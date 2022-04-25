Moody's downgrades Carvana's CFR to Caa1

New York, April 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded Carvana Co.'s ("Carvana"), corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3 and probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. In addition, Moody's confirmed Carvana's senior unsecured notes at Caa2 and assigned a Caa2 to the proposed $2.275 billion proposed senior unsecured notes. Carvana's speculative grade liquidity rating is SGL-4. The outlook is stable. This concludes Moody's review initiated on February 28, 2022.

Proceeds from the proposed $2.275 billion of senior unsecured notes along with $1.0 billion of preferred equity and $1.0 billion of common equity will be used to fund the $2.2 billion acquisition of ADESA Inc, as well as for general corporate purposes that include capital expenditures and repaying outstanding floor plan borrowings. Ratings and outlook are subject to the receipt and review of final documentation.

The downgrade reflects Carvana's very weak credit metrics, persistent lack of profitability and negative free cash flow generation which we expect to continue as the company embarks on building out, adequately staffing and ramping up acquired sites and existing locations to where they are cash flow positive on a sustained basis. The downgrade also reflects governance considerations particularly Carvana's financial policies which support its external floor plan facilities going current despite the expectation for significant negative free cash flow as well as its decision to finance the ADESA acquisition partially with debt despite its very high leverage. Carvana is acquiring the assets of ADESA Inc which includes 56 properties on which it will build its own Inspection and Refurbishment Centers (IRC) as well as leverage its existing sites and logistics. The stable outlook recognizes Carvana's lack of near dated debt maturities and its historic ability to access the public debt and equity markets to support its cash deficits.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Carvana Co.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

Assignments:

..Issuer: Carvana Co.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Caa2 (LGD5)

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Carvana Co.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Carvana Co.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Carvana's Caa1 CFR highlights its lack of profitability, negative free cash flow and very weak credit metrics. However, it also recognizes its historic ability to access the public debt and exquity markets, favorable position in the used car retail segment and its unique ordering and delivery models. Liquidity will be enhanced over the near term by the proposed financing which will be used to fund capex requirements and general corporate purposes that could include pay down of outstanding floor plan borrowings. However, Carvana's floor plan facilities expire in March 2023 which leaves it without a longer term vehicle specific committed source of external financing. Moody's views the acquisition of ADESA Inc, as enhancing Carvana's growth objectives although funding the build out of acquired sites as well as leveraging existing locations and logistics will remain a drag on materially improving profitability and cash flows particularly as gross profit per vehicle and staffing remain challenging.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded once EBIT/interest is around 1.0 time and liquidity is adequate on a sustained basis. Ratings could be downgraded if the company was unable to generate positive operating earnings on a sustained basis or liquidity were to weaken for any reason.

Carvana's ESG credit impact score (CIS-4) is highly negative and reflects Moody's assessment that ESG attributes overall are considered to have a discernable negative impact on the current rating. Carvana has moderately negative environmental and social risks as well as high governance risk.

Carvana's environmental risk is moderately negative (E-3) with an exposure to carbon transition risk given the goal of consumers, industries, and governments to reduce the impact that car and truck emissions are having on the environment. We also view its reliance on a limited number of Inspection and Reconditioning Centers and Car Vending Machines throughout the United States as leaving it susceptible to physical climate risk concerns. Carvana has neutral-to-low exposure to risks associated with water management, natural capital and waste and pollution.

Social risk is moderately negative (S-3) and reflects the risks associated with customer relations and the potential for customer data breaches. Responsible production is also viewed as being moderate risk with supply chain and sourcing challenges a concern but not as extensive as auto manufacturers themselves. Carvana has neutral-to-low exposure to risks associated with human capital and its employees health and safety. We also view Carvana as being less exposed to risks related to demographic and societal trends as its largely online business capitalizes on the consumer trend towards online shopping, although it has yet to generate consistent and meaningful profits.

Governance risk is high with at (G-4) and a key credit consideration given a financial strategy that supports very high leverage and weak liquidity. Carvana's board of directors is a mix of directors with various backgrounds. However, Carvana is designated a controlled company given that the Garcia family beneficially owns more than 50% of the combined voting power of the company. In addition, the chairman and CEO position are not separate nor are they independent.

Carvana Co., is a leading online retailer of used vehicles, with LTM December 2021 revenues of around $12.8 billion and proforma revenue of around $13.3 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296095. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

