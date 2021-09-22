Moody's downgrades Central Hudson Gas & Electric to Baa1; stable outlook

Approximately $350 million of debt securities downgraded

Toronto, September 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded the ratings of Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corporation (Central Hudson), including its senior unsecured rating to Baa1 from A3. The outlook is stable. See a complete list of rating actions at the end of this release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The downgrade of Central Hudson reflects the projected weakness in financial metrics, including its cash flow from operations pre-working capital (CFO pre-W/C) to debt ratio that we forecast to be in the 13-16% range over the next few years," said Gavin MacFarlane, Vice President/Senior Credit Officer. "Moody's expects financial CFO pre-W/C to debt to decline from the current 16.4% level, and the 18% to 19% ratio exhibited in 2018 and 2019 and remain below that level for the next several years."

On August 24th, the company filed a joint proposal [1] with the New York Public Service Commission (NYPSC) that would establish rates for the period 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2024. Several factors incorporated in the proposal will contribute to the weakness in financial metrics including growth in regulatory assets combined with a reduction in regulatory liabilities and a reduction in equity capital from 50% to 48% over the next 3 years and a large ongoing capital program. These factors are only partially offset by an increase in the allowed ROE to 9%. A clear driver of the joint proposal is to limit rate increases for customers, however this may cause rate pressure to build in future years. We expect the rate settlement to be approved by the NYPSC with only minor modifications if any.

As a result, the CFO pre-W/C to debt ratio continue to decline from previous levels while political intervention into utility finances has increased. Over the past two years, across the New York regulated electric and gas utility sector, we have observed an increase in gubernatorial rhetoric, regulatory investigations, and legislative proposals that risk higher financial penalties for utility underperformance and challenges to utility franchise rights. While we don't believe that Central Hudson has been a significant target of such actions, these efforts undermine the consistency and predictability of the state's regulatory framework, an important credit consideration. The legislative and judicial underpinnings of the New York utility regulatory environment could also be adversely affected if punitive laws are passed. We note that a new governor recently took office, although it remains too early to tell what the impact that change will have.

Central Hudson's Baa1 rating reflects the low business risk of its regulated electric and gas transmission and distribution (T&D) operations. It also captures the historically credit supportive relationship it has maintained with its regulator to date and the suite of timely cost recovery mechanisms in place that drive underlying earnings and cash flow. Offsetting these positive attributes is the pressure on financial metrics resulting from higher capital expenditures, a reduction in operating cash flow following the passage of federal tax reform and declining revenue and cash flow from the above mentioned reduction in regulatory liability balances and growth in regulatory assets resulting from its proposed rate settlement. We expect this to lead to a sustained deterioration in the company's CFO pre-WC to debt ratio to a range of 13-16%. Central Hudson's credit quality also incorporates several ringfencing provisions designed to protect the utility from contagion risk from its parent Fortis Inc. (Fortis, Baa3 stable).

Outlook

The stable outlook is based on Moody's expectation that CFO pre-WC to debt will be sustained in the range of 13-16% over the next few years and that political intervention into the regulatory process will not lead to an additional deterioration in the utility's financial performance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

Central Hudson's ratings could be upgraded if we forecast CFO pre-W/C to debt will be sustained above 18%. We could also upgrade the ratings if there is an improvement in the political and regulatory environment the company faces.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

Central Hudson's ratings could be downgraded if CFO pre-WC to is sustained below 14%. We could also downgrade the ratings if the New York regulatory and political environment become incrementally more challenging or there is a further deterioration in the stability and predictability of regulatory decisions.

Central Hudson is a regulated electric and natural gas T&D utility, serving approximately 300,000 electric and 80,000 natural gas customers in the mid-Hudson valley region of New York State and is regulated by the New York Public Service Commission. Central Hudson is an indirectly held, wholly-owned subsidiary of Fortis Inc., a diversified electric and gas utility holding company based in Canada.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corporation

.... Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Baa1 from A3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa1 from A3

....Underlying Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa1 from A3

..Issuer: New York State Energy Research & Dev. Auth.

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to Baa1 from A3

....Underlying Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to Baa1 from A3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] dps.ny.gov; Cases 20-E-0428, 20-G-0429 and 20-M-0134

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

