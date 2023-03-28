Moody's downgrades Carvana's CFR to Ca; deems proposed debt exchange a distressed exchange

New York, March 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Carvana Co.'s (Carvana) corporate family rating (CFR) to Ca from Caa1 and probability of default rating (PDR) to Ca-PD from Caa1-PD. The company's senior unsecured notes ratings were also downgraded to Ca from Caa2. The speculative grade liquidity rating (SGL) is SGL-4 and the outlook remains negative.

The downgrade reflects Carvana's proposed offer to exchange some of the company's outstanding senior unsecured debt into $1 billion of new 2nd lien secured debt at a substantial discount to face value. Should the exchange offer close on the proposed terms, Moody's would view this event as a distressed exchange and a limited default under Moody's definition due to the material economic loss to lenders. As such, following the closing of the exchange offer, Moody's would append the /LD designation to Carvana's Ca-PD probability of default rating.

The downgrade also considers that Carvana's weak operating performance, ongoing EBITDA deficits and negative free cash flow generation will continue given the challenging economic environment despite Carvana's attempts to right size its capital structure and reduce costs to be more in-line with lower unit volumes. As a result, Moody's believes further defaults are highly likely. Lastly, the downgrade also reflects governance considerations particularly Carvana's aggressive financial policies towards existing unsecured noteholders. Prior to the launch of the exchange offer, Carvana also designated ADESA US Auction, LLC (ADESA) as an unrestricted subsidiary. The designation of ADESA as an unrestricted subsidiary eliminates its requirement to guarantee Carvana's debt. Moody's highlighted Carvana's weak covenant protections in May 2022 when it scored Carvana's covenant protection as overall weak (4.16) with the weakest covenant protections related to investments in risky assets (scored 5.0) particularly the provisions which allowed for significant investments in unrestricted subsidiaries. In April 2022, Carvana issued $3.275 billion of 10.25% senior unsecured notes due 2030 to acquire ADESA for about $2.2 billion and pre-fund around $1.0 billion to build out acquired properties.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Carvana Co.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ca from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ca-PD from Caa1-PD

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ca (LGD4) from Caa2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Carvana Co.

.... Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Carvana's Ca CFR reflects the high likelihood of further defaults as well as the low expected recovery rates given its lack of profitability, negative free cash flow and very weak credit metrics. Moody's expects Carvana's EBITDA and free cash flow deficits will continue as gross profit per vehicle and inventories remain under pressure. The ratings also reflect the company's very aggressive financial policies that resulted in its designating its ADESA operations as an unrestricted subsidiary to the detriment of existing senior unsecured note holders. Carvana also faces the challenge of right sizing its capital structure and reducing operating costs while growth continues to moderate.

The negative outlook reflects the potential for further erosion in recovery rates should Carvana fail to stem the pace of EBITDA and free cash flow deficits.

Carvana's ESG credit impact score was revised to CIS-5 (very highly negative) from CIS-4 (highly negative) and reflects Moody's assessment that Carvana's corporate governance has become a very highly negative rating factor. Carvana's G-5 governance score reflects its very aggressive financial strategies given its history of very high leverage, weak free cash flow and pursuit of a distressed debt exchange. It also reflects weak management credibility following Carvana's decision to designate ADESA as an unrestricted subsidiary and its failure to improve its operating losses and negative free cash flow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded once the company is able to generate consistent positive earnings and free cash flow while maintaining adequate liquidity that would result in a lower likelihood of default.

Ratings could be downgraded if recovery values are less than expected or the should Carvana fail to make its interest or principal payments in a timely manner or should the company file for bankruptcy.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Carvana Co., is a leading online retailer of used vehicles, with LTM December 2022 revenue of around $13.6 billion.

