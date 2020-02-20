Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Multnomah-ClackamasCosSD28Jt(Centennial), OR Related Research Credit Opinion: Multnomah-ClackamasCosSD28Jt(Centennial), OR: Update to credit analysis following downgrade Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Centennial School District 28 Jt, OR's GOULT and FFC to A2 with negative outlook Issuer Comment: Centennial School District 28Jt, OR: Annual Comment on Centennial SD 28Jt Rating Action: Moody's Upgrades GOLT Bond Ratings of 136 Local Governments in MT, OR, and WA Rating Action: Moody’s updates its methodology for rating US Local Government General Obligation debt; 294 local government ratings placed under review Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Centennial School District 28 Jt, OR's GOULT and FFC to A3; outlook negative 20 Feb 2020 New York, February 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded to A3 from A2 the Multnomah & Clackamas Counties School District 28Jt (Centennial), Oregon's ratings on outstanding General Obligation Unlimited Tax (GOULT) and full faith and credit (FF&C) obligations of $6.1 million and $14.1 million, respectively. The outlook remains negative. RATINGS RATIONALE The downgrade to A3 on the district's GOULT bonds primarily reflects the district's continued weakening of its financial position as evidenced by a very narrow general fund balance and declining reserves across the district's operating funds. Weak governance due to management turnover contributed to large negative budget-to-actual variances, though we expect the new management team to improve the district's results. A planned sale of unused land will raise one-time revenue to fill the current year budget gap, however the district's structural imbalance remains which is a distinct credit weakness. The rating also reflects the district's elevated pension liability that is expected to grow and the low debt burden that will climb in the near term pending voter approval of new debt in May 2020. The district's large Portland metro area tax base is a stabilizing credit factor, though socioeconomic measures are below-average for the region. The A3 full faith and credit rating reflects the general credit characteristics of the district as well as the strength of the full faith and credit pledge by Oregon local governments. The absence of a rating distinction between the district's general obligation unlimited tax bonds and its full faith and credit obligations reflect Moody's view of the strength of the full faith and credit pledge by local governments in the state of Oregon. RATING OUTLOOK The negative outlook reflects expectations that the district's finances will remain weak, though reserves are expected to grow modestly on a nominal basis due to one-time revenue from asset sales. Nevertheless, elevated and growing fixed costs - especially for pension contributions - will constrain the district's finances and leave it in a weak position relative to similarly-rated peers. The outlook also considers the district's debt structure, which includes a large bullet payment in 2023 that will require voter approval to restructure. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE - Significant, sustainable improvement in available reserves - Demonstrated structural balance without the use of one-time revenues - Substantial decrease in the district's pension liabilities FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE - Failure to prepare for future bullet payments on the city's full faith and credit bonds through refinancing or other measures - Further deficits in the district's general and operating funds - Inability to secure one-time revenues to balance fiscal 2020 budget LEGAL SECURITY The district's GOULT bonds are secured by the its full faith, credit, and unlimited property tax pledge. Debt service for GOULT bonds in Oregon is funded by a separate property tax levy that is dedicated to bondholders and secured through statute, a beneficial credit strength for bondholders. Full faith and credit obligations are secured by the district's pledge of all legally available resources for debt service and not subject to appropriation. USE OF PROCEEDS Not applicable. PROFILE The district serves a suburban area east of Portland (Aaa stable) and west of Gresham (Aa2 issuer). The district has over 43,000 residents and fiscal 2019 enrollment was 6,036 students. METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Steven Goodman-Leibof

