Moody's downgrades Catalyst Higher Education (Sheffield) plc's underlying rating to Baa2 from A3; outlook remains stable

London, May 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded to Baa2 from A3 the underlying rating of the GBP156.8 million of index-linked guaranteed senior secured bonds due 2045 (the Bonds) issued by Catalyst Higher Education (Sheffield) plc (CHE or ProjectCo). The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade reflects Moody's view that (1) project rental price growth will be significantly below RPI inflation over the next two academic years 2022/23 and 2023/24; and (2) longer term rental price growth will be constrained by the availability of lower priced private sector student accommodation in a more favourable location. CHE's facilities management (FM) costs, lifecycle costs and debt service are contractually linked to RPI inflation; therefore below-RPI rental price growth will weaken financial metrics.

The University of Sheffield (UoS) and CHE have agreed rental rates for the 2022/23 academic year. The average rental price (net of a utility cost component) received by CHE will only increase by 1.5% from 2021/22 levels compared to an actual RPI inflation rate of 11.1% over the 12 months to April 2022.

The average gross rental rate (including the utility cost component) increased by approximately 2.8%. However, because the utility cost component increased by approximately 20%, the rental rate received by CHE (which is net of the utility cost component) only increased by 1.5%. Therefore, any future significant increases in utility costs are likely to dampen the growth in CHE rental revenue.

Historically rental prices increased above RPI inflation from the ProjectCo accommodation opening in 2009/10 until 2018/19. The next three academic years to 2021/22 saw flat rental rates due to a combination of (1) increased competition from new private sector accommodation; (2) residences looking tired and needing refurbishment (since when the majority of communal spaces have been renovated); and (3) uncertainty about the university experience during the pandemic.

Moody's believes that future rental price growth will be constrained by the availability of lower priced private sector accommodation of a similar standard to CHE's accommodation. Therefore, the current Moody's base case assumes that long term rental price growth will be 0.5% below RPI. Positively, demographic data shows that the number of university age UK residents will increase significantly over the next ten years. If this translates into increased student numbers at UoS and other Sheffield higher education institutions, it would support higher rents.

In recent years room occupancy levels have been below the financial close base assumption of 96%. This has been mitigated by rent top-up payments the UoS is required to make under the Project Agreement (PA). The particular provision requires UoS to guarantee 96% room occupancy if certain criteria are met. Whilst this provides considerable mitigation to occupancy risk, the project still faces rental price risk. In addition, under the PA, UoS guarantees a minimum rental payment (MRP) on an RPI-indexed basis. However, an MRP-only scenario would result in a weak average debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of 1.10x (with a 1.00x minimum DSCR).

CHE's Baa2 underlying rating positively reflects: (1) a long-term PA with the UoS to develop and refurbish part of the UoS's student accommodation and provide certain facilities management services; (2) revenue support mechanisms within the PA whereby UoS provides financial support under certain circumstances; (3) satisfactory operating performance with minimal service failure points (SFPs) and financial deductions; (4) a range of creditor protections included in the financing structure, such as debt service and maintenance reserves; and (5) UoS is a creditworthy counterparty under the PA.

However, the rating also reflects the following challenges: (1) ProjectCo's high gearing, which reduces its ability to withstand unexpected stress; (2) the exposure to RPI inflation rates evolution, as the rent setting mechanism does not include an automatic pass-through of inflation, while costs and debt service do; (3) a recent history of below RPI rental price growth and (4) the availability of lower priced private sector accommodation acts as a constraint on project rental price increases.

CHE's Bonds benefit from an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of scheduled principal and interest under a financial guarantee insurance policy issued by Assured Guaranty UK Limited (AG, rated A1 stable). The A1 rating of the Bonds is unchanged, and reflects the higher of (i) AG's insurance financial strength rating, and (ii) the underlying rating.

STABLE OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that (1) occupancy rates at CHE-managed student accommodation facilities will remain supported by UoS under the PA; and (2) rental levels will be in line with the Moody's base case assumption.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Upward pressure on CHE's underlying rating would develop as a consequence of a sustained recovery in occupancy rates and increasing rent levels beyond current expectations, coupled with a consistent application of PA's contractual arrangements. This is however unlikely in the near future.

Negative pressure on CHE's underlying rating would develop as a consequence of (1) sustained depressed occupancy rates or rental price growth being significantly below RPI; (2) an inconsistent application of contractual protections aimed at limiting ProjectCo's exposure to the risk of below-expectation occupancy levels; (3) evidence of pressures on the relationship between the project parties, particularly in respect of the contractual protections embedded in the PA; (4) poor service delivery, leading to materially increased SFPs or financial deductions; or (5) any negative external events, such as the pandemic, resulting in pressure on revenues and cash flow generation.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Operational Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects Methodology published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72487. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CHE is a special purpose company that in 2006 signed a PA with the UoS to redevelop and refurbish part of the university's student accommodation and associated infrastructure and to provide certain FM services for 40 years. The accommodation is primarily new-build, with some limited refurbishment around the existing student campuses. The Project has been fully operational since September 2009.

