Moody's downgrades Carpenter Technology's CFR to B1; outlook stable

New York, February 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded Carpenter Technology
Corporation's ("Carpenter") Corporate Family Rating (CFR)
to B1 from Ba3, its Probability of Default rating to B1-PD
from Ba3-PD, its senior unsecured notes rating to B2 from
Ba3 and its senior unsecured shelf rating to (P)B2 from (P)Ba3.
Carpenter's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating of SGL-3 remains
unchanged. The ratings outlook was changed to stable from negative.
"The downgrade of Carpenter's ratings reflects our expectation for
a weaker than previously anticipated recovery in its operating performance
and credit metrics due to ongoing labor and production issues and the
protracted recovery in its key aerospace end market" said Michael Corelli,
Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for Carpenter Technology.
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:
Ratings Downgraded:
..Issuer: Carpenter Technology Corporation
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B1 from Ba3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B1-PD from Ba3-PD
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to B2 (LGD4) from Ba3 (LGD4)
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Downgraded
to (P)B2 from (P)Ba3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Carpenter Technology Corporation
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Carpenter Technology Corporation's B1 corporate family rating incorporates
our expectation for improved operating results over the next 12 to 18
months, which will enable its credit metrics to return to a level
that is more commensurate with its rating. It also reflects its
very high near-term leverage and weak interest coverage due to
the gradual recovery in the commercial aerospace sector along with labor
and productivity issues that have limited the improvement in its operating
performance. Carpenter's rating benefits from its position
in the specialty metals markets as a producer of high strength,
high temperature and corrosion resistant alloys. The company's
technological capabilities enable it to produce specialty alloys and titanium
products for demanding end use applications in the aerospace, medical,
transportation, energy, industrial and consumer sectors.
These attributes position the company to achieve a materially improved
operating performance as these markets recover, although its ability
to overcome labor shortages and production issues and the duration of
the recovery time remains uncertain. The rating also incorporates
its adequate liquidity position which provides support to its credit profile
and enables it to navigate the near-term weakness in its operating
performance and potential investments in working capital as its business
recovers.
Carpenter's operating performance is reliant on demand from the
commercial aerospace sector which typically accounts for about half of
its revenues. This sector has begun to recover along with leisure
travel as vaccinations become more widespread, but worldwide air
traffic remains below pre-pandemic levels and the recovery in this
sector is likely to be protracted as business and international travel
take longer to recover. The pace of improvement in some of the
company's other end markets should track more closely to the economic
recovery in the US and a few other countries. Carpenter will also
benefit from cost reduction initiatives related to facility closures and
exiting underperforming businesses.
The improvement in Carpenter's end market demand should provide
a tail wind to its near-term operating performance, but COVID-19
outbreaks and associated quarantines combined with labor shortages and
production issues related to a press outage have impacted its ability
to ramp up production and will continue to negatively impact its operating
performance in the near-term. This will delay its ability
to achieve credit metrics commensurate with its B1 corporate family rating.
We anticipate the company will achieve a 15% - 20%
increase in revenues to $1.70 billion - $1.78
billion in fiscal 2022 (ends June 2022) and generate adjusted EBITDA of
$80 million - $90 million versus about $1.476
billion in revenues and modestly negative adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2021
(ended June 2021). However, this will remain well below the
$2.2 billion in revenues and $300 million of adjusted
EBITDA reported in fiscal 2020 when only the fourth quarter was impacted
by the pandemic.
Carpenter's credit metrics will remain very weak for its rating
with a leverage ratio (debt/EBITDA) around 11.0x and negative interest
coverage (EBIT/Interest) in fiscal 2022. However, the company's
operating performance should materially strengthen, and its credit
metrics should become more commensurate with its B1 corporate family rating
in fiscal 2023 as it moves past its labor and production issues and benefits
from its growing backlog of orders.
Carpenter's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating of SGL-3 considers
its adequate liquidity profile with $96.9 million of cash
and $294.7 million of borrowing availability on its $300
million credit facility which had no borrowings outstanding and $5.3
million of letters of credit issued. The credit facility matures
in March 2024, subject to a springing maturity of November 30,
2022 if the company's $300 million 4.45% senior notes
due March 2023 are not redeemed, repurchased or refinanced with
indebtedness having a maturity date of October 1, 2024 or later.
We anticipate the company will refinance the notes prior to November and
avoid the springing maturity. The credit facility has maintenance
covenants including an interest coverage ratio. The company received
a waiver on this covenant through March 2022 when it amended the credit
facility in March 2021, but had to seek another amendment in February
2022 to get it waived through June 2022 since it would not have been in
compliance. The amendment reduced the interest coverage requirement
to 2.0x for the period ending June 30, 2022, 3.0x
for the period ending September 30, 2022 and 3.5x for each
measurement period thereafter.
Carpenter has consumed about $190 million of cash in the first
half of fiscal 2022 due to its weak operating performance and about $140
million in working capital investments to support increased demand.
However, it should generate enough cash in the second half to offset
most of its first half consumption as working capital becomes a source
of cash and its performance gradually improves. The company could
generate free cash flow supported by much stronger earnings in fiscal
2023, but the amount will likely be tempered by investments in working
capital.
Carpenter and other companies in the steel, specialty metals and
alloys industry are engaged in manufacturing processes that are energy
intensive and produce carbon dioxide and greenhouse gas emissions.
The company must comply with numerous environmental regulations and faces
pressure to reduce greenhouse gas and air pollution emissions, among
a number of other sustainability issues and will continue to incur costs
to meet increasingly stringent regulations.
Carpenter's senior unsecured notes were downgraded by two notches
to B2 since they are subordinated to the company's secured $300
million revolving credit facility which has a first priority lien on accounts
receivable and inventory and because the LGD model assumes a higher level
of incremental credit facility borrowings for an entity with a B1 CFR.
The unsecured notes were previously rated the same as the corporate family
rating when the company had a Ba3 CFR and an unsecured credit facility.
The stable outlook reflects the expectation that Carpenter's operating
performance will materially strengthen in fiscal 2023 and its credit metrics
will become more commensurate with its rating.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's would consider an upgrade of Carpenter's credit ratings
if it sustains leverage (debt/EBITDA) below 3.75x, interest
coverage (EBIT/Interest) above 2.75x, adjusted EBIT margins
above 6% and consistently generates free cash flow.
Carpenter's ratings could be downgraded if its liquidity evidences
a material deterioration or it consistently consumes cash. A downgrade
could also occur if the leverage ratio is sustained above 4.5x,
interest coverage below 2.0x and adjusted EBIT margins below 4%.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel published in
November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296098.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Carpenter Technology Corporation, headquartered in Philadelphia,
PA, is a producer and distributor of specialty materials,
including stainless steel, titanium alloys and specialty alloys
for the aerospace, medical, transportation, energy,
industrial, consumer and defense sectors. The company operates
through two business segments: Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO)
and Performance Engineered Products (PEP), with the SAO segment
contributing about 80% of LTM revenues. The company also
provides metal powder solutions and has additive manufacturing capabilities.
Revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 were $1.56
billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
