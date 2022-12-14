Moody's downgrades Changchun Urban Development to Baa2; outlook stable

Hong Kong, December 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1 the issuer rating of Changchun Urban Development & Investment Holdings (Group) Co., Ltd. (CCDG) and the senior unsecured rating on the USD bonds issued by Chang Development International Limited and guaranteed by CCDG.

At the same time, Moody's has changed the rating outlook to stable from ratings under review.

This rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 27 September 2022.

"The downgrade reflects the weakening ability of Jilin province to provide additional support via the Changchun city government to CCGD. We assess that the Jilin provincial government's capacity to support local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) is weaker than we earlier estimated, reflecting the government's greater constraints arising from enduring the cumulative impacts of the pandemic shocks, sluggish land sales and weak market access to financing," says Cedric Lai, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

The stable outlook on CCDG's rating reflects (1) the stable outlook on China's sovereign rating; (2) the likelihood that the Changchun city government's capacity to provide support will remain stable; and (3) Moody's view that CCDG's strategic importance to and close linkage with the Changchun city government are unlikely to change over the next 12-18 months.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's believes that additional support from the Jilin provincial government via the Changchun city government to CCDG has weakened, resulting in a weaker government capacity to support score (GCS) for the Jilin provincial government. As a result, while Changchun city government's GCS score remains at baa2, Moody's has removed the previous one-notch upward adjustment in CCGD's rating and downgraded CCDG's issuer rating to Baa2.

Jilin, a traditional industrial base of China (A1 stable), has been affected by renewed outbreaks of the coronavirus in 2022. In the near term, the growth shock and a significant decline in land sales will hamper the provincial government's capacity to support its state-owned entities (SOEs). In the longer term, economic scarring from the pandemic shock will exacerbate challenges stemming from the province's rising debt burden, low level of fiscal self-sufficiency, and population decline. Sluggish growth will persist, which in turn will further constrain the province's already weak financial sector and hinder the government's capacity to support its local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) and SOEs.

Changchun city, Jilin's provincial capital, accounts for over half of the provincial economy, while representing over 35% of the province's population. In contrast to Jilin as a whole, Changchun's credit profile is characterized by wealth levels, in terms of GDP per capita, in line with the national median; moderate direct debt burden; and expanding fiscal deficit, balanced against relatively low local SOEs' contingent liability burden and strong return on net assets, supported by solid industries. Moody's also expects Changchun to see population growth and relatively stable tax revenue, despite the pressures faced by the rest of Jilin province.

CCDG's Baa2 issuer rating incorporates (1) the Changchun city government's GCS score of baa2; and (2) Moody's assessment of how the company's characteristics affect the Changchun city government's propensity to provide support, resulting in no notching adjustment from Changchun's GCS.

Moody's assessment of the Changchun city government's GCS score reflects (1) Jilin's relatively weak position among China's provinces and its rising economic pressure; and (2) Changchun's status as a provincial capital, one of the higher administrative levels in Moody's ranking of regional and local governments in China.

CCDG's Baa2 rating considers the Changchun city government's propensity to support the company, given (1) its 100% ownership by the city government; (2) CCDG's status as the largest local government-owned entity by asset size in Changchun; (3) its role in providing essential public services in the city, including urban infrastructure, affordable housing development, water supply and sewage treatment; and (4) its track record of receiving government cash payments.

CCDG's rating also takes into account the company's high debt levels, driven by its capital spending on public policy projects with long payback periods.

The rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

CCDG has a moderately negative credit exposure to environmental risks, social risks and governance risks. The effect of these considerations on the rating cannot be fully mitigated by the expected support from the Changchun government, in times of need, to the company.

CCDG's moderately negative environmental risk is driven by a moderately negative exposure to water management. The company's water supply business is exposed to water shortages and water diversions, which are highly vulnerable to climate changes. Treatment of sewage carries environmental risk and failures can affect the natural environment, resulting in fines and reputational damage.

CCDG's exposure to social risks is moderately negative, reflecting demographic and societal trends that lead to changes in company strategies and regulatory interventions that prioritize social benefits over economic interest. Nonetheless, the risk is partly offset by a strong government payment mechanism that includes operating subsidies and adequate funding to support most of the company's investment and debt servicing needs.

CCDG's exposure to governance risk is moderately negative. The company has a moderately negative risk exposure to board structure, policies and procedures considering its concentrated ownership and board structure, although the project planning, operation and related government payments are supported by a well-established mechanism. The company's moderately negative risk exposure to organizational structure reflects its close cash flow linkage and related party transactions with the government.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upgrade potential is unlikely because CCDG's issuer rating is already on par with the Changchun government's GCS score. However, Moody's could upgrade the rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is upgraded or (2) Changchun's GCS strengthens, which could arise from a significant strengthening in Changchun's economic or financial profile or its ability to coordinate timely support.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded, or the Changchun city government's capacity to provide support or its ability to coordinate timely support weakens; (2) CCDG's characteristics change in a way that weakens the Changchun city government's propensity to provide support. This could result if:

– there are significant changes in CCDG's core business with a substantial expansion of commercial activities at the cost of its public service functionalities, or substantial losses in its commercial activities

– CCDG ceases to be the largest and dominant public service provider in Changchun city; or cash flow from the government becomes less uncertain and, together with its own operating cash flow, are insufficient to cover its debt service and operating costs

– its debt and leverage continue to grow rapidly, with more reliance on non-standard financing channels

– its loans, guarantees or other credit exposures to external parties materially increase from current levels; or

– its access to funding significantly weakens due to market volatility.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386644. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Changchun Urban Development & Investment Holdings (Group) Co., Ltd. (CCDG) is wholly owned by the Changchun city government's State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. The company is the Changchun city government's key water utilities and city infrastructure investment and construction platform.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Cindy Yang, +86 (10) 6319 6570.

