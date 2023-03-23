Moody's downgrades Casino to Caa1; negative outlook

Paris, March 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded to Caa1 from B3 the corporate family rating (CFR) of Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA (Casino or the company) and to Caa1-PD from B3-PD the probability of default rating (PDR). Moody's has also downgraded to B3 from B2 Casino's backed senior secured term loan B rating, to Caa2 from Caa1 its senior unsecured ratings and to Caa3 from Caa2 its deeply subordinated perpetual bonds' rating. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to B3 from B2 the backed senior secured rating of Quatrim SAS. The outlook is negative.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade reflects continued market share losses in the French retail market, continued negative free cash flows in France and a reduction in French retail margins in 2022. The company's leverage remains very high with Moody's Adjusted (gross) Debt /EBITDA estimated above 7.0x at group level. The company continues to burn cash with negative free cash flows in France of around EUR900 million in 2022. This partly offsets the progress the company has made with recent asset disposals. Moody's expects free cash flows in France to remain negative in the next 12 to 18 months.

The downgrade reflects also the weak liquidity profile of the company because the company will have to rely on the proceeds from its ongoing asset disposal plan to repay upcoming debt maturities. Casino still has to refinance or repay around EUR1.2 billion worth of outstanding notes by 2024 and a further EUR1.8 billion worth of outstanding debt in 2025. Moody's expects Casino will repay 2024 maturities through asset disposals, including the recently concluded sale of a minority stake in Sendas Distribuidora S.A.(Assai) for around EUR723 million.

In addition, today's downgrade reflects an increasingly challenging economic environment for grocers in France, with high inflation affecting consumer spending even for groceries, as well as rising costs, only partly mitigated by ongoing cost saving initiatives. Moody's expects Casino to struggle to maintain its sales volumes in 2023 as inflation remains high, consumer confidence remains low and competition in the French market is fierce.

Lastly, the downgrade reflects the fact that, with the sale of a controlling stake in its Brazilian subsidiary Assai (now 11.7%-owned), Casino continues to reduce its geographical diversification, increasing its exposure to the French market. The recently announced exclusivity agreement with French agricultural business and retailer Teract, could result in a merger between the two companies that could strengthen Casino's presence in its domestic market. That said, the feasibility and the terms of such transaction remain uncertain at this juncture.

Casino's Caa1 CFR continues to factor in its high leverage; difficulties to generate recurring positive free cash flow; ownership by a series of leveraged holdings, which emerged from a debt restructuring in February 2020; and fierce competition in the French retail market.

More positively, Casino's rating also incorporates the stable nature of the demand for food products, which represent the bulk of the company's sales; its large portfolio of stores, mostly focused on the more profitable proximity and premium segments; ownership of Cdiscount, the second-largest online retailer in France; and the ongoing asset disposal programme, which has been executed successfully so far.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty related to the company's ability to stabilize its free cash flow generation, against the backdrop of tough trading conditions in the French retail market. This ultimately creates a risk that the company will not be able to repay or refinance its debt maturities coming due in the next 24 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if Casino's liquidity improves substantially. This would require the company to successfully address its 2024 and 2025 debt maturities while generating sustainable positive free cash flow before asset disposals in France and at group level. An upgrade would also require the company to maintain a sustainable capital structure with Moody's Adjusted EBIT/Interest expense sustainably above 1.0x and Moody's Adjusted Debt/ EBITDA below 7x.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's believes the company will be unable to refinance or repay its debt, or the risk of a distressed exchange or debt restructuring increases.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 from B2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1

..Issuer: Quatrim SAS

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 from B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: Quatrim SAS

....Outlook, Assigned Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

With EUR34 billion of reported revenue in 2022, France-based Casino is one of the largest food retailers in Europe and Latin America. Its primary shareholder is the French holding Rallye SA (Rallye), which owned 52% of Casino's capital and held 61% of voting rights as of March 2023. Casino's chief executive officer Jean-Charles Naouri controls Rallye through a cascade of holdings.

