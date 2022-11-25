Moody's downgrades Cassa Centrale Banca's deposit ratings to Baa2 and Issuer ratings to Ba2, outlook remains negative

Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA affirmed at ba1

Paris, November 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today downgraded Cassa Centrale Banca S.p.A.'s (CCB) long-term deposit ratings to Baa2 from Baa1 and long-term issuer ratings to Ba2 from Ba1.

Furthermore, Moody's affirmed all other ratings and assessments including the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of ba1.

The rating outlook on the long term deposit and issuer ratings remains negative.

The full list of affected ratings is at the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- DOWNGRADE OF THE LONG-TERM DEPOSIT AND ISSUER RATINGS

The downgrade of CCB's long-term deposit and issuer ratings reflects the on-going reduction in outstanding long-term senior unsecured debt at the level of Gruppo Cassa Centrale ("Group") which, according to Moody's advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, exposes junior depositors and bondholders to greater losses than it was previously assumed.

Owing to higher-than-anticipated capital generation in the past quarters that reduced the need for debt issuance in order to meet its Minimum Requirement of Eligible Liabilities and Own Funds (MREL), CCB has not been issuing the amount of senior unsecured debt it had initially planned. As a result, a lower volume of outstanding senior unsecured bonds results in very low expected losses for junior depositors, leading to a two-notch uplift for the long-term deposit ratings from CCB's BCA from three previously. For the same reason senior bondholders would incur high losses, leading to a long-term issuer rating one notch below CCB's current BCA.

--- AFFIRMATION OF THE BCA AND ADJUSTED BCA

The assessment of CCB's creditworthiness is based on the Group's consolidated accounts given the legally binding solidarity mechanism amongst all affiliated members. The affirmation of CCB's ba1 BCA reflects improved solvency as well as Moody's anticipation of more difficult operating conditions in the foreseeable future, which will weigh on the bank's activity, including asset quality, and profitability.

The Group is materially exposed to Italian small and medium-sized companies, which Moody's considers to be more vulnerable to an economic recession. Moody's currently forecasts Italy's GDP to decrease by 1.4% in 2023. However, Moody's expects CCB and its affiliated banks to continue the on-going disposals and securitizations of nonperforming loans. The Group reported an improving nonperforming loan ratio of 5.4% as of June 2022, which was materially above the Italian average of 2.6%. The Group's nonperforming loan ratio was 7.3% as of December 2020 and 9.6% as of December 2019.

The sound capitalization will help the Group to cope with deteriorated operating conditions. The Group reported a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 22.6% as of December 2021. Moody's preferred key capital ratio, tangible common equity (TCE)/risk-weighted assets, stood at 13.7% at the same date. This lower ratio stems from the risk weight Moody's applies to the Group's main investments in government bonds i.e., 50% compared with 0% as currently applied by Italian banks. The bank's total exposure to the Italian sovereign represented more than 4.5 times the bank's common equity tier 1 at year-end 2021.

Moody's expects the Group's profitability to reduce from its current level. The Group reported a good return on assets of 0.9% as of June 2022. While the Group will benefit from rising interest rates, weaker economic growth in Italy and high inflation will have a bearing on its activities and result in additional loan loss provisions and higher operating costs.

Moody's also factors in CCB's large retail funding which comes from the group's local banks. The repayment of the European Central Bank's longer-term refinancing operations (TLTROs) which will take place in 2023 and 2024 is likely to be counterbalanced to some degree by additional deposits.

--- NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The outlook on CCB's long-term deposit and issuer ratings remains negative reflecting the risk that the bank's creditworthiness could be materially affected by a weakening of the operating environment in Italy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of CCB's ratings is unlikely as long as the outlook remains negative. However, CCB's BCA could be upgraded in case the Group were to reduce recourse to market funding.

CCB's long-term deposit and issuer ratings could also be upgraded following a material increase in more subordinated loss absorbing liabilities.

Conversely, CCB's ratings could be downgraded following a downgrade of the bank's BCA. CCB's BCA could be downgraded if the Group reported material capital-eroding losses and/or experienced a material deterioration in asset quality and liquidity position.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Cassa Centrale Banca S.p.A.

..Downgrades:

....Long-term Bank Deposits, downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1, outlook remains Negative

....Long-term Issuer Ratings, downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1, outlook remains Negative

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed Baa1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-2

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-2

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed Baa2(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-2(cr)

....Short-term Issuer Ratings, affirmed NP

....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed ba1

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed ba1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

