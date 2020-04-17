Moody's downgrades Carousel Center Project PILOT revenue bonds to Ba3 from Ba2; Ratings placed on review for downgrade

New York, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, Inc. ("Moody's") has downgraded the Syracuse Industrial Development Agency, NY's (SIDA) Carousel Center Project, NY Series 2007B, Series 2016A, and Series 2016B PILOT Revenue Bonds to Ba3 from Ba2 and placed the ratings on review for downgrade. The downgrade and review follow the transfer of the subordinate $300 million CMBS loan to special servicing owing to the unprecedented circumstances related to the coronavirus outbreak that resulted in Governor Cuomo issuing a statewide executive order to close all malls on March 18, 2020.

The downgrade to Ba3 reflects our view that the issuer's overall credit risk has increased owing to the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak and subsequent public health response that resulted in the closure of all malls in New York State on March 18, 2020. This was followed by similar orders in the region and ultimately resulted in the interior closure of nearly all malls in the United States. This has created unprecedented credit stress on the sector including Carousel Center Project L.P. We believe this reduces the potential for meaningful equity support and results in full reliance on the CMBS loan servicer to provide the project with liquidity and a loan extension as the CMBS loan was transferred to special servicing on April 14, 2020. The CMBS loan servicer is Wells Fargo.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. More specifically, the mall's exposure to reduced revenue from the closure, which the mall was already experiencing prior to the coronavirus outbreak, has left it vulnerable in these operating conditions.

The Ba3 rating incorporates the $31 million PILOT bond debt service reserve fund (DSRF) compared to the $21 million of debt service due in 2020, providing material liquidity before a PILOT bond payment default would occur. Even if the DSRF is exhausted, the mortgage loan servicer has also agreed to pay any PILOT bond shortfalls as well. This sound liquidity reduces the likelihood of a payment default on the PILOT bonds but does not insulate the project from the broader credit stress on the mall and the industry that is likely to remain pressured for several years. The Ba3 rating also incorporates the mall's established market position with limited competition in the Syracuse region that supports a decently predictable cashflow base that will remain pressured for several more.

Moody's acknowledges the PILOT bond protections, whereby they are in lieu of the annual tax payments due on the property and cannot be accelerated. Similarly, the value of the property and potential revenue generating capacity should comfortably exceed the principal on the PILOT bonds. However, the borrower for the CMBS loan is Carousel Center Company L.P., the same obligor of the PILOT revenue bonds, which potentially exposes the PILOT bonds to the broader credit stress of the borrower and a bankruptcy filing if the CMBS loan experiences further stress, the property loses value from continued weak operations, and the issuer is not able to come to terms with the CMBS loan servicer outside of a formal insolvency proceeding.

During the rating review, Moody's will focus on whether the CMBS loan servicer extends the CMBS loan as we expect and under what terms before it matures on June 6th; if the Carousel Center Company L.P. has to contribute additional equity to reduce the loan owing to the prior negotiated NOI Debt Yield requirement not being met given current unprecedented events; when the mall will reopen and in what capacity in a post-coronavirus operating environment; the impact of the coronavirus and a subsequent recession on all retail tenants and their ability to reopen the mall in the future and at what rent level; and the feasibility of Carousel Mall's business plan to improve operations in a post-coronavirus operating environment owing to the rising annual debt service obligations on the senior PILOT bonds through their debt maturity in 2036.

The PILOT bonds are special obligations of SIDA, secured solely by the trust estate and funds held by the bond trustee pledged to secure the bonds, including scheduled PILOT payments for the existing Carousel Center (pursuant to a PILOT agreement between the Carousel owner and SIDA). The PILOT bonds are senior to the subordinate $300 million CMBS loan except under an unlikely casualty, condemnation, or eminent domain scenario. A cash-funded debt service reserve fund (DSRF) held under a guaranteed investment contract at $30.9 million satisfies the DSRF requirement of 125% of average annual debt service.

Carousel Center Company, L.P. is a New York limited partnership and a single purpose entity with the sole purpose of owning and operating the Carousel Center. Syracuse Industrial Development Agency, NY (SIDA) is a public benefit corporation established to enhance the city's economic development, and has acted as the financing conduit by issuing the bonds on behalf of the Carousel Center Company, L.P.

