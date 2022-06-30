Moody's downgrades Catalyst Healthcare (Romford) Financing plc's underlying ratings to A3; stable outlook

London, June 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded to A3 from A2 the underlying ratings of the GBP100 million index-linked guaranteed secured EIB Loan due 2034 ("the EIB Debt") and GBP128.4 million index-linked guaranteed secured bonds due 2038 ("the Bonds") issued by Catalyst Healthcare (Romford) Financing plc ("Catalyst"). The outlook remains stable. The A1 backed senior secured ratings of the EIB Debt and the Bonds, based upon the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee by Assured Guaranty UK Limited (A1 stable) are unaffected by this rating action.

Catalyst Healthcare (Romford) Limited ("Project Co") is a special purpose vehicle that in 2004 entered into a 36-year project agreement (PA) with the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (the Trust) to (1) design, build and finance a new 939 bed in-patient hospital in Romford, London Borough of Havering, and (2) to provide facilities management, telephony, medical equipment and lifecycle services during the term of the Project Agreement. Catalyst is a financing vehicle that on-lent the proceeds of the EIB Debt and the Bonds to Project Co.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating downgrade reflects the weakening in Moody's Debt Service Coverage Ratios (DSCR), compared to previous expectations as a result of the increase in the UK Corporation Tax rate to 25% from 19% from 2023 as well as higher inflation forecasts. In particular, the minimum Moody's DSCR, which is adjusted to include movements to and from the Debt Service Reserve Account, is anticipated to decrease to the level of 1.12 x in March 2037 (compared to 1.15x prior to the increase in tax rate and inflation forecasts), while the average Moody's DSCR is 1.24x (compared to 1.25x previously). The minimum and average DSCR calculated in accordance with covenant definitions are 1.16x and 1.24x, respectively. In Moody's view, the currently expected Moody's DSCR levels are no longer consistent with the previous A2 ratings, particularly when considering that higher inflation results in weaker DSCRs at the end of the project, which is a weakness compared to similar projects.

Notwithstanding the above, Catalyst's A3 underlying ratings continue to be supported by (1) ProjectCo's long-term Project Agreement with the Trust, (2) a stable, availability-based revenue stream and strong operational performance as demonstrated by low levels of deductions and high service performance scores, (3) provisions in the National Health Service Act 2006 that provide Government support for the Trust's obligations, (4) the credit profile and experience of the facilities management services providers, (5) soft facilities management market-testing provisions in the project documents, (6) a 16 year track record of good operational performance and (7) a range of creditor protections included within the issuer's financing structure.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the Project will continue to perform well, with minimal financial deductions and high service performance scores.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings may be upgraded if the Project's cost profile were to change in the future, resulting in higher DSCR levels.

Moody's would consider downgrading Catalyst's ratings if (1) operational performance were to weaken, leading to increased financial deductions on a sustained basis; (2) if relationships between Project parties were to deteriorate; and/or (3) if Catalyst suffered material cost increases, resulting in lower DSCR levels.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Operational Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects Methodology published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72487. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

