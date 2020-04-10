Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers CECONOMY AG Related Research Credit Opinion: CECONOMY AG: Update to credit analysis Rating Action: Moody's places Metro's ratings on review for downgrade Rating Action: Moody's confirms Metro's Ba1 rating; outlook stable Issuer Comment: CECONOMY AG: Proposed Metro takeover is credit negative for Ceconomy Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of CECONOMY AG Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Ceconomy to Ba1 from Baa3; Outlook negative 10 Apr 2020 Paris, April 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded CECONOMY AG's ('Ceconomy') long-term issuer rating to Ba1 from Baa3. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) and a Ba1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Ceconomy. The issuer's short-term issuer rating and Commercial Paper rating have also been downgraded to Not Prime (NP) from P-3. The outlook remains negative. "Ceconomy's downgrade and negative outlook reflects our expectation that the spread of the coronavirus and store closures will hurt the company's profitability and free cash flow in 2020 and that a weaker economic outlook will challenge the company's ability to sustainably improve its margins and cash flow generation in the next 12-18 months" said Guillaume Leglise, Moody's lead analyst on Ceconomy and Assistant Vice President. "Ceconomy's good liquidity position, conservative financial policy and recent measures to drive greater operational efficiencies are, however, strong mitigating factors, which will help absorb the shock of the current store lockdown", adds Mr Leglise. RATINGS RATIONALE The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The non-food retail sector is one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Ceconomy of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. More specifically, Ceconomy's weak Moody's adjusted EBIT margins of 2.0% in the 12 months to December 2019, weak cash flow generation relative to similarly-rated peers, and its exposure to discretionary spending, have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions. Moody's believes that Ceconomy is particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus crisis because of its large store base (1,029 stores at end-December 2019), mostly in Germany and across Europe. Moody's expects that the nationwide lockdown imposed in many European countries, including Germany, will materially hurt Ceconomy's revenues with a consequent impact on its EBITDA and cash flow generation in 2020. As such, Moody's expects that the company's key credit metrics, including earnings, margins, and free cash flows will be weaker than initially anticipated by the rating agency and no longer commensurate with an investment grade rating. Moody's expected that initiatives implemented by Ceconomy's new management team in order to improve the efficiency of its operations, would strengthen EBIT margins (as adjusted by Moody's) to around 3.0% towards the end of fiscal 2021 and continue to increase thereafter such that free cash flow would turn positive on a sustainable basis. However, Moody's now forecasts a far weaker economic environment in the medium term, with fierce competition and pricing pressure once stores reopen. Moody's expects far weaker demand for discretionary products in the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's also believes that this weaker economic backdrop will likely delay the execution of the company's ongoing transformation program. Today's rating action incorporates the fact that most governments in Europe, including Germany, have announced a package of measures to support corporates such as partial unemployment for employees and tax deferrals. These measures will limit the negative effects during the lockdown period. The impact of the store lockdown will be mitigated to some degree by the company's growing online capabilities (16.7% of sales in fiscal 2019) and the fact that stores in some European countries remain open. Demand for consumer electronics, notably brown goods, also surged recently because consumers, due to the lockdown, were increasingly shopping online and working from home. Ceconomy's good liquidity positions the company well to sustain a prolonged shut down, with weaker sales in a more challenging economic environment and the potential for continued negative free cash flows. The company has taken steps to conserve cash in the months ahead, including postponements to capital spending and reducing stock purchasing. Moody's expects the company will maintain its conservative financial policy, with no dividends in the foreseeable future and very limited funded debt. While Ceconomy needs a large liquidity buffer, because of the very large working capital seasonality, Moody's considers the company's liquidity will remain adequate in the next quarters. As at end-December 2019, the company had a total liquidity of €3.5 billion, comprising cash of €2.5 billion, an undrawn syndicated committed credit facility of €550 million, and €430 million available multiyear bilateral credit facilities. RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty surrounding the losses, demand and potential impact on the supply chain as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, and the impact this crisis may have for the company's credit profile over the medium term. The outlook also considers that Ceconomy remains vulnerable to a prolonged period of lockdown, unfavorable discretionary consumer spending and the uncertainty regarding the pace at which consumer spending will recover once stores reopen. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the short term because the company's ratings are on negative outlook. A stabilisation of the rating also is unlikely to arise until the coronavirus outbreak has been brought under control, stores reopen, and it is evident that consumer sentiment has not materially affected demand for Ceconomy's products over the medium to longer-term. Upward pressure could arise over time if (1) Ceconomy demonstrates a sustainable margin enhancement with Moody's-adjusted EBIT margin of around 3.5%, (2) its Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA remains below 3.0x, and (3) its ratio of retained cash flow to net debt (Moody's-adjusted RCF/net debt) is sustainably above 25%. Moody's would also expect Ceconomy to maintain prudent financial policies and generate positive free cash flow on a sustained basis. Conversely, a negative rating action could arise in the event of a prolonged shut down of stores or evidence that the macro environment will weaken earnings through 2021 relative to 2019 levels - meaning that measures initiated by the company have been fully offset by external pressures. Sustained negative free cash flow generation and a weaker level of liquidity, would also likely lead to downward pressure. Quantitatively, downward pressure would likely occur if (1) Ceconomy's (gross) leverage (including Moody's adjustments) is expected to be sustainably above 4.0x; (2) its RCF/net debt is below 20% on a sustained basis; and (3) Moody's adjusted EBIT margins are expected to be sustainably below 2%. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. COMPANY PROFILE Headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, Ceconomy is Europe's largest consumer electronics retailer, operating two brands: Media-Markt and Saturn. The company generated revenue of €21.4 billion in the 12 months to 31 December 2019. The company has four anchor shareholders: Haniel, Meridian Stiftung, Beisheim and, since summer 2018, freenet AG. In aggregate, these shareholders own around 53% of Ceconomy's voting shares. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. At least one ESG consideration was material to one of the credit rating outcomes announced and described above. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. 