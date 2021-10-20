Moody's downgrades Central China Real Estate to B1/B2; outlook negative

Hong Kong, October 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Central China Real Estate Limited's
(CCRE) corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from Ba3 and the company's
senior unsecured rating to B2 from B1.
The outlook remains negative.
"The downgrade reflects CCRE's weakened funding access, and
reduced operational and financial flexibility amid challenging market
conditions," says Kaven Tsang, a Moody's Senior
Vice President.
"The negative outlook reflects our expectation that CCRE's contracted
sales will fall over the next 6-12 months and uncertainty over
the company's ability to secure new funding at reasonable costs to reduce
its reliance on offshore funding, given the tight funding environment
for the property sector," adds Tsang.
RATINGS RATIONALE
CCRE's B1 CFR reflects its leading market position and long operating
track record in Henan province. The rating also takes into consideration
its adequate liquidity.
However, CCRE's geographic concentration in Henan limits its operational
flexibility and exposes it to regional economic and regulatory risks.
The B1 CFR is also constrained by its weakened funding access to the offshore
bond market and its high reliance on funding from this market.
Moody's expects CCRE's contracted sales to decline over the next
6-12 months, driven by weaker homebuyer confidence amid tight
funding conditions, though it has sizable saleable resources of
around RMB68.8 billion in the second half (H2). These factors
will weaken the company's operating cash flow and add pressure to
the company's profit margin, which will weaken its credit
metrics and liquidity. In the first nine months, the company's
contracted sales declined 2.5% to RMB44 billion.
CCRE's access to the offshore bond market, which is its major
funding channel, has also weakened. Moody's expects
the company to use its internal cash to repay some of its maturing debt.
As such, the company's exposure to offshore funding will decline,
but the repayment will reduce the funding available for its operations
over the next 12-18 months. While CCRE's land bank
is sufficient to support its operations over the next 3-4 years,
the company's operational and financial flexibility will reduce if the
weakness in debt capital markets persists.
Nevertheless, CCRE's liquidity will remain adequate, reflecting
Moody's expectation that its cash holdings and operating cash flow
are sufficient to cover its short-term debt and committed land
premiums over the next 12-18 months.
Moody's expects CCRE's revenue to grow moderately, supported
by its unrecognized contracted sales of RMB67.6 billion (at the
consolidated level) as of 30 June 2021. However, its EBIT/interest
coverage will trend lower over the next 12-18 months from 3.2x
for the 12 months ended June 2021 because of Moody's expectation
of an increase in the company's interest costs and a potential decline
in profit margins over the period.
CCRE's senior unsecured bond rating is one notch lower than its CFR because
of the risk of structural subordination. This subordination risk
reflects the fact that most of CCRE's claims are at the operating subsidiaries
and have priority over claims at the holding company in a bankruptcy scenario.
In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors
for structural subordination. As a result, the expected recovery
rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors,
Moody's has taken into account the concentration of CCRE's ownership in
its controlling shareholder, Wu Po Sum, who had a 69.64%
stake in the company as of 30 June 2021. The company's provision
of financial guarantees to related parties will also increase its contingent
liabilities and the risk of potential fund leakage.
Moody's has also considered the presence of special committees —
in particular, the audit and remuneration committees — that
are chaired by independent nonexecutive directors to oversee corporate
governance; and the application of the Listing Rules of the Hong
Kong Stock Exchange and the Securities and Futures Ordinance in Hong Kong
SAR, China in governing related-party transactions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could downgrade CCRE's ratings if the company's contracted
sales, profitability, credit metrics or liquidity weaken.
Deteriorating credit metrics that could trigger a rating downgrade include
EBIT/interest coverage below 2.25x-2.5x, a
gross profit margin below 17.5%-20.0%
or unrestricted cash/adjusted short-term debt below 1.0x-1.25x.
Any sign of an inability to refinance maturing debt, restore its
offshore funding access or balance its exposure to different types of
funding channels while maintaining reasonable funding costs could also
strain the company's ratings.
Downgrade pressure could also emerge if the company's contingent
liabilities associated with JVs or the risk of providing funding support
to JVs increases significantly. This could result from a significant
deterioration in the financial strength and liquidity of its JV projects
or a substantial increase in investments in new JV projects.
An upgrade of CCRE's ratings is unlikely over the next 12 months,
given the negative outlook.
However, Moody's could change the outlook to stable if CCRE
(1) secures new term funding, (2) restores its offshore funding
access at reasonable funding costs, (3) balances its funding channels
with lower reliance on offshore funding, and (4) maintains stable
sales, profitability and credit metrics, and adequate liquidity
through the next 12-18 months.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property
Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Founded in 1992, Central China Real Estate Limited (CCRE) is a leading
property developer in China's Henan province. As of 30 June 2021,
the company's land bank totaled 56.21 million square meters in
attributable gross floor area (GFA). The company was listed on
the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in June 2008. CCRE's chairman,
Wu Po Sum, owned a 69.64% stake in the company as
of 30 June 2021.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Kaven Tsang
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Franco Leung
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077