Moody's downgrades Central China Real Estate to B1/B2; outlook negative

Hong Kong, October 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Central China Real Estate Limited's (CCRE) corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from Ba3 and the company's senior unsecured rating to B2 from B1.

The outlook remains negative.

"The downgrade reflects CCRE's weakened funding access, and reduced operational and financial flexibility amid challenging market conditions," says Kaven Tsang, a Moody's Senior Vice President.

"The negative outlook reflects our expectation that CCRE's contracted sales will fall over the next 6-12 months and uncertainty over the company's ability to secure new funding at reasonable costs to reduce its reliance on offshore funding, given the tight funding environment for the property sector," adds Tsang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

CCRE's B1 CFR reflects its leading market position and long operating track record in Henan province. The rating also takes into consideration its adequate liquidity.

However, CCRE's geographic concentration in Henan limits its operational flexibility and exposes it to regional economic and regulatory risks. The B1 CFR is also constrained by its weakened funding access to the offshore bond market and its high reliance on funding from this market.

Moody's expects CCRE's contracted sales to decline over the next 6-12 months, driven by weaker homebuyer confidence amid tight funding conditions, though it has sizable saleable resources of around RMB68.8 billion in the second half (H2). These factors will weaken the company's operating cash flow and add pressure to the company's profit margin, which will weaken its credit metrics and liquidity. In the first nine months, the company's contracted sales declined 2.5% to RMB44 billion.

CCRE's access to the offshore bond market, which is its major funding channel, has also weakened. Moody's expects the company to use its internal cash to repay some of its maturing debt. As such, the company's exposure to offshore funding will decline, but the repayment will reduce the funding available for its operations over the next 12-18 months. While CCRE's land bank is sufficient to support its operations over the next 3-4 years, the company's operational and financial flexibility will reduce if the weakness in debt capital markets persists.

Nevertheless, CCRE's liquidity will remain adequate, reflecting Moody's expectation that its cash holdings and operating cash flow are sufficient to cover its short-term debt and committed land premiums over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's expects CCRE's revenue to grow moderately, supported by its unrecognized contracted sales of RMB67.6 billion (at the consolidated level) as of 30 June 2021. However, its EBIT/interest coverage will trend lower over the next 12-18 months from 3.2x for the 12 months ended June 2021 because of Moody's expectation of an increase in the company's interest costs and a potential decline in profit margins over the period.

CCRE's senior unsecured bond rating is one notch lower than its CFR because of the risk of structural subordination. This subordination risk reflects the fact that most of CCRE's claims are at the operating subsidiaries and have priority over claims at the holding company in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. As a result, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has taken into account the concentration of CCRE's ownership in its controlling shareholder, Wu Po Sum, who had a 69.64% stake in the company as of 30 June 2021. The company's provision of financial guarantees to related parties will also increase its contingent liabilities and the risk of potential fund leakage.

Moody's has also considered the presence of special committees — in particular, the audit and remuneration committees — that are chaired by independent nonexecutive directors to oversee corporate governance; and the application of the Listing Rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Securities and Futures Ordinance in Hong Kong SAR, China in governing related-party transactions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade CCRE's ratings if the company's contracted sales, profitability, credit metrics or liquidity weaken.

Deteriorating credit metrics that could trigger a rating downgrade include EBIT/interest coverage below 2.25x-2.5x, a gross profit margin below 17.5%-20.0% or unrestricted cash/adjusted short-term debt below 1.0x-1.25x.

Any sign of an inability to refinance maturing debt, restore its offshore funding access or balance its exposure to different types of funding channels while maintaining reasonable funding costs could also strain the company's ratings.

Downgrade pressure could also emerge if the company's contingent liabilities associated with JVs or the risk of providing funding support to JVs increases significantly. This could result from a significant deterioration in the financial strength and liquidity of its JV projects or a substantial increase in investments in new JV projects.

An upgrade of CCRE's ratings is unlikely over the next 12 months, given the negative outlook.

However, Moody's could change the outlook to stable if CCRE (1) secures new term funding, (2) restores its offshore funding access at reasonable funding costs, (3) balances its funding channels with lower reliance on offshore funding, and (4) maintains stable sales, profitability and credit metrics, and adequate liquidity through the next 12-18 months.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Founded in 1992, Central China Real Estate Limited (CCRE) is a leading property developer in China's Henan province. As of 30 June 2021, the company's land bank totaled 56.21 million square meters in attributable gross floor area (GFA). The company was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in June 2008. CCRE's chairman, Wu Po Sum, owned a 69.64% stake in the company as of 30 June 2021.

