Moody's downgrades Carriage Services' CFR to B2 from B1 and senior unsecured rating to B3 from B2, on higher leverage and a weaker liquidity profile; outlook stable

New York, November 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Carriage Services, Inc.'s (Carriage) corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B1, its probability of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B1-PD and the senior unsecured rating to B3 from B2. Moody's also changed the company's Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating to SGL-3 from SGL-2. The outlook remains stable.

Governance is a key driver for the rating downgrade. During a period in which Carriage's performance benefited from heightened at-need demand driven by the coronavirus pandemic, the company opportunistically repurchased $177 million of common shares through the year 2021 and the first six months of 2022. These share repurchases were primarily funded with revolver borrowings and free cash flow. Furthermore, the company acquired a business for $25 million in October funded through a combination of cash and revolver borrowings, and recently announced it is under a letter of intent to acquire a large business, which Moody's expects will be largely funded with debt. As of September 30, 2022, financial leverage, as expressed by debt to EBITDA (Moody's calculation) was 5.3x. Moody's expects that the increase in debt coupled with a normalization of at-need demand towards pre-pandemic levels and inflationary pressures will increase financial leverage above 6x for at least the next 12 months.

In conjunction with the October acquisition, Carriage obtained a limited consent to complete the acquisition in spite of Carriage exceeding the allowed total leverage ratio of 5.25x under its credit agreement after the acquisition. Carriage's bank covenant total leverage ratio was 5.14x as of September 30, 2022. Moody's expects the recent acquisitions necessitate Carriage to amend its financial leverage covenant to avoid a covenant breach.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Carriage Services, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 (LGD5) from B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Carriage Services, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 CFR reflects Carriage's small scale with $372 million of annual revenue and high financial leverage with debt to EBITDA of 5.3x as of September 30, 2022, which Moody's expects to increase and remain above 6x for at least the next 12 months. Modest cash flow generation with free cash flow to debt around 4% and solid interest coverage with EBITA to interest expense of about 2.6x is expected over the same period. The rating also reflects the credit challenges from the fragmented and competitive deathcare industry, with larger and smaller competitors that could create pricing pressures or limit revenue growth. Moody's expects profitability will be negatively impacted in the short term driven by a normalization of at-need demand towards pre-pandemic levels and inflationary pressures, but Carriage is likely to pass most price increases onto customers. The ongoing secular trends toward the increasing use of cremation services, which often generate lower revenue than traditional burial and funeral services, could also weigh on the financial performance or impede revenue and profit growth over time.

The rating is supported by Carriage's established position as the second largest player in the fairly stable deathcare industry, with solid profitability EBITDA margins in excess of 25% expected over the next year. The value of select Carriage assets, including its diverse set of owned and controlled funeral and cemetery properties and a backlog of already-sold pre-need funeral and cemetery contracts, is likely greater than the amount of select liabilities, including its costs to perform under its contracted pre-need service contracts and its debt. Carriage is supported by demographic trends that include an aging US population and the expectation for higher at-need demand over the medium term compared to pre-pandemic levels.

All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard adjustments unless otherwise noted.

The SGL rating change to SGL-3 rating reflects Carriage's adequate liquidity profile and Moody's concern of a financial leverage covenant breach if it is not amended. Moody's expects free cash flow of at least $20 million in 2023. However, Carriage is unlikely to maintain large cash balances as evidenced by the less than $1 million cash held as of September 30, 2022. Liquidity is supported by $79 million availability under its $250 million revolver expiring May 2026 (unrated). The credit facility allows for future increases in the facility size in the form of increased revolving commitments or new incremental term loans by an additional amount of up to $75 million. Financial covenants include a maximum total leverage ratio (as defined in the credit agreement) that cannot exceed 5.25x and a minimum fixed charge coverage ratio (as defined) of 1.2x. As of September 30, 2022, the bank covenant total leverage ratio was 5.14x, leaving very limited covenant cushion. Carriage obtained a limited consent to complete an acquisition in October despite the company exceeding the allowed total leverage ratio of 5.25x under its credit agreement after the acquisition. Moody's expects recent debt-funded acquisitions and the normalization of at-need demand to pre-pandemic levels necessitate Carriage to amend its financial leverage covenant to avoid a covenant breach.

The B3 rating on the senior unsecured notes reflects the B2-PD Probability of Default Rating and a Loss Given Default Assessment of LGD5. The B3 instrument rating also reflects the senior notes' position in the capital structure, behind the unrated secured credit facility that expires in May 2026.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for limited organic revenue and EBITDA growth in 2023, financial leverage to remain above 5.5x and for Carriage to successfully address financial covenant pressure and maintaining at least an adequate liquidity profile. The outlook also anticipates Carriage to opportunistically pursue debt-financed acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's anticipates sustained organic revenue and profit rate growth. Expectations that Carriage would sustain financial leverage below 5.5x, an improvement in the liquidity profile and balanced financial policies, and free cash flow to debt would approach 8% are also important considerations for a ratings upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects revenue or margins to sustainably decline, indicating a weakening competitive position, financial policies become more aggressive, such that Moody's expects financial leverage will be sustained above 6.5x, or liquidity deteriorates further, including an increased likelihood of a covenant breach.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Carriage Services, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a public company which provides funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the US. As of September 30, 2022, Carriage operates 169 funeral homes in 26 states and 31 cemeteries in 11 states across the US. Carriage generated about $372 million revenue for LTM period ended September 30, 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

