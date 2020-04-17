Moody's downgrades Carousel Center Project PILOT revenue bonds to Ba3 from Ba2; Ratings placed on review for downgrade

New York, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, Inc. ("Moody's")
has downgraded the Syracuse Industrial Development Agency, NY's
(SIDA) Carousel Center Project, NY Series 2007B, Series 2016A,
and Series 2016B PILOT Revenue Bonds to Ba3 from Ba2 and placed the ratings
on review for downgrade. The downgrade and review follow the transfer
of the subordinate $300 million CMBS loan to special servicing
owing to the unprecedented circumstances related to the coronavirus outbreak
that resulted in Governor Cuomo issuing a statewide executive order to
close all malls on March 18, 2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade to Ba3 reflects our view that the issuer's overall
credit risk has increased owing to the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak
and subsequent public health response that resulted in the closure of
all malls in New York State on March 18, 2020. This was followed
by similar orders in the region and ultimately resulted in the interior
closure of nearly all malls in the United States. This has created
unprecedented credit stress on the sector including Carousel Center Project
L.P. We believe this reduces the potential for meaningful
equity support and results in full reliance on the CMBS loan servicer
to provide the project with liquidity and a loan extension as the CMBS
loan was transferred to special servicing on April 14, 2020.
The CMBS loan servicer is Wells Fargo.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak,
deteriorating global economic outlook, and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. More specifically, the mall's exposure
to reduced revenue from the closure, which the mall was already
experiencing prior to the coronavirus outbreak, has left it vulnerable
in these operating conditions.
The Ba3 rating incorporates the $31 million PILOT bond debt service
reserve fund (DSRF) compared to the $21 million of debt service
due in 2020, providing material liquidity before a PILOT bond payment
default would occur. Even if the DSRF is exhausted, the mortgage
loan servicer has also agreed to pay any PILOT bond shortfalls as well.
This sound liquidity reduces the likelihood of a payment default on the
PILOT bonds but does not insulate the project from the broader credit
stress on the mall and the industry that is likely to remain pressured
for several years. The Ba3 rating also incorporates the mall's
established market position with limited competition in the Syracuse region
that supports a decently predictable cashflow base that will remain pressured
for several more.
Moody's acknowledges the PILOT bond protections, whereby they
are in lieu of the annual tax payments due on the property and cannot
be accelerated. Similarly, the value of the property and
potential revenue generating capacity should comfortably exceed the principal
on the PILOT bonds. However, the borrower for the CMBS loan
is Carousel Center Company L.P., the same obligor
of the PILOT revenue bonds, which potentially exposes the PILOT
bonds to the broader credit stress of the borrower and a bankruptcy filing
if the CMBS loan experiences further stress, the property loses
value from continued weak operations, and the issuer is not able
to come to terms with the CMBS loan servicer outside of a formal insolvency
proceeding.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
During the rating review, Moody's will focus on whether the CMBS
loan servicer extends the CMBS loan as we expect and under what terms
before it matures on June 6th; if the Carousel Center Company L.P.
has to contribute additional equity to reduce the loan owing to the prior
negotiated NOI Debt Yield requirement not being met given current unprecedented
events; when the mall will reopen and in what capacity in a post-coronavirus
operating environment; the impact of the coronavirus and a subsequent
recession on all retail tenants and their ability to reopen the mall in
the future and at what rent level; and the feasibility of Carousel
Mall's business plan to improve operations in a post-coronavirus
operating environment owing to the rising annual debt service obligations
on the senior PILOT bonds through their debt maturity in 2036.
LEGAL SECURITY
The PILOT bonds are special obligations of SIDA, secured solely
by the trust estate and funds held by the bond trustee pledged to secure
the bonds, including scheduled PILOT payments for the existing Carousel
Center (pursuant to a PILOT agreement between the Carousel owner and SIDA).
The PILOT bonds are senior to the subordinate $300 million CMBS
loan except under an unlikely casualty, condemnation, or eminent
domain scenario. A cash-funded debt service reserve fund
(DSRF) held under a guaranteed investment contract at $30.9
million satisfies the DSRF requirement of 125% of average annual
debt service.
OBLIGOR PROFILE
Carousel Center Company, L.P. is a New York limited
partnership and a single purpose entity with the sole purpose of owning
and operating the Carousel Center. Syracuse Industrial Development
Agency, NY (SIDA) is a public benefit corporation established to
enhance the city's economic development, and has acted as the financing
conduit by issuing the bonds on behalf of the Carousel Center Company,
L.P.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Generic Project Finance
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1194215.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
John Medina
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Project Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
A.J. Sabatelle
Associate Managing Director
Project Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653