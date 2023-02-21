Moody's downgrades Ceconomy's CFR to B1; Outlook stable

Senior unsecured notes downgraded to B2 from B1

Paris, February 21, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded to B1 from Ba3 the corporate family rating (CFR) of CECONOMY AG ("Ceconomy" or "the company") and its probability of default rating (PDR) to B1-PD from Ba3-PD. Concurrently Moody's has downgraded Ceconomy's senior unsecured notes to B2 from B1. Moody's affirmed the NP rating of the company's commercial paper program. The outlook has changed to stable from ratings under review.

This rating action concludes the ratings review process initiated on 20 September 2022.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings downgrade reflects (i) the company's weak operating margins, deterioration in credit metrics and limited free cash flow generation (FCF), which are not commensurate with a Ba3 CFR, and (ii) the uncertainty about the company's pace of profitability recovery. Given the challenging trading environment and the ongoing transformation projects, including strengthening of digital, marketplace, services and solutions activities and improving the logistic infrastructure, Moody's believes that a substantial turnaround in profitability is likely to be a multi-year journey with execution risk attached to it.

Ceconomy's profitability will only gradually improve over the next 24 months from a currently weak level, owing to high inflation and intense competition. Moody's believes that Ceconomy's measures to improve its operating margins will remain to some extent constrained by rising operational costs and weak consumer sentiment. Ceconomy has launched another cost efficiency program in 2022, the implementation costs of which will weigh on profits and cash flows in the next 12-24 months. Moody's expects that the company's EBIT margin will take several years to improve to at least 2% (on a Moody's-adjusted basis). For fiscal 2023 (ending 30 September 2023), Moody's forecasts EBIT of around €150-180 million (on a Moody's-adjusted basis and after c. €50-60 million of restructuring charges), which is equivalent to 0.7%-0.8% EBIT margin, broadly flat compared to fiscal 2022. Moody's expects a more material improvement in Moody's-adjusted EBIT to €225-250 million in fiscal year ending 30 September 2024.

Ceconomy's key credit metrics will remain weak in fiscal 2023. In particular, the company's interest cover (calculated as Moody's-adjusted EBIT to interest expense) stood at 0.9x in the 12 months to 31 December 2022. While Moody's expects this ratio will improve to above 2.0x by fiscal 2024, the current level of 0.9x is weak for the rating category. In addition, Moody's expects the company's Moody's-adjusted FCF to remain limited, albeit improving to above €100 million for fiscal 2023 (compared to a cash burn of €672 million in fiscal 2022). Moody's believes that Ceconomy's FCF generation will remain highly dependent on working capital inflows. Both metrics will remain weak compared to other rated specialty retailers and much weaker than for Ba-rated issuers.

More positively, Moody's acknowledges that management is executing a plan to improve margins, especially through increased sales of high margin Services & Solutions offering (6.2% of sales in fiscal 2022), cost and capital spending reductions, increased logistic efficiency and active stock management. In addition, the 2023 economic outlook for the euro area has improved recently compared to Moody's prior expectations, which could support Ceconomy's recovery prospects for fiscal 2023.

The company's liquidity profile is adequate. Ceconomy had around €2.6 billion of cash available at the end of December 2022 and its committed revolving credit facility (RCF) of €1.06 billion was undrawn. The company has no major debt maturities until 2026, with only €83 million of short-term commercial paper due over the next 12 months. Having said that, Moody's cautions that Ceconomy's business is highly seasonal and remains heavily reliant on trade creditor funding (€7.3 billion of trade payables as at end-December 2022), which is very material in the context of the company's overall liquidity profile and limited FCF generation. Moody's has not witnessed any material negative shift in supplier's payment terms in recent months. However, a shortening of payment terms can represent a key risk for Ceconomy, which may cause material working capital swings and rapid liquidity deterioration.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The downgrade of the senior unsecured notes to B2 from B1 reflects the downgrade of the CFR. The company's senior unsecured bond is rated one-notch below the CFR, reflecting the presence of large non-debt liabilities, including sizeable trade claims and short-term lease liabilities, both located at the operating subsidiary level. The magnitude of these non-debt liabilities creates structural subordination for debt at the holding company level, including the senior unsecured notes, which do not benefit from upstream guarantees. Ceconomy's capital structure also includes around €121 million of promissory notes, a €151 million convertible bond and the syndicated RCF.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Ceconomy's profitability will improve gradually over the next 24 months supporting stronger FCF generation. The outlook assumes continued progress in the company's transformation plan. The stable outlook also incorporates Moody's expectations that the company will maintain an adequate liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade is unlikely at this stage, considering the recent rating downgrades and the challenging operating environment. Upward pressure could develop over time if (1) Ceconomy demonstrates an improvement in Moody's-adjusted EBIT margin to well above 2.0% on a sustainable basis, in order to give the company sufficient buffer against external pressures and potentially rising cost of debt; (2) its interest cover (calculated as the ratio of Moody's-adjusted EBIT to interest expense) improves well above 3.0x; (3) its FCF is materially positive on a sustained basis; and (4) its Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA remains sustainably below 4.0x. Moody's would also expect Ceconomy to have a good liquidity and to maintain prudent financial policies.

Negative pressure on the rating could develop if Ceconomy's profitability and FCF generation do not improve on a sustainable basis in the next 12-24 months, and in line with the company's current expectations of clear increase in EBIT (as adjusted by the company). Moody's considers that a failure to gradually improve margin towards 2%, and to improve the interest cover sustainably towards 2.5x over the next 2 years before the bond refinancing, would lead to downward pressure on the rating. More aggressive financial policies, a deterioration in liquidity or signs that trade creditor terms become less favourable could also result in downward rating pressure.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: CECONOMY AG

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed NP

Downgrades:

..Issuer: CECONOMY AG

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B1-PD from Ba3-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B2 (LGD5) from B1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CECONOMY AG

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, Ceconomy is Europe's largest consumer electronics retailer, operating two brands — MediaMarkt and Saturn. The company recorded €22 billion of revenue in the 12 months to 31 December 2022. It is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and had a market capitalisation of around €1.3 billion as of 20 February 2023. The company has five anchor shareholders: Convergenta, Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH (Haniel, Baa3 stable), Meridian Stiftung, freenet AG and Beisheim.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Guillaume Leglise

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Victoria Maisuradze

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

