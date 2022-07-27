Moody's downgrades Carrol's CFR to Caa1; outlook stable

New York, July 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc.'s ("Carrols") corporate family rating to Caa1 from B3, its probability of default rating to Caa1-PD from B3-PD, first lien bank credit facilities to B1 from Ba3, and unsecured notes to Caa2 from Caa1. The speculative grade liquidity rating was also downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2. The outlook is stable.

The downgrade reflects Carrols weakened operating performance and very high financial leverage driven by macroeconomic pressures including wage and commodity inflation which, along with industry wide staffing shortages, have resulted in reduced store hours and negative customer traffic. Free cash flow turned strongly negative in the first quarter due to reduced earnings, repayment of one-half of the FICA deferral that occurred in 2020 and the first six months interest payment on the senior notes. Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA has increased to around 8.5 times as of April 3, 2022, and EBIT/interest coverage is well below 1 time. The company has diminished financial flexibility in the current challenging operating environment. While Moody's expects performance and credit metrics to begin to show improvement in late 2022 and 2023, debt/EBITDA will likely remain well above 6.5x and EBIT/Interest coverage below 1 time in 2023.

The downgrade to SGL-3 reflects Moody's expectation for adequate liquidity over the next twelve months. While free cash flow will remain under pressure over the very near term due to reduced earnings and capex requirements, liquidity will be supported by modest balance sheet cash and ample availability under its $215 million revolving credit facility. Moody's expects profitability and cash flow to begin to show improvement in late 2022. The company is subject to a springing senior secured leverage ratio when more than 35% of its revolver is utilized. While cushion could tighten due to weaker earnings and cash flow in the next two quarters, Moody's does not expect the test to be triggered. Also Carrols' debt maturity profile is long dated, with its nearest maturity being its revolving credit facility in January 2026.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B1 (LGD2) from Ba3 (LGD2)

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Carrols' Caa1 CFR reflects its historical financial strategy that supported acquisitive growth and high financial leverage. While its financial policy is now focused on disciplined capital allocation, maintaining substantial liquidity and debt reduction, weakened operating performance has led to very high financial leverage and reduced liquidity. Moody's debt/EBITDA has deteriorated to about 8.5 times and EBIT/interest coverage is well below 1 time as of April 3, 2022. While a recovery is expected to begin in late 2022 into 2023, metrics will likely remain weak. Carrols benefits from geographic diversification across 23 states. However, around 58% of its units are located in 5 states, exposing the company to economic and environmental conditions in these states. Carrols benefits from its material scale, well balanced day-part offerings, its position as the largest franchisee within the Burger King system in the US (around 14% of units) and a 15% equity ownership by Restaurant Brands International, Inc.'s ("RBI"), owner of 1011778 B.C. Unltd Liability Co.(dba Burger King; Ba3 stable).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that liquidity will remain adequate as the company navigates near term challenges, and that performance, including profitability and cash flow, will begin to show improvement in late 2022 and 2023 driving improved earnings and improved credit metrics.

Factors that could result in an upgrade include improved operating performance leading to debt/EBITDA sustained below 6.5x, EBIT/Interest rising remaining above 1.0x and improved liquidity through consistent positive free cash flow and availability under its revolving credit facility.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance fails to show improvement over the next 12 months, if liquidity weakens for any reason, or its probability of default otherwise increases.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates approximately 1,026 Burger King and 65 Popeyes restaurants across 23 states in the Northeast, Midwest, South and Southeast. Revenue for the twelve months ended April 3, 2022 approached $1.7 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurants published in August 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

