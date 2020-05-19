Moody's downgrades Catholic Bishop of Chicago (IL) to Baa1; outlook stable

New York, May 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the Catholic Bishop of Chicago (CBC or archdiocese) to Baa1 from A1 on approximately $136 million of revenue bonds outstanding. The outlook has been revised to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Baa1 reflects the escalation of core social and business risks for a particular sector that has seen a substantial and now recently increasing trend of preemptive bankruptcy, even when financial operations, balance sheets and other credit fundamentals are sound. The archdiocese confronts rising sexual abuse claims along with additional social risks. These include operational and financial disruptions associated with the coronavirus, which we view as a social risk under our ESG framework, along with longer term changes to the demographic and socioeconomic profile of its constituent base. While the archdiocese has a long history of managing many of these exposures, it is not immune from rising financial risks. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak and deteriorating global economic outlook are creating a severe and extensive credit shock, with risks to the downside. Further, there have been a significant number of new sexual abuse claims filed over the past several years.

Sustaining the Baa1 are management's clearly articulated and well defined plans for addressing financial exposures, with credit supportive transparency providing management credibility, a key governance consideration in our ESG framework. Further, the archdiocese has robust levels of cash and investments and high liquidity. As of fiscal 2019, the diocese held $1.1 billion of cash and investments. CBC's relatively large scale and investment portfolio provides operating flexibility and a platform to cope with the recent emergence of new misconduct claims and the operational impact related to the coronavirus pandemic. Recent efforts to rationalize expenses and improve core operations helps the archdiocese absorb the impact of projected revenue declines over the next several months. Management continues to review parishes and schools across the archdiocese for financial sustainability.

While the full impact and magnitude of the risks associated with sexual misconduct claims are not fully known, current projections are manageable. However, thinner operating performance and investment market volatility associated with the pandemic adds additional risk.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the current level of litigation against the diocese, combined with management's identified strategies to manage through the near term impacts of the coronavirus outbreak. Should downside risks accelerate, the rating or outlook could be negatively impacted.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Mitigation of litigation exposure and demonstrated ability to manage potential escalation of self-insurance claims

- Preservation of balance sheet reserves with limited additional debt and significant, sustained reduction in sexual abuse claims and settlements

- Consistently stronger operating cash flow

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Escalation of downside risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic, including revenue declines as operations of affiliated entities are disrupted

- Sustained impairment to operations and cash flow

- Further increase in the number of claims or settlement costs of lawsuits greater than anticipated requiring use of liquidity

- Sustained decline in balance sheet reserves or liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2012 and 2013 notes are a general obligation of The Catholic Bishop of Chicago. The Designated Group is comprised of the Archdiocese of Chicago Pastoral Center and Catholic Cemeteries for the primary source of repayment. However CBC can access other funds as available to meet debt service on the notes.

Both series have three financial covenants for the Designated Group. There is a debt service coverage test of at least 1.2x calculated quarterly. The second is a minimum 2.25x unrestricted cash and investments to total indebtedness. The third is total indebtedness of less than 45% of total indebtedness plus unrestricted cash and investments. Management anticipates adequate headroom above all financial covenants.

CBC has a $40 million bank loan, supported by a real estate proceeds account held by an administrator. During the term of the loan CBC must deposit into a segregated fund proceeds from real estate sales while the principal is outstanding. On the January 2022 maturity date of the bank facility, the funds in the real estate account will be used to repay the outstanding principal and accrued interest.

PROFILE

The Archdiocese of Chicago, the third largest in the United States, serves more than 2.2 million Catholics in 316 parishes in Cook and Lake Counties, a geographic area of 1,411 square miles. The archdiocese, pastored by Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, has more than 15,000 employees in its system and ministries. The archdiocese also has one of the country's largest seminaries. The archdiocese's 205 elementary and secondary schools comprise one of the largest U.S. private school systems and have garnered more U.S. Department of Education Blue Ribbon Awards than any system of any type.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Nonprofit Organizations (Other Than Healthcare and Higher Education) published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1160889. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael Osborn

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Susan Fitzgerald

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

