Moody's downgrades Catholic Health System's (NY) rating to Caa2; negative outlook

New York, November 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service downgraded Catholic Health System's (NY) rating to Caa2 from B1. The outlook is negative. The system has approximately $364 million in par amount of debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Catholic Health System (CHS) to Caa2 reflects material cashflow losses that will likely cause a covenant breach in fiscal 2022, which would be an event of default and would allow bondholders to accelerate principal. In this event, Moody's estimation is that the recovery value on the bonds could be less than 100% reflecting a continuation of significant cash declines, even if one-time cash infusions somewhat slow the pace. Despite progress reducing agency costs and ramping up net hires, it will be difficult to reduce cashflow losses quickly given labor challenges amid national shortages and the costs of the new union contract as well as volumes that remain well below pre-pandemic levels. Inpatient and outpatient volumes have been affected by the disproportionately severe impact of the pandemic in western New York and multiple state imposed restrictions on elective surgeries. Additionally, CHS faced clinical disruptions due to a prolonged union strike last year and lack of adequate anesthesiology coverage for part of this year. Despite these challenges, CHS' size, service lines, and physician alignment make it an essential health system in western New York as one of two primary providers in the region. Also, the system expects to benefit from the expansion of surgery centers and investments in Niagara County.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the risk of bond acceleration and the potential for materially less than 100% recovery on the bonds.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material and sustained improvement in operating cashflow margin

- Significant growth in unrestricted investments - Improvement in leverage metrics

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continuation of recent cash burn rate

- Filing for bankruptcy protection and/or liquidation - Bondholder recovery materially less than 100%

LEGAL SECURITY

Legal security for the bonds is a gross receipts pledge as well as mortgage liens and security interests in certain properties, including some of the acute care campuses of the obligated group. The MTI obligations are secured by the mortgages only for so long as the Series 2012, Series 2015 and Series 2022 bonds remain outstanding. The obligated group, which is 92% of system revenue, consists of Catholic Health System, Inc. (parent), Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, Sisters of Charity Hospital of Buffalo, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mount St. Mary's Hospital of Niagara Falls, McAuley Seton Home Care Corporation, and Niagara Homemaker Services, Inc. d/b/a Mercy Home Care. The largest entity not included in the obligated group is Trinity Medical WNY, P.C., which is the corporation that employs physicians. The MTI allows a substitution of notes if certain ratings tests are met; such substitution could result if a substantial change to security.

PROFILE

Catholic Health System serves the residents of Buffalo, New York and surrounding areas in Erie and Niagara Counties. The system includes four acute-care hospitals on five campuses, primary care and diagnostic centers, long-term care facilities, home care agencies and other healthcare services.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

