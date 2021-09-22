Moody's downgrades Central Hudson Gas & Electric to Baa1; stable outlook

Approximately $350 million of debt securities downgraded
Toronto, September 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded
the ratings of Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corporation (Central
Hudson), including its senior unsecured rating to Baa1 from A3.
The outlook is stable. See a complete list of rating actions at
the end of this release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The downgrade of Central Hudson reflects the projected weakness
in financial metrics, including its cash flow from operations pre-working
capital (CFO pre-W/C) to debt ratio that we forecast to be in the
13-16% range over the next few years," said
Gavin MacFarlane, Vice President/Senior Credit Officer. "Moody's
expects financial CFO pre-W/C to debt to decline from the current
16.4% level, and the 18% to 19% ratio
exhibited in 2018 and 2019 and remain below that level for the next several
years."
On August 24th, the company filed a joint proposal [1] with
the New York Public Service Commission (NYPSC) that would establish rates
for the period 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2024. Several factors incorporated
in the proposal will contribute to the weakness in financial metrics including
growth in regulatory assets combined with a reduction in regulatory liabilities
and a reduction in equity capital from 50% to 48% over the
next 3 years and a large ongoing capital program. These factors
are only partially offset by an increase in the allowed ROE to 9%.
A clear driver of the joint proposal is to limit rate increases for customers,
however this may cause rate pressure to build in future years.
We expect the rate settlement to be approved by the NYPSC with only minor
modifications if any.
As a result, the CFO pre-W/C to debt ratio continue to decline
from previous levels while political intervention into utility finances
has increased. Over the past two years, across the New York
regulated electric and gas utility sector, we have observed an increase
in gubernatorial rhetoric, regulatory investigations, and
legislative proposals that risk higher financial penalties for utility
underperformance and challenges to utility franchise rights. While
we don't believe that Central Hudson has been a significant target
of such actions, these efforts undermine the consistency and predictability
of the state's regulatory framework, an important credit consideration.
The legislative and judicial underpinnings of the New York utility regulatory
environment could also be adversely affected if punitive laws are passed.
We note that a new governor recently took office, although it remains
too early to tell what the impact that change will have.
Central Hudson's Baa1 rating reflects the low business risk of its
regulated electric and gas transmission and distribution (T&D) operations.
It also captures the historically credit supportive relationship it has
maintained with its regulator to date and the suite of timely cost recovery
mechanisms in place that drive underlying earnings and cash flow.
Offsetting these positive attributes is the pressure on financial metrics
resulting from higher capital expenditures, a reduction in operating
cash flow following the passage of federal tax reform and declining revenue
and cash flow from the above mentioned reduction in regulatory liability
balances and growth in regulatory assets resulting from its proposed rate
settlement. We expect this to lead to a sustained deterioration
in the company's CFO pre-WC to debt ratio to a range of 13-16%.
Central Hudson's credit quality also incorporates several ringfencing
provisions designed to protect the utility from contagion risk from its
parent Fortis Inc. (Fortis, Baa3 stable).
Outlook
The stable outlook is based on Moody's expectation that CFO pre-WC
to debt will be sustained in the range of 13-16% over the
next few years and that political intervention into the regulatory process
will not lead to an additional deterioration in the utility's financial
performance.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
Central Hudson's ratings could be upgraded if we forecast CFO pre-W/C
to debt will be sustained above 18%. We could also upgrade
the ratings if there is an improvement in the political and regulatory
environment the company faces.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
Central Hudson's ratings could be downgraded if CFO pre-WC
to is sustained below 14%. We could also downgrade the ratings
if the New York regulatory and political environment become incrementally
more challenging or there is a further deterioration in the stability
and predictability of regulatory decisions.
Central Hudson is a regulated electric and natural gas T&D utility,
serving approximately 300,000 electric and 80,000 natural
gas customers in the mid-Hudson valley region of New York State
and is regulated by the New York Public Service Commission. Central
Hudson is an indirectly held, wholly-owned subsidiary of
Fortis Inc., a diversified electric and gas utility holding
company based in Canada.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corporation
.... Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Baa1
from A3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Baa1 from A3
....Underlying Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Baa1 from A3
..Issuer: New York State Energy Research & Dev.
Auth.
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Downgraded to Baa1 from A3
....Underlying Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Downgraded to Baa1 from A3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corporation
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric
and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] dps.ny.gov; Cases 20-E-0428,
20-G-0429 and 20-M-0134
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
