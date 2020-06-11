Moody's downgrades Carousel Center Project PILOT revenue bonds to B1 from Ba3; outlook negative

Approximately $292 million PILOT revenue bonds affected

New York, June 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded to B1 from Ba3 the rating on Syracuse Industrial Development Agency, NY's (SIDA) Carousel Center Project's PILOT Revenue Bonds Series 2007B, Series 2016A, and Series 2016B. The outlook is negative. These actions conclude the review for downgrade that was initiated on April 17, 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to B1 reflects the PILOT bonds increased default risk, but high expected recovery, owing to the severe negative impact of the coronavirus on current and forecast cashflows. The rating also reflects the already high leverage that may be outsized compared to the long-term revenue generating potential of the mall in a post coronavirus operating environment. We understand the CMBS loan servicer, Wells Fargo, extended the June 6, 2020 loan maturity to October 6, 2021 and waived the 7.5% NOI test originally required to do so, the 8.5% NOI test required for the next extension to June 6, 2022 is highly unlikely to be satisfied without a substantial improvement in business prospects at the mall. We expect to receive final documentation shortly. As such, we expect the subordinate CMBS loan to chronically be moved into special servicing that may require a substantial equity contribution to reduce the debt at some point. In our view, the issuer will need to continue to negotiate with the CMBS loan servicer for liquidity support, covenant waivers and maturity extensions for several years as a market refinancing is unlikely to occur and NOI performance will remain weak for several years before returning to 2019 NOI levels.

The interior of the mall remains closed since March 18, 2020 and there is some uncertainty regarding the reopening of the mall as Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on May 29, 2020 that the interior portions of malls must remain closed until further notice. This extended closure created unprecedented credit stress on Carousel Center Project and it remains uncertain what the economic recovery will look like as a fraction of the tenants continued to pay rent during the shutdown. Moreover, it remains unknown which tenants will return and how much foot traffic will follow once the mall fully reopens.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. More specifically, the mall's exposure to reduced revenue from the closure, which the mall was already experiencing prior to the coronavirus outbreak, has left it vulnerable in these operating conditions.

The B1 rating incorporates the cash-funded $31 million PILOT bond debt service reserve fund (DSRF) held under a guaranteed investment contract as compared to the $21 million of debt service due in 2020, providing material liquidity before a PILOT bond payment default would occur. Even if the DSRF is exhausted, the mortgage loan servicer has also agreed to pay any PILOT bond shortfalls as well. This sound liquidity reduces the likelihood of a payment default on the PILOT bonds but does not insulate the project from the broader credit stress on the mall and the industry that is likely to remain pressured for several years. The B1 rating recognizes the mall's established market position with limited competition in the Syracuse region that supports a decently predictable cashflow base that will remain pressured for several more. This market position and cashflow predictability has gradually diminished by online retail over the last several years and the coronavirus may have accelerated the trend.

Moody's acknowledges the PILOT bond protections, whereby they are in lieu of the annual tax payments due on the property and cannot be accelerated. Similarly, the value of the property and potential revenue generating capacity should comfortably exceed the principal on the PILOT bonds, supporting a high recovery rate in case of a default. However, the borrower for the CMBS loan is Carousel Center Company L.P., the same obligor of the PILOT revenue bonds, which potentially exposes the PILOT bonds to the broader credit stress of the borrower and a bankruptcy filing if the CMBS loan experiences further and sustained stress.

Rating Outlook

The negative outlook reflects the uncertain business recovery amidst a weakened economy post the coronavirus related shutdown that has negatively impacted the mall's retail tenants and their customers. It remains unknown how many of the current tenants will reopen or return once the mall reopens and we will closely monitor performance. The negative outlook incorporates the uncertainty about the future operating environment for brick and mortar retail that was already challenged before the coronavirus.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that Could Lead to an Upgrade

• While a rating upgrade is unlikely at this time, the outlook could be changed to stable if most tenants reopen and revenues begin to recover, generating NOI sufficient to cover all costs and debt service

• A material reduction in debt and/or a corresponding material improvement in operating margins from new tenants or higher tenant rents and recoveries.

Factors that Could Lead to a Downgrade

• Multiple tenants do not reopen and are not timely replaced, resulting in perpetual reduction in NOI

• Inability to meet Debt Yield target in September 2021 resulting in the need to return to special servicing to negotiate another extension, which could require a large equity infusion that the owners cannot cover

• A decline in tax rates collected from tenants below scheduled SIDA PILOT payment increases

• Use of the PILOT debt service reserve fund (DSRF) or inability to obtain the third CMBS loan extension in October 2021

• Any indication of the need for a broader restructuring of the issuer

LEGAL SECURITY

The PILOT bonds are special obligations of SIDA, secured solely by the trust estate and funds held by the bond trustee pledged to secure the bonds, including scheduled PILOT payments for the existing Carousel Center (pursuant to a PILOT agreement between the Carousel owner and SIDA). The PILOT bonds are senior to the subordinate $300 million CMBS loan except under an unlikely casualty, condemnation, or eminent domain scenario. A cash-funded debt service reserve fund (DSRF) held under a guaranteed investment contract at $30.9 million satisfies the DSRF requirement of 125% of average annual debt service.

OBLIGOR PROFILE

Carousel Center Company, L.P. is a New York limited partnership and a single purpose entity with the sole purpose of owning and operating the Carousel Center. Syracuse Industrial Development Agency, NY (SIDA) is a public benefit corporation established to enhance the city's economic development, and has acted as the financing conduit by issuing the bonds on behalf of the Carousel Center Company, L.P.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1194215. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

John Medina

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Project Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



A.J. Sabatelle

Associate Managing Director

Project Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

