to be satisfied without a substantial improvement in business prospects
at the mall. We expect to receive final documentation shortly.
As such, we expect the subordinate CMBS loan to chronically be moved
into special servicing that may require a substantial equity contribution
to reduce the debt at some point. In our view, the issuer
will need to continue to negotiate with the CMBS loan servicer for liquidity
support, covenant waivers and maturity extensions for several years
as a market refinancing is unlikely to occur and NOI performance will
remain weak for several years before returning to 2019 NOI levels.
The interior of the mall remains closed since March 18, 2020 and
there is some uncertainty regarding the reopening of the mall as Governor
Andrew Cuomo announced on May 29, 2020 that the interior portions
of malls must remain closed until further notice. This extended
closure created unprecedented credit stress on Carousel Center Project
and it remains uncertain what the economic recovery will look like as
a fraction of the tenants continued to pay rent during the shutdown.
Moreover, it remains unknown which tenants will return and how much
foot traffic will follow once the mall fully reopens.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak,
deteriorating global economic outlook, and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. More specifically, the mall's exposure
to reduced revenue from the closure, which the mall was already
experiencing prior to the coronavirus outbreak, has left it vulnerable
in these operating conditions.
The B1 rating incorporates the cash-funded $31 million PILOT
bond debt service reserve fund (DSRF) held under a guaranteed investment
contract as compared to the $21 million of debt service due in
2020, providing material liquidity before a PILOT bond payment default
would occur. Even if the DSRF is exhausted, the mortgage
loan servicer has also agreed to pay any PILOT bond shortfalls as well.
This sound liquidity reduces the likelihood of a payment default on the
PILOT bonds but does not insulate the project from the broader credit
stress on the mall and the industry that is likely to remain pressured
for several years. The B1 rating recognizes the mall's established
market position with limited competition in the Syracuse region that supports
a decently predictable cashflow base that will remain pressured for several
more. This market position and cashflow predictability has gradually
diminished by online retail over the last several years and the coronavirus
may have accelerated the trend.
Moody's acknowledges the PILOT bond protections, whereby they are
in lieu of the annual tax payments due on the property and cannot be accelerated.
Similarly, the value of the property and potential revenue generating
capacity should comfortably exceed the principal on the PILOT bonds,
supporting a high recovery rate in case of a default. However,
the borrower for the CMBS loan is Carousel Center Company L.P.,
the same obligor of the PILOT revenue bonds, which potentially exposes
the PILOT bonds to the broader credit stress of the borrower and a bankruptcy
filing if the CMBS loan experiences further and sustained stress.
Rating Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the uncertain business recovery amidst a
weakened economy post the coronavirus related shutdown that has negatively
impacted the mall's retail tenants and their customers. It
remains unknown how many of the current tenants will reopen or return
once the mall reopens and we will closely monitor performance.
The negative outlook incorporates the uncertainty about the future operating
environment for brick and mortar retail that was already challenged before
the coronavirus.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that Could Lead to an Upgrade
• While a rating upgrade is unlikely at this time, the outlook
could be changed to stable if most tenants reopen and revenues begin to
recover, generating NOI sufficient to cover all costs and debt service
• A material reduction in debt and/or a corresponding material improvement
in operating margins from new tenants or higher tenant rents and recoveries.
Factors that Could Lead to a Downgrade
• Multiple tenants do not reopen and are not timely replaced,
resulting in perpetual reduction in NOI
• Inability to meet Debt Yield target in September 2021 resulting
in the need to return to special servicing to negotiate another extension,
which could require a large equity infusion that the owners cannot cover
• A decline in tax rates collected from tenants below scheduled SIDA
PILOT payment increases
• Use of the PILOT debt service reserve fund (DSRF) or inability
to obtain the third CMBS loan extension in October 2021
• Any indication of the need for a broader restructuring of the issuer
LEGAL SECURITY
The PILOT bonds are special obligations of SIDA, secured solely
by the trust estate and funds held by the bond trustee pledged to secure
the bonds, including scheduled PILOT payments for the existing Carousel
Center (pursuant to a PILOT agreement between the Carousel owner and SIDA).
The PILOT bonds are senior to the subordinate $300 million CMBS
loan except under an unlikely casualty, condemnation, or eminent
domain scenario. A cash-funded debt service reserve fund
(DSRF) held under a guaranteed investment contract at $30.9
million satisfies the DSRF requirement of 125% of average annual
debt service.
OBLIGOR PROFILE
Carousel Center Company, L.P. is a New York limited
partnership and a single purpose entity with the sole purpose of owning
and operating the Carousel Center. Syracuse Industrial Development
Agency, NY (SIDA) is a public benefit corporation established to
enhance the city's economic development, and has acted as the financing
conduit by issuing the bonds on behalf of the Carousel Center Company,
L.P.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Generic Project Finance
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1194215.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
